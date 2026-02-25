Samsung Unpacked Reveals Galaxy S26 Ultra And Buds 4 Pro

Samsung’s first Unpacked of the year is underway and all eyes are on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the new Buds 4 Pro, and fresh software in One UI 8.5. We’re tracking the announcements and the subtext behind them, from component choices to AI features that matter in daily use, with live analysis as the keynote unfolds.

What to expect at the showcase: phones, buds, and software

Samsung is expected to unveil the full Galaxy S26 family alongside refreshed earbuds and iterative software updates. While the S26 lineup headlines the event, keep an ear out for hints at new categories Samsung has been developing, including smart wearables and XR, which the Korean press has speculated on for months.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs And Standout Features

The S26 Ultra is rumored to introduce a Privacy Display that limits off-angle visibility, akin to enterprise laptop tech but tuned for OLED. If accurate, it’s a savvy move in an era of crowded trains and open offices. Expect Samsung to address brightness and color fidelity trade-offs; Display Supply Chain Consultants has long noted that anti-peek layers can reduce luminance if not paired with advanced optics.

Charging is tipped to jump from 45W to 60W, a modest but meaningful quality-of-life gain, especially for power users who top up midday. Samsung tends to be conservative here after the industry’s early fast-charge missteps, so any wattage boost usually arrives with thermal and battery longevity safeguards.

Camera upgrades are the big question. Samsung’s recent strategy has balanced multi-telephoto versatility with computational photography. If the Ultra moves to a larger main sensor or refines its periscope stack, expect Samsung to highlight low-light texture retention and less aggressive noise reduction—two areas DxOMark and independent reviewers have flagged as improvement targets.

Under the hood, the S26 Ultra is expected to run a next-gen Qualcomm flagship chip often referenced as Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Qualcomm has emphasized higher on-device AI throughput and efficiency in recent generations, so watch for on-phone editing and voice features that run without cloud round-trips.

Galaxy S26 And The Middle Model Question

The standard S26 and the larger sibling are rumored to gain bigger displays with thinner bezels, aligning with the market’s shift toward expansive screens at more accessible price tiers. Whispered changes to the lineup naming—potentially retiring the “Plus” in favor of an “Edge”—reflect a marketing reality: the mid-tier model struggles to justify itself when the Ultra’s premium perks loom close in price.

Component inflation adds pressure. TrendForce and other supply chain trackers reported rising DRAM and NAND contract prices over the past year, which can nudge retail pricing upward. If that holds, many shoppers may cross-shop the base S26 against carrier-subsidized Ultras rather than eyeing the middle configuration.

Buds 4 Pro and Buds 4: What Changes This Generation

Samsung’s new earbuds reportedly split into a tipless Buds 4 and a sealed-fit Buds 4 Pro. Expect the Pro model to tout stronger active noise cancellation with better wind mitigation and more consistent low-frequency reduction—two areas where fit and mic placement matter as much as algorithms.

The headline features to watch: head gesture controls and ultra-wideband. Head gestures, popularized by Apple’s AirPods Pro, enable quick accept or decline actions without touching the bud. If UWB is on board, precise finding via the Android Find My Device network should be a standout. Samsung’s Seamless Codec has supported 24-bit playback in past flagships; rumors point to 24-bit Bluetooth recording too, which could turn the Buds 4 Pro into a pocketable mic for creators capturing voice notes or ambient audio.

One UI 8.5 and Galaxy AI refinements to expect

One UI 8.5 is expected to polish, not reinvent. Look for cleaner notification triage, more natural Bixby handoffs, and tighter AI features that run on-device. Samsung Research has emphasized energy-efficient inference in recent papers, and pairing that with Qualcomm’s latest NPU should translate to faster photo edits, smarter transcription, and quieter background battery drain.

Accessibility and privacy typically get attention in mid-cycle updates. Given the rumored Privacy Display, expect interface cues that signal when angle-limiting is active and per-app controls instead of an all-or-nothing toggle.

Early Benchmarks And Performance Outlook

Leaked Geekbench entries making the rounds suggest the S26 Ultra posts a single-core score around 3,852 and multicore near 11,738, implying a roughly 17% edge over an iPhone 17 Pro-class device in synthetic CPU tests. Benchmarks aren’t destiny, but they’re directional: if sustained performance holds under heat, expect gains in 4K video exports, multi-layer photo edits, and game frame stability.

Pricing, preorders, and trade-ins: incentives and credits

Samsung’s preorder playbook returns with a reservation perk worth about $30 and trade-in credits up to $900 depending on the device you turn in. That’s slightly leaner than last year’s reservation value but still meaningful when stacked with carrier promos. If memory prices remain elevated, expect Samsung to steer buyers toward higher-capacity models with aggressive trade-in multipliers.

Wildcards to watch beyond phones and earbuds

Beyond phones and buds, keep an eye out for updates on Samsung’s smart glasses work and a possible second-generation Galaxy Ring—both areas where the company has filed patents and teased prototypes. A cameo from BTS member Suga has also been rumored, a reminder that audio hardware often benefits from a cultural moment as much as a spec sheet.

We’ll update this space with confirmed specs, early impressions, and context on how Samsung’s strategy stacks up against rivals as the announcements land.