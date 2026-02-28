Samsung Unpacked Debuts Galaxy S26 Buds4 And AI

Samsung’s latest Unpacked put the spotlight squarely on the Galaxy S26 family and a fresh pair of Galaxy Buds, with the company doubling down on “AI phones” as its new identity. The headliner is the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a privacy-first display and big camera gains, while the S26 and S26+ push practical upgrades in screens, batteries, and storage. Across the board, Galaxy AI takes on a larger, more agentic role, bolstered by a new partnership with Perplexity.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Leads With Privacy Display And Camera Power

The S26 Ultra introduces a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED that scales from 1Hz to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and better battery efficiency. A new Privacy Display is the signature trick: it uses two pixel types to sharply narrow viewing angles so your content looks crisp head-on but obscured from the side. Unlike old-school privacy films, this can be toggled systemwide or per app, signaling a hardware-software approach that goes beyond a static filter.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 pairs with 12GB RAM on 256GB or 512GB models, or 16GB RAM on the 1TB variant. A 5,000mAh battery supports 60W wired charging that reaches 75% in about 30 minutes, plus 25W wireless charging. Samsung includes the S Pen again, though without Bluetooth control—a feature it previously dropped due to limited uptake.

Samsung’s camera stack on the Ultra looks built for creators: a 200MP main sensor the company says is 47% brighter than last gen, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP telephoto claimed to be 37% brighter, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Combined with AI-assisted stabilization and editing, this setup targets both low-light clarity and versatile framing.

Galaxy S26 And S26 Plus Focus On Efficiency And Displays

The S26 and S26+ share core silicon with the Ultra—Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB RAM across the board—while ditching 128GB entirely. Storage starts at 256GB, stepping to 512GB, which aligns with rising app sizes and higher-resolution video capture.

Displays get meaningful bumps: the S26 uses a 6.3-inch Full HD+ panel at 411ppi, while the S26+ moves to a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen at 516ppi. Both feature adaptive 1–120Hz refresh rates. Cameras are consistent across these models—a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto—plus a 12MP selfie camera, giving the entire lineup a familiar shooting baseline with the Ultra holding the computational and hardware edge.

Battery and charging see pragmatic upgrades. The S26 carries a 4,300mAh cell with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, while the S26+ steps to 4,900mAh with 45W wired and 20W wireless. There’s no magnetic charging, a notable omission as competitors normalize magnet-aligned accessories. All S26 phones ship in Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White, with Silver Shadow and Pink Gold as online exclusives.

Samsung is rebranding these as “AI phones,” and the software upgrades back that up. Perplexity is now integrated into Galaxy AI for real-time, sourced answers, and the app comes preinstalled. On-device tools expand meaningfully: Creative Studio enables prompt-based edits to images, Audio Eraser reduces ambient noise in videos to make dialogue stand out, and new screenshot organization features streamline capture-to-action workflows.

Videographers get Super Steady Video with horizon lock, which behaves like a lightweight gimbal by keeping the horizon level even as the phone rotates. In demos, a full 360-degree spin produced level footage—exactly the kind of effect that used to demand hardware rigs and practice.

Samsung’s Now features also get smarter. Now Nudge reads message context and suggests timely actions—like proposing meeting times based on your calendar—while Now Brief and Now Bar deliver more personalized updates. The company has not finalized which Galaxy AI features will reach older models and reiterates it could charge for some capabilities later. Analysts at IDC and Counterpoint have noted that on-device AI is becoming a key differentiator in premium smartphones, and Samsung’s approach—mixing assistant-like agents with media tools—reflects that shift.

Galaxy Buds4 And Buds4 Pro Join The Lineup

Two audio accessories landed alongside the phones. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro are canal-type earbuds designed for a tighter seal, while the Galaxy Buds4 use an open-fit design for users who prefer lighter pressure and better situational awareness. Both come in black or white with matching cases. Pricing is set at $249.99 for Buds4 Pro and $179.99 for Buds4, signaling a straightforward tiering strategy.

Pricing And Early Takeaways For Galaxy S26 And Buds4

Pricing aligns with recent premium Android trends: Galaxy S26 at $899.99, S26+ at $1,099.99, and S26 Ultra at $1,299.99. Preorders are open. For buyers, the calculus is clear. The Ultra concentrates Samsung’s most distinctive ideas—Privacy Display, brighter telephotos, and more headroom in RAM and storage. The S26 and S26+ carry the same core chipset and camera philosophy, with bigger batteries and sharper screens forming the everyday value play.

The broader story is that Samsung is reshaping the smartphone narrative around agentic AI features you will actually use—cleaner audio in your clips, steadier action video, and contextual nudges that cut through day-to-day friction. If the Privacy Display holds up outside the demo hall, it could become one of the most practical privacy features we’ve seen on a mainstream phone. In a year when “AI phone” risks becoming buzzword bingo, this Unpacked offered tangible reasons the label might stick.