Samsung unveils Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra

Samsung’s 2026 Galaxy flagships are official, and the three-model lineup makes the choice trickier than usual. The Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra share a faster Snapdragon platform, brighter cameras, and long-term software support, but they diverge in size, connectivity, imaging muscle, and charging speed. Here’s a clear, expert breakdown to help you pick the right one.

Prices and key differences for the Galaxy S26 lineup

Galaxy S26 starts at $899.99, S26+ at $1,099.99, and S26 Ultra at $1,299.99. All three now begin with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with 512GB available; Ultra alone scales to 16GB RAM and 1TB. The S26 is the compact crowd-pleaser, the S26+ caters to big-screen fans without a stylus, and the Ultra is the all-in performer with the S Pen and the most advanced cameras.

Design and durability across the Galaxy S26 family

Samsung keeps the flat-sided, rounded-rectangle look but refines the Ultra’s corners for a softer in-hand feel. Frames are aluminum across the board this year—the titanium from last year’s Ultra has been shelved—while IP68 dust and water resistance remains standard. The S Pen still docks inside the Ultra, though it forgoes Bluetooth tricks. Expect color options in Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White, with online exclusives like Silver Shadow and Pink Gold.

Size and weight will steer some buyers: S26 is easily pocketable, S26+ is the sweet spot for screen real estate without bulk, and Ultra is unapologetically large for power users.

Displays and a notable privacy upgrade on Ultra

All three use flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels up to 120Hz with Samsung’s Gorilla Armor protection (Gorilla Armor 2 on the Ultra). The S26 steps up to 6.3 inches at 2,340 by 1,080, the S26+ offers 6.7 inches at 3,120 by 1,440, and the Ultra stretches to 6.9 inches at the same QHD+ resolution. A standout Ultra feature is a Privacy Display mode that narrows viewing angles to shield content—useful on planes and trains—applied system-wide or just to notifications. Samsung’s updated Pro Scaler also sharpens lower-res video more convincingly than before.

Performance and connectivity across the lineup

Each model runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, with Samsung citing a 39% NPU boost, 24% faster GPU, and 19% faster CPU versus last generation—headroom designed for on-device AI and sustained gaming. Storage expansion remains off the table (no microSD), and the headphone jack is long gone.

Connectivity is a meaningful separator. All three support sub-6GHz 5G, but only the S26+ and Ultra add mmWave. That matters if you’re on carriers and in cities where mmWave bursts deliver multi-gig speeds; Opensignal reporting has long shown mmWave availability is limited and highly location-dependent, so check your coverage map before paying extra for it.

Cameras and video capabilities on every model

The S26 and S26+ share a proven triple setup: 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4). The Ultra jumps to a 200MP main sensor (f/1.4), a 50MP ultra-wide (f/1.9), plus 10MP 3x (f/2.4) and 50MP 5x (f/2.9) telephotos. Samsung says the 200MP main captures 47% more light and the 50MP telephoto 38% more than before, attributing the gains to wider apertures—improvements you’ll notice in night scenes and indoor portraits.

Video is a shared strength: all three shoot up to 8K at 30fps with robust stabilization. The 12MP front camera carries over, aided by better processing. If you value long optical reach, the Ultra’s dual-tele approach yields crisper shots from 3x through 10x and beyond, where hybrids kick in.

Battery life and charging differences explained

Capacity lands at 4,300mAh for S26, 4,900mAh for S26+, and 5,000mAh for Ultra. The headline charging bump is on the Ultra with up to 60W wired and 25W wireless. S26+ supports up to 45W wired and 20W wireless. The S26 supports 15W wireless. All models are Qi2-compatible, though you’ll need a magnetic case to mimic snap-on accessories since the phones themselves don’t add new magnets.

Software longevity and AI features across models

Android 16 ships with One UI layered on top, and Samsung commits to seven years of OS and security updates—mirroring the extended policies that have reshaped flagship phone value since Google’s Pixel 8 series. That’s a tangible ownership benefit if you upgrade less often.

AI is everywhere and increasingly “agentic.” You can prompt the phone to handle tasks like opening a ride-hailing app and prepping the trip, edit photos with natural-language adjustments to lighting or time of day, and apply Audio Eraser beyond the Gallery app to services like Instagram, Netflix, and YouTube. Google’s Circle to Search and Gemini integrate with Samsung’s own Bixby to cover both on-device and cloud-assisted workflows.

Which Galaxy S26 should you buy? Our quick guide

Pick the Galaxy S26 if you want a truly pocketable flagship and the best price-to-performance in the line. Its larger battery over last year and shared top-tier chipset make it a smart daily driver.

Choose the Galaxy S26+ if you crave a bigger QHD+ display and faster networking with mmWave, but don’t need the S Pen or Ultra’s multi-lens zoom prowess.

Go for the Galaxy S26 Ultra if you prioritize the most flexible camera system, 16GB/1TB options, the privacy-friendly display trick, and the integrated S Pen for note-taking and precision edits. Historically, premium buyers gravitate to Ultra models; industry trackers like Counterpoint Research have noted how top variants drive outsized revenue share, and this generation continues that pitch.

Bottom line: choosing the right Galaxy S26 model

Samsung hasn’t reinvented the flagship, but it meaningfully sharpens the formula. The S26 is the value play, the S26+ is the balanced big-screen pick, and the Ultra is the no-compromise choice that leans into pro imaging, privacy, and stylus utility. With stronger silicon, longer support, and practical AI, the right answer mostly comes down to size, camera ambition, and whether mmWave and the S Pen matter to you.