Second Laptop Screen Drops 55% In Limited Offer

A popular portable second screen for laptops just got a major price cut. The Duex Float, a stacked display that sits above your notebook to create a dual-screen setup, is now $179.99—55% off its $399.99 list price—with $9.99 shipping. For remote and hybrid workers juggling spreadsheets, chats, and video calls, this is a timely deal that meaningfully improves workflow without overhauling your desk.

Why a Second Screen Pays for Itself for Most Users

Adding display real estate is one of the simplest productivity wins. Research from Jon Peddie Research has long linked multi-monitor setups to substantial efficiency gains, citing average improvements upward of 40%. A University of Utah study likewise found dual displays can boost output while reducing errors, especially for tasks like editing and data entry. In practical terms, that means fewer window swaps during a Zoom call or less tab juggling while writing and researching.

For anyone who lives in spreadsheets, reviews content while monitoring chat, or codes with documentation open, a dedicated second panel keeps context front and center. Over a week of work, the minutes saved add up quickly.

What Makes This Portable Stacked Display Model Different

Most portable monitors sit beside your laptop. The Duex Float stacks vertically, placing the screen above your notebook via a sturdy kickstand or an optional magnetic mount. That layout preserves desk space and keeps your gaze closer to a neutral line of sight—an ergonomic advantage often recommended by workplace health guidelines from groups like OSHA and Cornell’s ergonomics lab.

The screen supports three primary modes: extended or mirrored use for classic dual-display work, a 180-degree presentation mode so teammates across a table can see your content, and a standalone mode using the built-in kickstand for tablet-style positioning. It’s a flexible take on portability that adapts from home office to client meetings.

Quick Setup and Broad Compatibility Across Devices

Setup is plug-and-play with USB-C or mini-HDMI, and the magnetic plate option makes attaching it to a wide range of laptop sizes straightforward. Compatibility spans macOS, Windows, and Linux, plus consoles and mobile platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Samsung DeX-enabled phones, and M‑series iPads using Stage Manager.

Despite its stacked form factor, the unit remains portable at under an inch thick and about four pounds. It slides into a backpack without demanding a second bag, which matters if your “office” shifts between a kitchen table, coworking space, and an airplane tray table.

How This Limited-Time Deal on a Second Screen Stacks Up

At $179.99 before $9.99 shipping, the 55% discount undercuts many comparable portable displays, especially those designed for stacked use. Standard side-by-side portable monitors often hover in a similar price band during sales, but the Float’s vertical orientation and presentation mode are harder to find without moving into higher-tier pricing.

Who benefits most? Multitaskers who hate minimizing windows, developers who want logs above code, editors juggling timelines and previews, students toggling lecture notes and research, and sales pros who present across tight tables. If your laptop supports single-cable USB-C display output, you can often get a tidy one-cable setup; otherwise, mini-HDMI is there as a fallback.

What to Consider Before You Buy a Portable Second Screen

Check your laptop’s ports and power delivery capabilities to confirm the cleanest connection path, and think about where you’ll place it most often. A stacked screen can reduce lateral neck turning versus side-by-side setups, but you’ll still want the top of the display at or slightly below eye level to avoid tilting your head back for long stretches.

Also factor in travel habits. Four pounds is portable, but if you’re chasing ultralight mobility, that’s a notable addition. On the upside, the integrated kickstand and compact footprint make it easier to use in tight spaces than a second full-size monitor.

Bottom Line: A Timely 55% Off Deal for Mobile Workflows

If you’ve been waiting for a compelling price on a second laptop screen, this limited-time 55% cut makes the Duex Float an easy upgrade for productivity and presentation on the go. As with any short-lived promotion, expect limited quantities, and review return and warranty details before checkout. For many mobile professionals, this is the rare deal that can pay for itself in reclaimed time within weeks.