Shark Vacmop Reveal drops 38 percent in Amazon deal

Amazon recently reduced the price of the Shark Vacmop Reveal to $79.99, down from its usual $129.99 price. That 38 percent reduction gets you a cordless vacuum-spray-mop for under $80—an excellent deal for anyone who dislikes muddied entryways, pet prints, or post-dinner crumbs on hard flooring.

The real draw here is speed and ease. The Vacmop Reveal lets you vacuum up dry debris and spray-clean sticky areas in a single pass, rather than bringing out a big vacuum and then filling a mop as well. It’s ideal for quick resets before visitors arrive or in the event of a spillage.

Why this sub-$80 deal on a two-in-one cleaner stands out

A sub-$80 price on a well-known two-in-one floor cleaner is uncommon, and this cut is a $50 reduction. On Amazon, the price meets what a bargain hunter would catalog as a record-low category, although pricing on the website can change quickly.

In-box value: four disposable pads and a 12-ounce bottle of multi-surface cleaning solution are included.

Replacement pads: a 32-pack costs $27.99 (about $0.87 each), a useful starting point for estimating ongoing usage costs.

What the Vacmop Reveal offers for everyday hard floors

As the name suggests, the Reveal line includes an illumination light that makes it easy to spotlight dust bunnies under cabinets and streaks you might not have observed on your kitchen tile. It’s uncomplicated to handle and carry thanks to its cordless design and light weight—particularly for users who find full-size canisters and uprights heavy and cumbersome.

The Vacmop concept is simple: the suction module lifts crumbs and hair to the pad, while the on-demand spray works to combat spills and dried splatters on your sealed hard flooring. The disposable pad makes cleaning easier—just detach and toss. There’s no need to wash and dry a reusable pad. The trade-off is higher consumable running costs and more frequent changes if you’re working in a wide-open area or dealing with a lot of mess.

Headlights, swivel steering, and a trigger-controlled spray help you target the right amount in the right spot.

Usability and maintenance often matter as much as raw cleaning performance for hard-floor tools.

How it compares with Bissell CrossWave and Tineco rivals

Cross-category competitors, including the Bissell CrossWave and Tineco iFloor lines, frequently cost more than $200 and offer washable brush rolls with self-clean modes. They’re designed for larger tasks, but you’ll need to store and maintain them more regularly. The Shark Vacmop Reveal enables a grab-and-go approach and is less expensive, especially with this discount.

Robot vacuums with mopping plates are excellent for dusting and shine; however, they’re not great at sticky spills or tracked-in mud on the spot. A handheld vac-mop fills the middle space: deploy it immediately after a mess, then let a robot handle daily maintenance rounds.

Tips on consumables, care, and choosing the right system

This deal worked for my one-bedroom apartment, which has a little over 90 percent hard floors and sees frequent use, with pets that leave hair and prints. If you expect to mop large square footage in one go, consider whether the pad usage and solution volume suit you—and whether a roller-based system is better for marathon cleanups.

Stock pads in bulk to lower your cost per clean.

Use the manufacturer’s solution to help avoid clogs and protect warranties.

Keep the unit on a mat or near a charger and use it for everyday cleanups; bucket-and-full-scrubber sessions are still best for deep seasonal scrubs.

Price, availability, and whether this deal is worth grabbing

At $79.99, the Shark Vacmop Reveal is well worth a try for its mix of lightness, ease of use, and price. With a 38 percent markdown, this is a new all-time low Amazon price for a cordless vacuum spray-and-mop. It’s a smart buy for home floor care—especially in high-traffic, muddy seasons. As with most Amazon listings, availability and purchase price can change without warning, so value-conscious buyers may want to act soon.