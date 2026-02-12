Siri overhaul delayed for months amid late-stage snags

Apple’s long-promised reboot of Siri is slipping again, with the company encountering late-stage “snags” that could push the full rollout back by a few more months. The latest reporting, attributed to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggests Apple may now stagger the assistant’s marquee capabilities over multiple iOS point updates rather than flipping them on all at once.

Internally, Apple is said to be weighing a phased plan that introduces portions of the new Siri in upcoming iOS 26.x releases, reserving the most ambitious upgrades for the next major iOS cycle. That cadence would align the biggest pieces with new flagship iPhones, a familiar strategy when Apple wants to showcase hardware-software synergies.

What hit the brakes on Apple’s ambitious new Siri rollout

The core issues reportedly center on reliability and speed: the in-development Siri doesn’t consistently parse complex requests or hand them off across apps quickly enough. In other words, the ambitious connective tissue—understanding multi-step, cross-app tasks and executing them without friction—still needs tightening.

That matches Apple’s own public stance on AI features. Executives have repeatedly argued it’s better to slip timelines than ship a wobbly experience that erodes trust. For a system expected to live on hundreds of millions of devices and handle everything from a calendar change to a travel rebooking, a small error rate can translate into a lot of frustration.

What the new Siri is supposed to do across your apps

Apple previewed the direction under its Apple Intelligence banner: an assistant that is context-aware, able to juggle multiple apps, and better at understanding natural language. One demo highlighted Siri finding a photo of a driver’s license in Photos, extracting the ID number, and dropping it into a form—no copy-and-paste calisthenics required.

Behind the scenes, this vision blends on-device models with privacy-hardened cloud processing Apple calls Private Cloud Compute. The promise is twofold: keep as much data local as possible to minimize exposure, and escalate to the cloud only when the workload demands it—while keeping the cloud environment auditable and tightly sandboxed.

That architecture is elegant in theory but ruthless in practice. Every decision—what stays on device, what goes to the cloud, when to prefetch context—affects latency and battery life. And because Siri’s value hinges on timely responses, shaving even a second off end-to-end inference matters. (For context, the Nielsen Norman Group notes that sub-second response times preserve a user’s flow; longer delays quickly degrade perceived quality.)

Why the delay to Siri’s overhaul matters for Apple users

The competitive bar is rising fast. Google has been threading Gemini deeper into Assistant workflows, Amazon is rebuilding Alexa around a generative core, and third-party tools like OpenAI’s advanced voice interactions are normalizing conversational, do-it-for-me agents. Users now expect assistants to understand intent, maintain context, and take action—without rigid command syntax.

Scale compounds the pressure. Apple disclosed it had more than 2.2 billion active devices in use worldwide, which makes even niche features mainstream overnight. A Siri capable of reliably orchestrating tasks across Messages, Mail, Calendar, Photos, and third-party apps could become the most-used “app” on the phone. Conversely, a halting or inconsistent rollout risks cementing old perceptions that Siri trails its rivals.

A phased launch for Siri is not unusual at Apple

Apple regularly ships platform features in waves. In recent years, headline iOS capabilities have arrived across multiple point releases as teams hardened reliability, expanded language support, and cleared regional compliance. It’s a practical way to avoid an all-or-nothing cliff, especially when new developer hooks—like updated App Intents or SiriKit domains—must be tested in the wild.

Expect Apple to roll out the most bounded, high-confidence Siri upgrades first, then widen the net. Features that require deep context, multiple app handoffs, or long-running tasks are naturally more brittle and likely to follow once telemetry shows strong task success rates and acceptable latency across varied devices.

What to watch next as Apple staggers Siri’s rollout

Keep an eye on developer beta notes for iOS 26.4 and 26.5 for clues: new App Intents domains, expanded natural language variations, or references to Private Cloud Compute thresholds would all signal plumbing for the upgrade. Another tell will be the geographic and language matrix; Apple historically rolls out advanced Siri capabilities in a smaller set of locales first before broad expansion.

It’s also worth tracking how Apple frames the feature set when it does arrive. If the company emphasizes a clear list of high-reliability tasks—think “find and attach, summarize and send, schedule and share”—that’s a sign it’s prioritizing depth over breadth. Done well, a focused slate that lands at 99% task success beats a sprawling feature buffet that sputters under real-world use.

The takeaway: the delay is unwelcome but understandable. Marrying on-device AI with cross-app agency and Apple’s privacy promises is hard engineering. If a few extra months buy Siri tangible gains in accuracy, latency, and trust, most users will accept the wait—especially if the first wave proves it can actually get things done.