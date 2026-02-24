Seven Google Alternatives Put Links First

If AI summaries are crowding out the links you actually want, you are not alone. As more engines experiment with answer boxes and generative snippets, a sizable share of users still prefer source-first results. Pew Research Center has found a majority of Americans feel more concerned than excited about the growing use of AI, and in search that concern often translates to a simple request: show the links.

Here are seven proven Google alternatives that keep classic web results front and center—some with AI tools you can disable entirely, others with no AI at all—so you stay in control of how you search.

Why link-first search still matters for trustworthy results

Independent analyses from SparkToro using Similarweb data have estimated that roughly 60% of Google searches end without a click, a trend amplified by instant answers and summaries. That may be convenient for quick facts, but it can starve publishers of traffic and bury niche perspectives. For research, shopping, and accountability, a ranked list of sources still provides transparency you can audit.

And while Google still dominates with well over 90% global market share according to StatCounter, alternatives focused on links can deliver cleaner results, less noise, and (often) stronger privacy.

DuckDuckGo remains a dependable first stop for classic web results without behavioral tracking. Its optional AI features can be toggled on or off in Settings, keeping summaries out of the way by default. The DuckDuckGo browser adds tracker blocking, cookie pop-up reduction, and a “Leave No Trace” mode for quick private sessions.

Power tip: DuckDuckGo also lets you hide AI-generated images from results, helping filter synthetic media while you scan sources.

Brave Search Lets You Nix AI And Tune Results

Brave Search runs on its own index and gives you a clear switch to disable its Answer With AI feature in Settings. After that, your phrasing matters: a question-like query may still surface a brief summary module, while terse keywords return straight links. Brave’s smaller index intentionally avoids a lot of spam, and its “Goggles” feature lets communities share custom ranking rules to cut through SEO clutter.

If you want a privacy-led engine with flexible filtering and minimal AI by design, Brave is a strong choice.

MetaCrawler Classic Meta Search Without Summaries

MetaCrawler aggregates results from multiple engines to widen coverage without injecting AI responses. The interface is intentionally sparse: type a query, get links. For broad topics, that multi-source lens can surface outliers you might miss on a single index, while keeping you in the driver’s seat on what to open and read.

Dogpile Reliable Aggregation With Handy Filters

Dogpile pulls from heavyweights like Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Yandex, then lays out the results in a compact, AI-free list. Tabs for web, images, video, and news make it easy to pivot, and niceties like spelling suggestions and quick filters help refine the page. For many tasks, it strikes a practical middle ground between breadth and simplicity.

Ecosia offers green search with optional AI features

Ecosia channels ad revenue into reforestation and biodiversity projects across dozens of countries and publishes transparent impact reports. The default experience is traditional search; if you want AI, you deliberately opt in by choosing its AI mode. Create an account to track your environmental contribution, but you can also use it anonymously.

If you want straightforward results and a tangible climate benefit, Ecosia makes that trade visible.

Mojeek Independent Crawler With No Tracking

UK-based Mojeek is one of the few truly independent crawlers left, indexing the web with its own MojeekBot and ranking pages via its proprietary algorithm. There’s no user tracking, which helps keep results neutral and less prone to personalization bubbles. Mojeek also tends to surface smaller, overlooked sites—useful when mainstream engines converge on the same handful of domains.

Lilo searches that fund social and environmental projects

Lilo turns your searches into “water drops” you can donate to social and environmental initiatives. It offers a clean results page with the option to save favorite sites, reducing repeat queries and your overall footprint. The integrated news feed often highlights French outlets, so a browser with built-in translation can help if you want broader coverage.

How to pick the right link-first search engine for you

If privacy is paramount, start with DuckDuckGo or Mojeek.

If you want fine-grained control and community filters, try Brave.

For breadth without summaries, MetaCrawler or Dogpile deliver quick wins.

If impact matters, Ecosia and Lilo align your searches with causes.

Whichever you choose, disable any optional AI modules in settings and run a few test queries—product pages, technical docs, local businesses—to see which engine’s ranking matches your judgment.

The bottom line on choosing link-first search engines

AI will keep reshaping search, but it doesn’t have to displace source-driven discovery. These seven engines prove you can still get fast, privacy-friendly, link-first results—and keep the choice to summarize, or not, in your own hands.