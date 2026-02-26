Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series And New Buds

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked doubled down on premium phones, privacy-first screens, and AI helpers. The company introduced the Galaxy S26 family led by a feature-stacked Ultra, refreshed the core S models, unveiled a smarter privacy display, highlighted new Google Gemini agent capabilities alongside Bixby and Perplexity, and rounded out the lineup with new Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Focuses On Optics And Power

As the flagship, Galaxy S26 Ultra leans into bigger imaging glass and faster charging. It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, pairs it with a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, and keeps a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung claims a 60W charger can take the phone from 0% to 75% in 30 minutes, useful for quick top-ups before long days. S-Pen support returns for note-takers and precision editors.

The intriguing shift is in camera optics. While the 200-megapixel wide and 50-megapixel telephoto keep their pixel counts, the main lens now opens to f/1.4 and the telephoto to f/2.9. Wider apertures should pull in more light, translating to brighter low-light shots, faster shutter speeds, and gentler background blur. Combined with Samsung’s multiframe processing, expect less noise in indoor portraits and steadier zoom at dusk.

S26 And S26 Plus Bring Steady Refinements

The standard S26 and S26 Plus share Ultra’s top-tier processor in many markets, with Samsung’s Exynos 2600 powering units in select regions. The smaller S26 gets a battery bump over last year, aimed at addressing all-day stamina complaints, while S26 Plus adds 20W wireless charging. It’s an incremental year, but the essentials—screen quality, speed, and battery—tick upward.

Pricing reflects a continued shift toward premium. Galaxy S26 starts at $899, S26 Plus at $1,099, and S26 Ultra at $1,200—each $100 more than last generation’s comparable models. That aligns with a broader market trend: Counterpoint Research has reported sustained growth in the premium segment, with higher-end models increasingly capturing share as buyers hold onto phones longer and upgrade less often. Expect carrier promos and trade-ins to soften the sticker shock for many shoppers.

A Privacy Display Built For Crowded Spaces

Beyond raw hardware, Samsung’s marquee trick is a configurable privacy display for S26 Ultra that makes “shoulder surfing” far harder. Users can mask specific on-screen areas—think notification banners or password fields—or the entire display. Per-app controls let you dial protection for email, finance, or messaging differently than for videos or maps.

There’s also a maximum protection mode that dims bright regions and lifts dark areas to degrade side viewing angles. It’s a software-first take on the physical privacy filters business travelers have used for years on laptops, without permanently sacrificing color or brightness when you don’t need it.

Google Gemini And Perplexity Join Bixby On Galaxy S26 Devices

AI was everywhere on stage. Google previewed a more agentic version of Gemini that can carry out multi-step tasks for you—like reading a group chat, figuring out a lunch order, and placing it on Grubhub, or calling a ride via Uber. Circle to Search also levels up with multi-object recognition, useful when you want details on multiple items on the same screen without hopping between apps.

Samsung is preloading Perplexity’s app and tapping its APIs for actions such as setting alarms, taking notes, and powering the browser’s search. That means Galaxy phones now ship with three assistants in the mix: Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, plus Galaxy AI features like call screening with succinct summaries. The upside is choice; the risk is cognitive load. Samsung’s task will be making these helpers feel orchestrated rather than overlapping.

A practical consideration: agentic assistants blend on-device and cloud compute. Power users should watch how aggressively background tasks run and whether battery optimization steps in appropriately. Samsung’s recent focus on efficient silicon across Snapdragon and Exynos variants will matter as these features scale.

Galaxy Buds4 Lineup Emphasizes Durability And Sound

Samsung’s new earbuds arrive in two tiers: Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro. Both adopt a flatter stem design for a more secure grip and pocketability. Ratings step up to IP54 and IP57, adding meaningful dust and water resistance for gym sessions or runs in the rain.

The Buds4 Pro introduce an 11mm woofer with a 20% wider speaker area to bolster low-end response without muddying vocals, alongside a slightly longer battery life versus the standard Buds4. Pricing lands at $179 for Buds4 and $250 for Buds4 Pro—competitive against peers with similar ANC and durability claims.

Bottom Line And Who Should Upgrade This Year

Ultra is the pick for creators and power users who’ll exploit the new apertures, S-Pen, and faster charging. S26 Plus suits those wanting a big screen without Ultra’s price, while S26 targets mainstream buyers seeking a balanced upgrade with better battery life. With prices climbing, monitor carrier offers and trade-in credits; historically, Samsung has been aggressive here.

The broader story is cohesion: stronger optics, a timely privacy display for real-world use, and a clearer push toward agentic AI. If Samsung can streamline the trio of assistants and keep battery impact in check, the S26 generation should feel less like an iterative year and more like the start of a more helpful phone—one that quietly does a bit more on your behalf.