Snapchat Tests Creator Subscriptions In Alpha

Snapchat is piloting a new creator subscriptions feature, giving select creators the ability to charge monthly fees for exclusive content and perks directly inside the app. The limited alpha test marks a strategic push to help top Snap Stars build recurring revenue while deepening fan relationships in a space long dominated by ads and brand deals.

How Snapchat’s Creator Subscriptions Alpha Works

In the test, participating creators can set their own monthly price, with suggested tiers offered by Snap for guidance. Subscribers unlock exclusive posts, priority replies on public Stories, and ad-free viewing of that creator’s Stories—benefits designed to reward loyal fans without disrupting the core experience for the broader audience.

Early participants include creators such as Jeremiah Brown, Harry Jowsey, and Skai Jackson, signaling Snap’s focus on personalities who already drive strong engagement on the platform. Snap says the program will expand beyond the initial cohort, including planned access for Snap Stars in Canada, the UK, and France, as the company refines pricing, packaging, and discovery.

While the company has not disclosed full revenue terms, subscriptions sold within mobile apps typically navigate platform fees from major app stores. Key details creators will watch include payout schedules, analytics depth, refund handling, and what subscriber messaging tools are provided for managing churn and upsells.

Why Snapchat Is Launching Creator Subscriptions Now

Snapchat has steadily expanded its creator monetization stack with offerings like the Unified Monetization Program and Snap Star Collab Studio. Subscriptions add a predictable, direct-to-creator stream that is less volatile than ad revenue and offers more ownership over audience relationships. It is also a logical evolution for a platform known for intimate, creator-to-fan communication.

The timing aligns with strong creator momentum on Snap. The company reports 474 million daily active users and 946 million global monthly active users, and says the number of U.S. users posting to Spotlight rose 47% year over year—evidence that more people are creating and distributing short-form video on the app. High-profile figures like Kylie Jenner re-engaging with Snapchat have amplified that cultural signal.

Industry-wide, platforms are racing to diversify creator earnings beyond ads. Instagram and Facebook offer subscriptions and Stars; YouTube has Channel Memberships; TikTok has Series for paywalled videos; X and Patreon push direct fan support. Goldman Sachs Research estimates the creator economy could approach $500 billion within a few years, and platforms are competing fiercely for the talent that drives daily engagement.

What Creators and Fans Get From Snapchat Subscriptions

For creators, subscriptions promise steadier monthly income and clearer unit economics: price × subscribers. They can tailor benefits to match their brand—think behind-the-scenes Snaps, early access to Spotlight videos, exclusive AR Lens drops, or subscriber-only Q&As. Because it all lives inside Snapchat, the funnel from discovery to conversion should be comparatively frictionless.

For fans, the appeal is premium access without leaving the app. Ad-free Stories from subscribed creators reduce interruptions, while priority replies and exclusive posts deliver a sense of proximity that fits Snapchat’s messaging-first DNA. The challenge will be striking the right balance so core content remains compelling enough for broad audiences while premium layers feel worth the monthly spend.

Snap’s demographic advantages could make subscriptions compelling. The platform frequently highlights its reach among younger users, including strong penetration with Gen Z in key markets. Pew Research Center data shows Snapchat adoption is particularly high among U.S. adults ages 18–29, a cohort that over-indexes on creator fandom and micro-transactions.

How Snapchat’s Subscriptions Fit in the Competitive Landscape

Snapchat’s edge lies in intimacy, AR, and its “close friends” culture. Where Instagram Subscriptions and YouTube Memberships sit atop public feeds, Snap’s private-first paradigm could translate into higher perceived value for direct interactions. If creators can bundle exclusive Stories, AR effects, and subscriber badges into a lightweight membership, Snapchat may carve out a differentiated lane rather than chasing commodity paywalls.

Success will hinge on discovery and conversion. Expect experiments around subscriber badges in chats or Stories, limited-time trials, milestone rewards, and integrations with Spotlight to surface teaser clips that funnel into paywalled content. The more native the merchandising, the better the odds of turning casual viewers into paying supporters.

What to Watch Next as Snapchat Tests Creator Subscriptions

Key questions remain:

Will Snap offer granular analytics that help creators model churn and optimize pricing?

How will it moderate exclusive content and enforce community guidelines at scale?

Can subscriptions interplay with brand deals, Collab Studio, and Spotlight bonuses to create layered income rather than cannibalization?

If the alpha demonstrates strong conversion and retention, expect rapid expansion, more pricing templates, and deeper packaging like exclusive Lenses or event-based perks. If adoption lags, Snap could iterate with bundled features, improved discovery units, or revenue incentives. Either way, bringing subscriptions natively into Snapchat gives creators one more lever to build sustainable businesses where their audiences already spend time.