Samsung TriFold Phone: What We Know So Far

Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone is one step closer to becoming a commercial reality, offering a two-hinge design that folds out into something resembling the size of a triple-panel canvas while still fitting in your pocket like a phone. It’s the most aggressive move yet on the company’s foldable roadmap, and one that could redefine how we multitask, create content and game on the go.

The SoC is currently unannounced and isn’t on the speculated list of target mobile devices to be known anytime in the next few months, but the company has talked about it during its earnings calls, and even some industry reports indicate a feature showcase soon. Here is what’s plausible today, what’s still speculative and why this form factor might matter.

What the Samsung TriFold Is and How It Could Work

Think of the TriFold as a phone that folds not just once but twice, using a pair of hinges instead of one to expand into more real estate for working and video calls. Samsung Display has teased tri-fold concepts at trade shows like CES and Display Week for years already, sometimes as the Flex S or Flex G, depending on the way it folds. The commercial device is likely to build on these concepts with a more durable hinge mechanism, an even thinner glass screen and improved crease management.

The basic pitch is simple, and strong. In phone mode, you have something that resembles a traditional handset for calls, quick photos and one-handed operation. In tablet mode, you open up a nearly 10-inch-class large digital canvas for split-screen productivity or staying in touch while on the go. The challenge is to achieve that without brick-like thickness or punishing weight.

Rumored Samsung TriFold Hardware and Display Details

The current speculation by SamMobile is that this device will have a 6.5-inch cover screen, likely with a close-to-10-inch internal display when unfolded. That would be significantly bigger than the book-style foldables we have now, and it would also give the TriFold more space to work with for three-pane app layouts and laptop-like multitasking.

Inside, leaks have tipped a new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy platform with up to 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. Camera scuttlebutt focuses on a 200MP main sensor, along with ultrawide and telephoto lenses and long-range hybrid zoom up to 100x — none of these details are confirmed by Samsung, but they broadly correspond with the company’s previous flagship lineup.

The hinge count adds new questions to display engineering. Look for emphasis on enhanced fold radii to reduce crease visibility, stronger ultra-thin glass stacks and better shock dispersion near hinge cavities. The latest Samsung devices have come a long way in minimum bend radius, and display durability (or more accurately lack of fragility), so the TriFold would still need to pick up on that progress.

Battery, Thickness, and Durability Challenges to Solve

It could come down to battery design. One that PhoneArena spotted in a patent filing suggests it’s looking into having three cells, one in each section of the device, with the layout meant to balance weight and capacity. That could make enough energy to power two big OLEDs without disastrous endurance trade-offs, but thermal management and charge speeds will be crucial.

Two hinges also equal twice the moving parts. Expect better ingress protection, sturdier hinge cappings and neater dust abatement than the previous foldables. An official IP rating would be an achievement for a tri-fold, though even book-style foldables have only recently introduced more resistance to water and dust. That means materials such as reinforced aluminum and stronger cover glass will be a necessity to keep weight in check while maintaining rigidity.

Software Optimizations and Samsung TriFold Use Cases

Hardware is only as good as the software that supports it.

Anticipate One UI to draw upon Android’s large-screen improvements from the Android 12L era, complete with a persistent taskbar, the ability for drag-and-drop between panes and smarter continuity as you open and close segments. The tri-fold canvas should accommodate three-plus apps comfortably, with app pairs and triads saved to the taskbar for easy layouts.

There will also be a “Samsung DeX Mode,” most likely a headline feature — once unfolded, the tablet can become an extended display or desktop-like workspace for an external monitor. A bigger inner screen also improves the chances of active S Pen — although how it’s integrated and stowed away is not yet known.

Price Expectations and Samsung TriFold Availability Outlook

Pricing is the major question.

Can it come in at low enough price points to turn a mass audience? Given how the book-like foldables haven’t really dipped below $2,000, a capable triple-folder likely won’t be much cheaper when it first comes out. That’s despite an anticipated focus on enthusiasts and early adopters.

On timing, there have been reports by Korea’s Yonhap News Agency that suggest Samsung wants to unveil the device around the time of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in South Korea. That would indicate a public unveiling weeks rather than months before it goes on sale. SamMobile reported that initial markets would be South Korea, China and the United Arab Emirates, with further rollouts when appropriate. U.S. availability is unclear and could trail based on how long carrier certification takes, as well as inventory ramp-up.

Why the Samsung TriFold Matters for the Future of Foldables

Foldables are moving beyond niche to become a meaningful category. Counterpoint Research said global foldable shipments exceeded 15 million units in 2023 and that double-digit growth is forecast in both the short term. IDC forecasts ongoing expansion as prices drop and durability rises. A successful tri-fold would provide Samsung with a “unique premium value point,” pressure rival multi-fold prototypes in progress and inch developers toward creating for bigger, flexible canvases.

TCL and Samsung Display have been showcasing tri-folds for years, but shipping a polished consumer product is another task entirely. If Samsung can tame thickness and weight, provide all-day battery life and make way for split-screen workflows, the TriFold could finally close the age-old divide between phone portability and tablet productivity.

Bottom line? The Samsung TriFold looks real, it looks ambitious, and it feels like it’s not too far away. The specs are still being finalized, but the trajectory is apparent. Keep an eye out for a launch that revolves around increased display utility, buttery multitasking, and a price tag that’s indicative of the first-generation, no-nonsense design.