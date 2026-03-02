Samsung TVs Will Show Consent Screen In Texas

Samsung has agreed to stop burying the click-through consent for its TV viewing data collection in Texas, a shift that follows a settlement with the state’s attorney general over alleged unlawful tracking. The change means Samsung smart TVs in Texas will clearly present a visible, plain-language prompt before collecting automated content recognition data, rather than relying on vague or easy-to-miss notices.

The agreement addresses complaints that Samsung’s disclosures around its Viewing Information Services were inadequate and that data on what people watched was captured without meaningful, informed opt-in. While Samsung maintains it violated no rules and insists its TVs do not “spy” on consumers, it will revise its privacy disclosures and pause any ACR collection or processing in Texas unless viewers explicitly consent.

What Samsung Agreed to Change in Texas Settlement

Under the settlement, Samsung will surface a conspicuous consent screen for Texans and obtain affirmative opt-in before any ACR-driven viewing data is gathered or used. The company also committed to clearer privacy language that explains what is collected, how it is used for ad targeting or personalization, and how consumers can change their settings. The commitment applies to consumers in Texas; there is no requirement to roll out identical changes elsewhere.

Texas officials alleged ACR could capture hundreds of image frames per minute from a TV display to identify the content being watched, then match that to a database to fuel advertising and measurement. Samsung disputed the characterization but said it would “enhance” disclosures and controls. The state’s attorney general publicly praised Samsung’s cooperation while pressing other TV makers to follow suit.

Why ACR viewing data matters for smart TV privacy

Automated content recognition is the quiet engine behind much of the smart TV ad economy. It scans pixels on the screen—across apps, inputs, even over-the-air channels—then fingerprints what you’re watching to build viewing profiles. That information can be used to target ads on the TV and on other devices in the home, measure campaign reach, and sell insights to partners.

The practice isn’t new. In a notable 2017 case, federal regulators and a state attorney general fined Vizio $2.2 million for collecting viewing data from roughly 11 million TVs without adequate consent. Consumer advocates have repeatedly found that ACR features are often enabled by default or presented in ways that nudge users to accept. Texas’s action zeroes in on the placement and clarity of Samsung’s consent flow, effectively forcing a true opt-in for viewers in the state.

Impact on other TV brands and potential industry shifts

Samsung was one of several major manufacturers named in the Texas complaints, alongside Sony, LG, Hisense, and TCL. As of now, those companies have not publicly announced similar changes. That leaves the industry on uneven footing: Samsung will need explicit consent before handling Texans’ viewing data, while rivals may continue current practices unless they face separate enforcement or choose to align voluntarily.

Given the rising patchwork of state privacy laws and scrutiny from regulators, more TV brands could move toward standardized, prominent consent prompts. Clearer choices and consistent opt-in across devices would reduce legal risk and, just as importantly, rebuild consumer trust in smart TV platforms.

What viewers should do now to manage Samsung TV ACR settings

Texans with Samsung TVs should expect a more obvious on-screen request to allow or decline ACR. If you want to review your settings manually, open Settings, find Terms and Privacy, and look for an option labeled Viewing Information Services or Viewing Data to toggle it off or on. You can also reset Smart Hub settings to trigger privacy prompts again if desired.

Outside Texas, Samsung owners can still opt out using the same menu path, but the new, conspicuous consent experience may not appear. Consumers using other brands should check their privacy menus; language varies, but options are typically listed under Privacy, Viewing Information, or Interest-Based Ads. If a setting is unclear, decline until you can review the details.

The bigger picture for smart TV privacy and consent standards

Samsung’s settlement underscores a broader shift from passive, buried opt-outs to active, informed opt-ins for data that maps daily media habits. Even without a nationwide rule, state actions can reset norms for how tech companies present choices and explain trade-offs. Clear consent does not kill the ad-supported TV model—it simply requires platforms to earn permission with transparency and control.

For viewers, the takeaway is simple: expect to see the consent screen you should have seen in the first place, decide deliberately, and revisit those settings periodically. For the industry, Texas just raised the bar on what “informed consent” must look like on the biggest screen in the house.