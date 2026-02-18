Shark SilkiPro Launch Puts Glam Value In Question

Shark’s new SilkiPro air-straightener arrives as a direct shot at Dyson’s AirStrait and a pointed challenge to Shark’s own Glam system. After early hands-on testing, the big question is simple: if you want wet-to-dry straightening, should you buy the slimmer SilkiPro or hold out for the modular Glam?

What the SilkiPro Brings to the Table Today

Priced at $249.99, the SilkiPro is a standalone wet-to-dry straightener with integrated airflow and heated ceramic plates—no bulky base, no attachments required. Air vents run along the plates to blast moisture ahead of each pass, while embedded sensors monitor plate temperature up to 1,000 times per second to curb hot spots and overexposure. Three heat and airflow combinations keep operation simple, and Shark includes three slide-on combs (gentle, precision, and a wide-tooth option) to prep strands as you straighten.

This isn’t Shark’s first crack at air-assisted straightening—that tech already lives inside the Glam’s Silki attachment—but it is the brand’s first fully self-contained wet-to-dry flat iron. In hand, it feels purpose-built: shorter, better balanced, and less front-heavy than the Glam’s body-plus-attachment wand.

First Impressions on Damp, Curly Hair After Testing

Testing on dense, shoulder-length curls still holding post-wash moisture, the SilkiPro’s workflow made immediate sense. The wide-tooth comb attachment spaced and stretched roots for a rough dry; a second pass on the wet setting brought strands to that sweet spot—about 70% dry—where plates can smooth without sizzling. A final pass on the dry setting sealed the finish.

Speed is the headline improvement. Compared with the old two-step routine of blow-dry then flat iron, the SilkiPro cut total time by roughly 30% in our early runs, with fewer passes per section and less rework on halo frizz. Fan noise ramps up only when you clamp, so it sounds more like a targeted mini-dryer than a constant roar. The finish skewed glossy and sleek, not poker-stiff, though those aiming for curled-under ends may be disappointed—the vent ridge makes ribbon curls tricky, and this is clearly a straightener first, styler second.

From a hair-health perspective, the wet-to-dry pitch matters. The American Academy of Dermatology advises using the lowest effective heat and minimizing repeat passes, and the core risk when ironing wet hair is “bubble hair” from trapped water flashing to steam inside the shaft. By moving airflow ahead of the plates, the SilkiPro attempts to sidestep that risk while keeping plate temps controlled. Technique still counts: tension, slow consistent passes, and light pressure yielded the best results in testing.

SilkiPro Versus Glam: The Real-World Trade-offs

Here’s where the decision gets nuanced. The SilkiPro’s $249.99 price undercuts Dyson’s $499.99 AirStrait by a wide margin and removes the modular overhead of the Glam. Yet Shark’s Build Your Own Glam bundles typically list between $399.99 and $449.99—and have dipped to $299.99 in recent promos—making the gap far thinner.

In side-by-side use, the air-straightening performance of SilkiPro and the Glam’s Silki attachment felt effectively identical: same clamp-to-boost fan behavior, similar smoothing in two to three passes. The difference is form factor and ecosystem. SilkiPro is lighter, shorter, and markedly more comfortable for long sessions or travel. Glam, meanwhile, is a platform; you can add a smoothing brush or frizz-focused attachments that broaden your toolkit without buying another device.

Value calculus, then, hinges on how you style. If you only want efficient wet-to-dry straightening, the SilkiPro is the cleaner, cheaper buy. If you crave versatility—or can catch Glam near $299.99—the multi-styler’s extra heads can outvalue SilkiPro within a few months of regular use.

Who Will Like It and Who Won’t: Ideal and Poor Fits

Best fit: medium to coarse hair that holds water, anyone trying to compress a wash-day routine, and travelers who need salon-level smoothing from a single tool. The included combs are a smart touch for textured roots and reduce snagging on dense sections.

Less ideal: users who rely on their straightener for curls and waves—the vent geometry resists ribboning techniques—and those who wrestle persistent flyaways without a dedicated smoothing or frizz head. For that, Glam’s add-ons help.

Early Verdict: Is It Worth It Over the Glam System?

The SilkiPro nails the core promise of wet-to-dry straightening: fewer steps, less fuss, and a sleeker finish with controlled heat. It is more ergonomic than the Glam and dramatically more affordable than Dyson’s AirStrait, which now looks misaligned on price.

If straight and shiny is your endgame, buy SilkiPro with confidence. If you want a broader styling arsenal—or spot the Glam near the $299.99 mark—Glam remains the better long-term value. Either way, Shark just made air-assisted straightening feel mainstream, and that’s the real shift for wash-day warriors.