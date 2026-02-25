Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra

Samsung has pulled the wraps off its next wave of flagship AI phones, introducing the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra as a tighter, more polished evolution of last year’s lineup. Pre-orders are open now, with retail availability to follow, and the pitch is clear: meaningful, if measured, upgrades anchored by new on-device AI experiences and a standout privacy-focused display option on the Ultra.

What’s New Across the Lineup: Hardware, screens, and chips

All three models run a custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with adaptive AMOLED panels that scale from 1Hz to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and power savings. Screen sizes land at 6.3 inches (S26), 6.7 inches (S26 Plus), and 6.9 inches (S26 Ultra), with S Pen support remaining exclusive to the Ultra.

Memory and storage options hold steady where it matters: the S26 and S26 Plus ship with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage, while the S26 Ultra spans 12GB/16GB RAM and up to 1TB. Batteries come in at 4,300mAh (S26), 4,900mAh (S26 Plus), and 5,000mAh (Ultra), continuing Samsung’s focus on all-day endurance paired with high-refresh screens.

On pricing, the S26 starts at $899, the S26 Plus at $1,099, and the S26 Ultra at $1,299. The removal of the 128GB base on the S26 helps explain part of the $100 uptick on the smaller models. Industry analysts have pointed to memory supply constraints and higher component costs as ongoing pressure points in premium phone pricing, a trend noted by firms like Counterpoint Research.

AI features take center stage with the Creative Studio hub

Samsung’s most notable software move is Creative Studio, a unified hub that gathers generative image and video tools in one place. Instead of scattering features across separate apps, Creative Studio centralizes edit flows for tasks like scene cleanup, background expansion, and style transformations—useful for creators who need quick turnarounds without hopping between utilities.

Privacy Display is the headline hardware-first idea. Available on the S26 Ultra, it’s designed to significantly dim the screen for anyone viewing from an angle, offering extra peace of mind on crowded trains or planes. While software privacy filters have existed for years, Samsung’s approach aims to make this a built-in, everyday safeguard rather than an add-on.

The assistant story is deliberately open: users can choose Google Gemini, Samsung Bixby, or Perplexity as their day-to-day helper. That flexibility could resonate with power users who already rely on different AI systems for search, summaries, or productivity, and prefer not to be locked into a single assistant.

Camera systems and imaging upgrades across all Galaxy S26 models

The S26 and S26 Plus both feature a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto, with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It’s a familiar, balanced setup aimed at reliable everyday shooting rather than headline-grabbing specs.

The S26 Ultra raises the stakes with a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and dual telephoto lenses at 50MP and 10MP enabling up to 5x optical zoom. In practical terms, that mix should deliver sharper portrait compression at medium range and more consistent low-light tele shots—an area where computational photography and sensor size matter as much as raw megapixels.

Design, durability, and performance refinements in the S26 series

Compared with last year’s models, Samsung has subtly smoothed the edges and trimmed the heft, making the phones feel a touch less boxy in the hand. The Ultra adds Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for front protection and a redesigned vapor chamber to sustain peak performance in long gaming or 4K recording sessions—an increasingly important consideration as AI workloads and high-frame-rate gaming stress thermals.

Charging sees a meaningful bump on the Ultra to 60W, addressing a long-standing request from power users. Samsung also refreshed the built-in Document Scanner in the camera app and is standardizing magnets in first-party cases, signaling deeper accessory integration across the lineup.

Colors, availability, and who should upgrade

The series ships in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White, Silver Shadow, and Pink Gold, with the latter two offered as online exclusives. Storage tiers range from 256GB to 1TB depending on model, covering both casual users and creators who shoot a lot of high-res video.

If you’re on a Galaxy S22 or earlier, the combination of faster silicon, smarter camera pipelines, and longer battery life will feel like a substantial leap. S25 owners will see an incremental step—sleeker hardware, better sustained performance, the privacy-forward display on Ultra, and consolidated AI editing—rather than a reinvention.

Big picture, this launch fits a broader pattern in the premium market: steady refinement, selective hardware breakthroughs, and a pivot toward practical AI. Industry watchers from IDC and Counterpoint have repeatedly noted that the high-end segment is where buyers seek longevity, and Samsung’s promise here is durability, smarter tools, and a clearer path to everyday utility over flashy one-off tricks.