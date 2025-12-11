Save 29% on the LG UltraGear 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor

One of the best gaming monitor deals we’ve seen just landed on the 34-inch LG UltraGear curved ultrawide, marking this high-end display down by almost 30% and well into impulse-buy territory for PC gamers who have been eyeing a bigger field of view.

This WQHD 3440×1440 panel drops to about $357 with this discount (down from a $500 list price), making it a solid value for a 240 Hz, FreeSync Premium–ready screen with an aggressive 1500R curve.

Why this deal on the LG 34-inch UltraGear monitor is smart

Ultrawide screens are one of the best upgrades for immersion, but prices have put off many buyers from going beyond 27 inches. This discount lands a 34-inch, 21:9 gaming panel in the mainstream budget range, below many $400-plus 27-inch 240 Hz options and with the wraparound effect that sim racers, ARPG enthusiasts, and open-world wanderers lust after.

Price trackers like Keepa show that midrange curved ultrawides go on sale at these prices around major sales periods. While this particular cut lines up with those cyclical lows, it’s not part of a holiday blitz.

It’s also hundreds of dollars less than OLED ultrawide competitors, many of which are upward of $1,000. If you’ve been holding out for a real price drop, and not some paltry $20 off, this is the sort of swing that makes moving your desk around feel like a thing to do.

Hardware features that matter most to PC gamers here

Refresh rate and response: The 240 Hz ceiling, combined with a quoted 1 ms response time, delivers the ultra-smooth motion esports gamers demand, especially in first-person shooters and MOBAs. On panels based on VA technology (quite common at this price), dark-scene transitions may be somewhat slower compared to IPS or OLED, so you might prefer to use the monitor’s built-in overdrive and motion blur reduction without selecting overly strong settings, which would introduce overshoot/ghosting.

Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync Premium technology reduces screen tearing and stutters. FreeSync Premium also includes Low Framerate Compensation, which helps keep animations smooth when your frame rate falls below the lower bound of your VRR window—something that does come in handy during graphically demanding games at 3440×1440.

Curve and canvas: The 1500R curvature pulls the edges into your periphery, giving you a wider field of view and increased depth perception in-game. Many LG UltraGear models in this class cover about 99% of sRGB and a hefty slice of DCI-P3, which is plenty for gaming and streaming; color‑critical editors would still want to look at IPS or OLED for tighter consistency.

Real-world gains to expect and cautions before you buy

In fast-paced games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2, the jump from 60–144 Hz to 240 Hz will be apparent in tracking and flicks. Racing sims like Forza Horizon and Assetto Corsa Competizione are a good fit for ultrawide as well, lending more of your peripheral vision to track and cockpit detail. Story-driven games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Baldur’s Gate 3 feel more cinematic at 21:9, though some cutscenes and older engines may pillarbox or otherwise restrict FOV adjustments intentionally.

That’s a sweet spot: 3440×1440 provides 78% more pixels than 2560×1440, but the resolution isn’t going to hammer your graphics card as hard as native 4K does. If you want to push high frame rates at that native resolution, you’ll want a fairly recent mid-tier GPU (GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT and up) for competitive settings, or dial down the visual effects if your oldie‑but‑goodie is a little long in the tooth.

Steam’s Hardware Survey repeatedly registers ultrawide in the low single digits, but it’s going up, thanks to more games including support and a growing choice of value‑oriented GPUs.

Setup tips and compatibility notes for this ultrawide

Take advantage of your GPU’s DisplayPort 1.4 to experience 240 Hz at full tilt at 3440×1440; HDMI 2.0 inputs on many midrange monitors can limit refresh rate at the native resolution.

Turn on Adaptive Sync in the monitor’s OSD and in your GPU control panel. Experiment with overdrive levels while looking at a dark background to balance clarity versus artifacts.

Plan the setup: a 34-inch curved screen with such spacious dimensions will have you needing a desk at least 28 inches deep to sit back comfortably, and no less than 32 inches across to ensure the edges don’t crowd. If you want an arm, look for a 100×100 mm VESA mount and watch out for total weight limits. One aside for console owners: most game consoles output in 16:9 and support for ultrawide is spotty, so this monitor will be a better fit on PC.

Who this 34-inch LG UltraGear monitor deal is perfect for

You game on PC and split your time between competitive shooters and immersive single-player worlds: do both justice with high-refresh-rate fluidity coupled with the kind of panoramic imaging an ultrawide provides. It’s a productivity win, too — 21:9 offers room for a game window next to your Discord or system monitors without needing to constantly Alt‑Tab.

If you insist on perfect blacks and the fastest pixel response, OLED is your aspirational choice — but it will cost you dramatically more. This sub‑30% discount on the 34-inch LG UltraGear is a value‑performance sweet spot for most, and it’s one of those rare discounts that can actually change how your games look and feel.