Samsung Theme Park Gets An Upgrade For More Galaxy Customization

Samsung is infusing a major refresh to Theme Park, the Good Lock module that enables extensive visual makeovers on Galaxy handsets. The update features improved organization, clearer icon editing, and new effects that give users more control over how every element of the interface appears and behaves. Some of those abilities hooked into the One UI 8.5 beta, but most of these features are landing more broadly via the Galaxy Store.

What’s new in Theme Park, from bookmarks to effects

The most immediately welcome change is the option to bookmark themes you like. A minimal heart icon can be pressed to flag designs you intend to use again, ensuring you’re able to quickly leap back into proven configurations without having to hunt through lengthy lists or build from scratch. This quality-of-life adjustment was originally noted by SamMobile and honestly feels a long time coming for anyone who switches between work/play looks or seasonal outfits.

Icon customization has also been revamped to make it feel less burdensome. You used to have to trudge through dense menus when editing. The new design separates controls into sections for shape, visual effects, and behavior. That clearer distinction affects experimentation—modifying a rounded rectangle, adding depth, and tweaking a tap animation becomes an intuitive cascade of steps rather than blind guesswork.

Theming-wise, Theme Park introduces emboss effects which provide a slightly raised surface on icons, in addition to showcasing a monochrome look for harmonious coloring. Quick Panel toggles are more accurate now, meaning you can actually tell what they’ll look like before hitting apply. Combined, these advances minimize the traditional trial-and-error common with extensive customization.

A More In-Depth Experience With One UI 8.5

Some features are tied to One UI 8.5, which is in beta for a few phones right now. Now also on compatible phones, you can change the home screen notification badge color to make it more in harmony with your theme. Trivial as it may seem, having accents match across icons, badges, and toggles is vital for a look that feels well-considered rather than thrown together. One UI features usually come out for device class in a staggered manner, so exactly when they arrive varies depending on model and region.

The update is being pushed via the Galaxy Store. Even if you’re not on the One UI 8.5 beta, you’ll still get the new organization, icon editor changes, and effects when Theme Park updates come down the pike, among other things. Ensure Good Lock’s core app is up to date and then update the Theme Park module within the suite.

Why this is a big deal for Galaxy users and tinkerers

Good Lock has been a differentiator for Samsung, right down to granting granular control that can only be dreamed of on stock Android. Related: How to survive (and thrive) in a post-Google world.

Where Google’s Material You brought dynamic palettes and color extraction into vogue, Samsung’s solution allows power users to delve deeper—adjusting behind-the-scenes behaviors, shapes, and system elements that other OEMs typically rope off. The new Theme Park design makes those pro-level options feel just within reach for casual tinkerers.

That has fit into a broader industry trend. Apple has only just cracked the door open for flexible icon and Home Screen styling, and brands like Nothing are willing to play into distinctive visual languages. With its heavy customisation, Samsung maintains a crucial differentiator for power users, while also smoothing new competitors onboard who might otherwise remain stuck with whatever theme ships by default.

How it compares and where it’s going next for themes

The result is a modular toolkit that remains a little different from most Android skins. Modules such as Home Up, Keys Cafe, and now a smarter Theme Park form a layer-based customisation ecosystem. Analysts that keep track of industry statistics like IDC and Canalys still have Samsung at or near the top of global shipments, and when you’ve got that kind of scale, even small usability wins get millions—or hundreds of millions—out to your user base. Look for that to spur the arrival of further creator-made presets and shared packs, and more experimentation around themes in the Galaxy community.

What’s next, however, are the connections between One UI 8.5 and its tie-ins, which suggest new interconnectedness around system updates and theme features. If Samsung continues to offer more system-level elements exposed to Good Lock, this would give us richer animation controls, context-aware icon sets, and a more responsive color system that can take its cues from wallpaper, light state, or your Focus Modes.

Tips to get started with Theme Park’s new features

Update Good Lock and Theme Park in the Galaxy Store, and then open Theme Park to discover what the redesigned icon editor has to offer. Consider bookmarking a few base themes—one light, one dark—so that you can switch up styles on the fly. Try the emboss and monochrome effects for your most-used apps to check if they are still readable at a glance, and use the improved Quick Panel previews to make sure toggles stay legible. Finally, if your device has One UI 8.5 features, set and tune badge colors for those finishing touches.

It’s a thoughtful upgrade: not spectacular, yet foundational. In the process of removing some friction and adding a touch of precision, Samsung just made the experience of using a Galaxy phone feel personal for once—which is exactly where modern smartphone UX should be headed.