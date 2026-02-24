Samsung The Terrace 55-Inch TV Drops 19% At Amazon

If your spring checklist includes turning the patio into a second living room, this is the deal to watch. The 55-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV is seeing a 19% price cut at Amazon, dropping to $2,847.99 from a typical $3,497.99—a $650 savings on one of the few consumer TVs purpose-built for daylight viewing outdoors.

Why This Outdoor TV Deal Stands Out Right Now

Outdoor TVs live in a niche space: they must stay legible in bright conditions, shrug off the elements, and still deliver a premium picture. The Terrace checks those boxes, pairing Samsung’s QLED 4K panel with a high-brightness, anti-reflective screen and a weather-resistant chassis designed for patios, pergolas, and covered decks.

Unlike moving a standard set outside for game day, The Terrace is engineered for year-round exposure. It’s sealed against dust and water intrusion to an IP-rated standard suitable for outdoor use, features protected ports, and is tuned to combat glare. Consumer Reports has long cautioned that indoor TVs used outside may suffer from moisture damage and voided warranties—issues The Terrace is built to avoid.

Amazon is also bundling free deluxe delivery and unpacking service, typically listed at $29.99, which includes room-of-choice placement, unboxing, and packing material removal. For a 55-inch outdoor panel that’s heavier than its indoor peers, that’s not trivial.

Key Specs That Matter Most for Outdoor Use

Partial Sun placement: This model is optimized for areas with some shade—think under an awning or on a wall that doesn’t get direct midday rays. If your setup takes full, unfiltered sun for hours, Samsung’s Full Sun variant is the step-up choice; for most patios, Partial Sun is the smarter value.

Brightness and glare control: Outdoor readability is all about luminance and reflections. The Terrace’s high-brightness panel punches through daylight that would wash out typical indoor sets, and its anti-reflective coating tames mirror-like glare from windows and water features.

Durability: Beyond the IP-rated housing, The Terrace uses a ruggedized design with sealed connections and a protective back cover to help resist humidity, dust, and sudden weather changes. It’s built to stay mounted outdoors instead of being rolled in and out with the weather.

Picture and platform: You get QLED 4K resolution with support for HDR formats including HDR10+ and HLG, Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, and voice assistant compatibility. Sports, daytime talk, and afternoon movies benefit from the extra punch in bright scenes that outdoor viewing demands.

How The Price Compares to Other Outdoor TVs

Outdoor TVs rarely see deep cuts outside of marquee retail events, and discounts in this category typically run slimmer than their indoor counterparts. A 19% drop on a current 55-inch model is notable given the added weatherproofing costs and lower production volumes compared with indoor 55-inch sets, which market trackers like Circana have long identified as mainstream sizes.

If you’ve been eyeing an outdoor setup for spring and summer viewing—afternoon baseball, weekend soccer, or a poolside movie night—this price moves The Terrace into a more approachable bracket without compromising on its core outdoor advantages.

Placement Tips for Samsung’s Partial Sun Models

Mount with shade in mind: Position the screen where the sun is behind it during peak hours, or under a canopy. A tilt or full-motion mount helps fine-tune angles to cut down reflections.

Protect the connections: Use weatherproof covers for receptacles and route cables through outdoor-rated conduit. The Terrace’s sealed ports help, but good cable hygiene preserves performance.

Pair with outdoor-ready audio: Open air eats bass. Samsung’s Terrace soundbar is built for the elements and mounts cleanly below the display; if you go third-party, look for water-resistant ratings and mounting hardware designed for exterior walls.

Who Should Buy It Now for Spring and Summer

Homeowners planning a patio refresh who want reliable daytime viewing will get the most from this discount. It’s a smart play for sports fans who don’t want to wait until dusk, frequent hosts who need a rugged centerpiece that lives outdoors, and anyone who’s tried a portable projector only to find daylight beating even high-lumen beams.

With a $650 savings, free deluxe delivery and unboxing, and the durability to stay mounted through changing seasons, the 55-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV is a timely upgrade that turns an outdoor space into a true living room extension.