Samsung Unveils S26 Ultra, Buds4, and Perplexity AI

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked doubled down on “AI phones,” debuting the Galaxy S26 lineup with a headline-grabbing S26 Ultra, a bundle of new Galaxy AI capabilities powered in part by Perplexity, and two fresh pairs of earbuds called Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4. The message was unmistakable: performance and imaging matter, but context-aware software and privacy-savvy features now define the flagship experience.

S26 Ultra Leads With Display Power and Privacy

The Galaxy S26 Ultra centers on a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ display that adapts from 1Hz to 120Hz, tuned for both smooth scrolling and battery savings. Samsung introduces a new Privacy Display that mixes two pixel types to sharply narrow viewing angles, effectively shielding content unless the screen is viewed head-on. It can be toggled per app or systemwide, echoing the privacy filters long seen on business laptops and now migrating to phones.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 teams with 12GB of RAM on the 256GB and 512GB models, or 16GB with the 1TB tier. A 5,000mAh battery supports Super Fast Charging 3.0 rated to reach 75% in 30 minutes at up to 60W, plus 25W wireless charging. The in-box S Pen omits Bluetooth, a change Samsung kept after citing limited adoption among stylus users.

The camera stack is built for range: a 200MP primary sensor Samsung says is 47% brighter than last gen, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP telephoto claimed to be 37% brighter, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The idea is straightforward—brighter sensors maintain detail and color in dim scenes where computational photography can only do so much.

All S26 models share a more rounded, slimmer design and come in Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White, with online-exclusive Silver Shadow and Pink Gold options. The S26 Ultra starts at $1,299.99.

S26 and S26 Plus Keep the Core Upgrades Too

The S26 and S26+ carry the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform and 12GB of RAM across 256GB or 512GB—Samsung drops the 128GB entry option this cycle. Displays scale to size: the S26 uses a 6.3-inch FHD+ panel at 411ppi, while the S26+ moves to 6.7 inches at QHD+ and 516ppi. Both deliver adaptive 1–120Hz refresh rates.

Camera hardware is consistent across the two: a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto, with a 12MP front camera matching the Ultra. Battery specs differ: 4,300mAh for S26 and 4,900mAh for S26+. Charging tops out at 45W wired and 20W wireless on S26+, while S26 offers 25W wired and 15W wireless. Pricing lands at $1,099.99 for S26+ and $899.99 for S26.

Galaxy AI Adds Perplexity and Agentic Smarts

Samsung’s big software swing is baking Perplexity into Galaxy AI. The assistant can tap Perplexity’s real-time answers, and the Perplexity app ships preloaded—an unusual move that signals Samsung’s intent to blend on-device models with live web intelligence. It’s a pragmatic hedge that mirrors broader industry shifts, as brands seek faster, sourced responses without sacrificing speed or privacy.

Agentic features arrive under the “Now” banner. Now Nudge suggests actions from message context—proposing meeting times that fit your calendar, for instance—while updates to Now Brief and Now Bar promise more personalized snapshots of your day. Samsung hasn’t detailed which AI upgrades will trickle to older devices and has previously left the door open to charging for select features later.

Content creation gets tangible tools. A new Super Steady Video mode with horizon lock acts like a built-in gimbal; demo clips from veteran reviewers showed the phone rotated a full 360 degrees while the horizon line stayed pinned, a feat that normally requires practice with dedicated stabilizers. Audio Eraser reduces background noise to clarify voices in video, and Creative Studio bolsters AI editing with richer prompt controls. Samsung also adds smarter screenshot organization to tame image clutter.

Buds4 Pro and Buds4 Expand Audio Choices

Samsung rounded out the ecosystem with two earbuds. Galaxy Buds4 Pro are canal-type for isolation and stability, while Galaxy Buds4 are open-type for comfort and awareness. Both come in black or white with matching cases. As with most platform-tuned earbuds, auto-switching and latency perks work best inside Samsung’s ecosystem, though core features extend to other Android devices.

The split mirrors broader audio trends: open designs are favored for long wear and situational awareness, while canal tips remain the go-to for consistent seal and stronger noise reduction. It’s a strategic two-pronged approach that directly targets the comfort-versus-isolation trade-off users weigh when choosing between Apple, Google, and third-party buds.

Why This Unpacked Matters for Samsung’s AI phone strategy

Samsung’s pivot from “smartphone” to “AI phone” isn’t just branding. The company is layering live web intelligence via Perplexity on top of on-device models, then tying it to everyday tasks—planning, messaging, editing—to make AI feel actionable rather than ornamental. At the same time, hardware like the Privacy Display tackles real-world pain points for commuters and business travelers, a niche long served by laptop privacy tech but rarely addressed on phones.

The result is a portfolio that blends familiar spec upgrades with clearer software intent. In a market where IDC has repeatedly linked buyer interest to meaningful differentiation, Samsung’s bet is that agentic features, stronger video tools, and a privacy-first display will move the needle more than another incremental round of speed tests. On paper, at least, the S26 family looks built for that argument.