Snapchat Launches The Snappys Creator Awards

Snapchat is debuting The Snappys, its first creator awards show, a new tentpole designed to recognize the personalities and formats driving culture on the platform. The event will reveal winners live, bring together top creators and industry figures at Snap’s Santa Monica headquarters, and feature a Lifetime Achievement Award for DJ Khaled. Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend is set to host, with nominee lists and additional details to follow.

What The Snappys Recognize Across Snapchat Formats

Snap says The Snappys will honor standout talent across flagship formats and genres. Categories include Spotlight MVP, Best Storyteller, and Breakout Creator of the Year, alongside vertical awards spanning fashion, beauty, sports, music, food, and games. Additional nods for collaboration, comedy, and cultural impact highlight how creators build communities, spark trends, and shape conversation on the app.

The category slate mirrors Snapchat’s product DNA. Spotlight MVP puts a spotlight on short-form hits, Best Storyteller speaks to episodic chops in Stories, and cultural impact rewards the cross-platform resonance that brands increasingly value. Expect AR-native creativity to loom large too; Snap has reported billions of daily interactions with Lenses, and the company’s Lens creator ecosystem has matured into a distinct talent pool of its own.

Why The Snappys Matter for Snap and Creators

The Snappys signal that Snap wants to be seen not just as a social app, but as an entertainment venue with bankable stars and repeatable formats. That positioning matters as platforms court advertisers and compete for creator loyalty. Snap counts well over 400 million daily active users globally, and it has long touted outsized reach among Gen Z and young millennials—audiences brands struggle to reach on traditional channels.

Critically, the show sits atop a growing stack of creator monetization tools. Snap introduced a revenue share program for Snap Stars’ Stories and mid-roll ads, and it has invested in creator services like the Creator Collab Studio and the Lens creator marketplace. In 2021, Snap said it had paid more than $250 million to Spotlight creators, a signal that it will bankroll high-performing talent when it sees retention and engagement upside. A flagship awards show formalizes that commitment while giving advertisers a clear, premium moment to sponsor.

For creators, awards confer legitimacy and leverage. Trophies can move the needle on brand rates, accelerate cross-platform growth, and help emerging talent break out of the algorithmic scrum. The categories also reward collaboration—an increasingly important growth tactic on Snapchat as co-created Stories, shared formats, and duet-style riffs on Spotlight clips gather momentum.

How It Compares to Rival Platforms and Awards

Snap is joining a broader push to formalize creator accolades. Instagram recently rolled out its Ring award to recognize global talent, handled largely as an online reveal with a physical ring designed by Grace Wales Bonner. TikTok has staged full-fledged awards shows, including a U.S. edition, with live category reveals such as Creator of the Year and Video of the Year.

The Snappys hew closer to the TikTok model: a live, in-person production with industry guests and on-stage moments. That approach aligns with Snap’s entertainment ambitions and its audience profile—Snap has said it reaches more than 90% of 13–24-year-olds in the U.S.—making a marquee event particularly attractive to music labels, sports leagues, and consumer brands targeting younger viewers.

What to Watch Next as Snapchat Plans The Snappys

Key open questions include the selection mechanics—whether winners will be fan-voted, juried, or determined by performance metrics—and how viewers will tune in. Distribution across Spotlight and Discover, coupled with behind-the-scenes Stories from nominees, would fit Snap’s playbook and maximize engagement before, during, and after the show.

Also watch for how Snap integrates AR into the production. Custom Lenses for red-carpet moments, interactive voting effects, or creator-designed filters tied to categories would showcase one of the platform’s core differentiators. If The Snappys can lift watch time, drive new Snap Star sign-ups, and attract blue-chip sponsors, it will have done more than hand out trophies—it will have established a recurring franchise that cements creators at the center of Snapchat’s business.