Samsung Unveils Galaxy Buds4 And Buds4 Pro

Samsung used its latest Galaxy Unpacked to debut two new true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro, sharpening its pitch on comfort, noise canceling, and integration with Galaxy AI. The standard Buds4 land at $179 and the Buds4 Pro at $249, with preorders opening in select markets and wide availability set for March 11. The headline: a refined design, a clearer focus on two distinct fits, and hardware tweaks aimed at richer sound without straying from familiar price points.

Pricing and availability for Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro

Samsung is holding the line on pricing: Buds4 at $179 and Buds4 Pro at $249, mirroring the previous generation. Colors are straightforward—black and white for Buds4; black, white, and pink gold for Buds4 Pro. Both ship March 11, with preorders live now in select regions. For buyers comparing ecosystems, staying put has a benefit: accessories, charging habits, and companion features should carry over cleanly.

Design tweaks prioritize comfort with a lighter, easier fit

Samsung continues the stemmed “blade” aesthetic it introduced last cycle but trims the earbud heads for a lighter, less intrusive fit. The stems now feature a metal finish with a subtly engraved pinch area—small but meaningful for more reliable on-ear controls. A transparent charging case leans into the modern, show-the-tech look while making it easier to glance-check battery levels.

The fit philosophies remain distinct. Buds4 use a semi-open design (no silicone tips) that rests just outside the ear canal for pressure-free all-day wear. Buds4 Pro, by contrast, include silicone tips for an in-canal seal that supports stronger bass and more effective noise canceling. Durability reflects that split: Buds4 are IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance, while Buds4 Pro step up to IP57, offering dust protection and immersion protection. The International Electrotechnical Commission’s IP scale is conservative—IP57 means added peace of mind if you’re caught in the rain or sweat through a workout.

Audio hardware and ANC upgrades across both new models

Under the hood, Buds4 carry an 11mm dynamic driver, while Buds4 Pro upgrade to a two-way architecture: an 11mm SuperWide woofer paired with a 5.5mm planar tweeter. That combo aims to deliver more authoritative low end and cleaner treble separation than single-driver designs. Notably, the planar tweeter is slightly smaller than last generation’s, which may trade a touch of air for improved tuning coherence with the larger woofer—something we often see as brands chase a more natural crossover.

On noise control, Buds4 feature Adaptive ANC alongside an adaptive EQ and Samsung’s 360 audio. Buds4 Pro layer in Adaptive ANC 2.0, which is designed to more actively respond to changes in your environment and ear fit. Microphone arrays also differ: Buds4 use three digital mics, while Buds4 Pro add a high-SNR mic plus two digital mics to better isolate your voice in wind or traffic. In practice, you should expect the Pro model to handle commuting and office chatter more confidently, with fewer artifacts during voice calls.

Battery life and daily use expectations for both models

Battery life remains steady generation to generation. Buds4 are rated for up to five hours on a charge (six with ANC off) and 24 to 30 hours with the case, depending on ANC use. Buds4 Pro reach six hours per charge (seven with ANC off) and 26 to 30 hours total with the case. Those figures align with what we’ve seen across premium earbuds from major brands, where the sweet spot is roughly a workday of mixed listening with one top-up from the case.

Small usability touches help daily rhythm: the pinch controls feel more precise than swipe gestures in motion, and the lighter housings should reduce fatigue over long calls. For workouts, the Pro’s deeper seal and IP57 rating are the safer bet; for desk time and casual listening, the airy Buds4 will appeal to listeners who dislike in-canal pressure.

Smart features and ecosystem benefits for Galaxy devices

Both models tap Samsung’s ecosystem strengths. Pairing with Galaxy phones and tablets unlocks hands-free access to AI through Bixby and Gemini, plus features like 360 audio for spatial effects and Auracast for shared listening on supported broadcasts—a capability the Bluetooth SIG has championed as a pillar of the LE Audio era. The net result is less app-diving and more continuity if you already live with a Galaxy phone, watch, or TV.

How they compare to last gen, with key changes and trade-offs

Prices are unchanged, battery estimates are essentially the same, and the fit split—semi-open standard versus sealed Pro—returns. The most conspicuous shifts are the refined stem design, the transparent case, and the Pro model’s wider woofer. One caveat: the standard Buds4 drop from an earlier IP57 rating to IP54, signaling they’re built more for everyday carry than heavy sweat sessions. For listeners chasing maximum quiet on planes or trains, the Pro remain the obvious pick; for comfort-first listening and easier conversations with ANC transparency, Buds4 are the value play.

With the TWS market maturing and premium features filtering down, Samsung’s approach is pragmatic: stabilize price, polish comfort, and tune sound where it counts. For Galaxy users in particular, these buds feel less like a leap and more like a well-aimed refinement—one that should land squarely in the daily rotation.