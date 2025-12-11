Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones Are Now 46% Off

A standout discount on Skullcandy’s bass-heavy ANC portable cans

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 over-ear headphones have seen a price cut to $129.99, which comes in the form of a 46% reduction from their usual list price of $239.99 — and that means this is one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen on Skullcandy’s top noise-canceling headphone model yet.

If you’ve been eyeing a travel-ready pair with a dramatically bass-forward personality, it makes for a compelling window to buy.

Why this discount on Crusher ANC 2 headphones matters

The average price for midrange ANC headphones is typically around $150–$200 (and you definitely don’t often find premium options from Bose and Sony anywhere near $130). At this price, the Crusher ANC 2 underprices a slew of mainstream rivals while offering a neat trick: a tactile “Sensory Bass” slider that adds physical thump to low frequencies. And it’s not just EQ; there’s a special haptic driver in the earcups to deliver the kind of thump that you’d typically only feel from a car subwoofer or the club.

Key highlights of the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 deal

Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on, plus quick charging for more listening from a brief top-off.

Multipoint Bluetooth to connect to a phone and laptop at the same time.

Ambient mode to let in outside sound for announcements or quick conversations.

Customizable EQ, adjustable ANC, and a Personal Sound hearing test in the Skullcandy app.

Tile-finding tech built in to help locate the headphones if they’re lost.

Noise cancellation and sound performance impressions

The Crusher ANC 2’s noise cancellation is strong against lower, droning noises like an airplane engine or subway rumbles, but some higher-frequency chatter leaks through compared to class leaders. That jibes with lab-test commentary from places like Rtings, which usually rates Skullcandy’s ANC one tier below that of Bose and Sony in terms of absolute quieting. What you do get in return is character — with the haptic slider turned on, bass hits thump chestily and cinematically, a characteristic that reviewers at What Hi-Fi? et al. have often pointed out should appeal to bass-first listeners.

Flip the haptics down and the Crushers settle into a warmer, more balanced tuning that I found to be friendlier for long sessions. And the app-level EQ helps a lot here; taking some cuts to sub-bass and nudging the mids ahead of backing vocals allow vocals and guitars to open out without losing any of the good times. The multi-mic system does a good job at suppressing typical background noise, and sidetone controls in the app help you hear your voice to avoid “shouting into the void” in meetings, as a Meander user described it.

How the Crusher ANC 2 headphones compare at $129

At that price, you’re probably cross-shopping Sony’s WH-CH720N and Anker’s Soundcore Space One. Sony usually takes the cake on comfort and a more balanced sound, but Soundcore is offering an impressive ANC performance here (especially for $130) as well as a long feature list. The Crusher ANC 2s retaliate with the biggest low end of the bunch, not to mention multipoint connectivity, Tile tracking, and the Skull-iQ platform for hands-free voice commands and over-the-air updates.

If the most important feature for you is a super-quiet cabin hush, Bose QuietComfort and Sony WH-1000XM5 are still benchmarks in long-running tests by outlets like Consumer Reports and The New York Times’ Wirecutter. But those models usually run two to three times the price. For those who like a good amount of bass impact in their sound, do a lot of hip-hop or EDM streaming, and want some theater-level low end for action-adventure movies, the Crusher ANC 2 presents a unique value proposition at $129.99.

Important purchasing notes to review before you click

Like any fast-selling promotion, the offers may alter and availability of colors can vary; some finishes might sell out sooner than others. Be sure to review the retailer’s return policy and warranty coverage, especially if you’re giving the headphones as a gift. If you’re sensitive to headphone weight, keep in mind the Crusher ANC 2 is slightly heavier than travel-focused models; give yourself a bit of break-in time to get used to the fit, and use the app’s ANC and EQ settings for dialing comfort and sound.

Bottom line on Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 at this price

Skullcandy’s most feature-packed noise-canceling headphones are 46 percent off, bringing a unique take on that category of headphones — one with booming bass — within reach. The Crusher ANC 2 isn’t about to knock Bose or Sony from their pure noise hush thrones, but at $129.99 it could easily help you forget all that with mammoth low-end, extended battery life, and quirky app control as solid entertainment bang for buck at less than $150.