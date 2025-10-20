Save $34.01 on Apple AirTag 4-Pack, Now $64.99

Our top Apple deal at the moment takes $34.01 off this four-pack of Apple AirTags, which are now $64.99, down from the list price of $99.

That’s a whopping 34% off and one of the all-time lowest totals we’ve seen for Apple’s most handy little gadget.

Why This AirTag Four-Pack Deal Is a Strong Value Today

At $64.99, the cost per AirTag comes out to effectively be $16.25—much less than the $29 you pay for a single one at retail. For those arming keys, bags, wallets, and backpacks, the four-pack is the sweet spot for price and practicality.

Price trackers like Camelcamelcamel reveal that this bundle rarely drops more than a little bit in price, sometimes by just cents. That is, you’re coming down near the floor rather than holding your breath for a flash sale that might not be offering another opportunity any time soon.

AirTags piggyback on Apple’s Find My network, quietly connecting to nearby Apple devices and relaying the location of a lost item back to you with encrypted, rotating identifiers. Apple has described that network as being in the hundreds of millions of devices, which is how an AirTag attached to a bag can “phone home” even when it’s far away from your phone.

On iPhones with Apple’s U1 chip (iPhone 11 and later), for example, Precision Finding uses Ultra Wideband to give you walking directions complete with directional arrows and distance readouts—useful in the event your keys have gone missing under the couch.

There’s also a small speaker for playing a loud chirp from the Find My app.

Durability is not an afterthought: AirTags are rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, and they operate on a replaceable CR2032 coin cell that usually lasts more than a year.

Setup takes just seconds—you bring an AirTag close to your iPhone, tap Connect and give it a name, and that’s it.

Real-World Uses From Keys to Checked Bags

AirTags, in particular, have been popular among travelers for tracking luggage. Take a look at SITA’s Baggage IT Insights and you’ll see that mishandled bags are still an issue on the scale of millions annually worldwide, and certainly AirTags have repeatedly appeared in news stories about passengers realizing where their bags actually are (at times faster than the airline).

Not so far afield, put one in a bike saddlebag, clip one onto a kid’s backpack, or slide one into the pouch on your camera. In iOS 17, Apple added item sharing, which allows you to share an AirTag’s location with up to five people—helpful for house keys or a family car’s spare fob.

Privacy Safeguards and Device Compatibility Explained

Apple does include a number of anti-stalking safeguards. If a stray AirTag is moving with you, your iPhone will alert you and can play a sound on the tag; Android users receive comparable alerts due to an Apple-Google partnership standard for dealing with unbidden trackers. Location information is anonymous and encrypted end-to-end in the Find My network.

For the best experience, use AirTags with an iPhone 11 or newer to get Precision Finding, but any recent iPhone or iPad will show you the last known location and play sounds. AirTags can’t be configured or fully utilized with an Android device, but an Android phone can detect unknown tags within range.

Who Is the Four-Pack For? Best Uses and Buyer’s Guide

If you have a habit of losing the essentials, live in a multi-person household, or check bags when traveling, those four tags are easy to put to use.

These days, the per-tag savings also offers some flexibility for a couple of affordable tag accessories (like key rings or luggage loops) from third-party brands.

The Bottom Line on These AirTag Four-Pack Savings

Priced at $64.99 for four, AirTags are close to their lowest price ever and one of the very best Apple accessory values out there. It’s a small expansion that eventually pays for itself the first time it saves you from ripping the house—or airport—apart looking for an irreplaceable item.