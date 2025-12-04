Samsung Teases ‘First Look’ Event Ahead of CES 2026

Samsung is teasing a mysterious “First Look” event before CES 2026, suggesting a bigwig showcase launch of TVs, appliances, and mobile—all woven together with the company’s ramping aspirations in AI. There’s a sense of future-bound in the teaser, with invites pointing to a keynote from its Device eXperience Division and a lineup of executives set to take the stage, implying a wide range of announcements.

Industry gossip is already focused on one headline act: the Galaxy Z TriFold. After years of previewing tri-folding form factors via Samsung Display’s “Flex” concepts, the company seems to be ready for prime time, and international audiences are likely to get their first full look at the dual-hinge phone-tablet hybrid.

What to Expect at Samsung’s ‘First Look’ Event

Kicking off with TM Roh, President, CEO, and Head of the Samsung Mobile Communications Business—during which the company will be introducing the latest innovations and products from Samsung’s research and development team—along with SW Yong, President of the Visual Display Business, and Cheolki Kim, Executive Vice President of Digital Appliances. That trio usually signals a full-court press across Samsung’s marquee categories: flagship TVs and display tech, AI-enhanced home appliances, and connected ecosystem updates.

Samsung has been embedding AI across its lineup: on-device AI in mobile, AI for upscaling and scene detection in TVs, and energy- and usage-optimizing capabilities for appliances through SmartThings. Prepare for the company to paint 2026 as a year when all of these pieces come together into one cohesive experience, complete with cross-device handoffs across operating system releases and form factors, deeper context awareness with apps that use AI both at the edge and in the cloud, and new accessibility features leaning on machine learning technologies.

If you were hoping for a new Galaxy S-series phone, though, this is usually not the place. “First Look” establishes the mood for displays, home, and ecosystem strategy; fully fledged phone launches usually hold off for an “Unpacked.” A tease, yes; the full reveal, no.

All Eyes on the Galaxy Z TriFold Foldable Device

The Galaxy Z TriFold is the device everyone wants to touch and feel. Tri-folding hardware pledges a tablet-class canvas in a pocketable footprint, but it also presents some real engineering conundrums: hinge longevity, crease management, panel girth, and how to pack more battery into less space—not to mention software capable of handling three modes with ease. Samsung Display has demoed tri-fold panels such as Flex In & Out at events like CES and SID Display Week, providing the groundwork for a product that could go to market.

Timing-wise, a CES spotlight is logical. The market for foldable phones is growing quickly but also brutally competitive. Huawei did temporarily overtake Samsung in global foldables during some of 2024, Counterpoint Research said, highlighting how rapidly the category is changing. A well-executed TriFold could win back mindshare by creating a new definition for what foldable devices can be—especially if Samsung sticks the landing with pen input, open multitasking, and durability claims that ring true to productivity-first buyers.

The other big questions concern pricing and availability. A TriFold will have multiple screen layers and dual hinges—and probably carry some significant premiums. Analysts will be looking for cues on how Samsung plans to position it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold line, and if carrier partnerships and trade-in programs can help bring its effective entry price closer into reach of the mainstream.

Flagship TVs and Smarter Homes Take Center Stage

“First Look” presented by Samsung is also a synonym for major big-screen breakthroughs. In past years, the company has used this stage to tease developments in MicroLED, Neo QLED with AI upscaling, and QD-OLED panels with better brightness control and anti-glare treatments. Omdia has consistently named Samsung No. 1 in the world TV market for revenue for 18 years straight, and that’s a lead the company doesn’t intend to lose by holding back with panel innovation and AI picture processing early in the calendar year.

Look for more intelligence in next-generation energy systems and greater compatibility. SmartThings has gradually added support for the Matter standard, and Samsung’s AI Energy Mode is making its way to more appliances and TVs in order to automatically tamp down consumption. Be on the lookout for tighter connections between screens and home devices—like cameras, sensors, and routines—that minimize friction for everyday tasks as well as accessibility for all ages.

Why the ‘First Look’ Tease Matters for CES 2026

CES tends to establish the year’s narrative in consumer tech, and according to the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the show, it attracts over 100,000 guests as well as thousands of exhibitors. When a company with the corporate reach of Samsung grabs one of these early, handpicked moments, it can define the conversation for the rest of the week—particularly in categories where the industry is still figuring itself out, like AI in the home and the next chapter of foldables.

If Samsung has something to show at CES in the way of a TriFold, and if it’s paired with real, material AI gains for TVs and home appliances, then it’s not only playing the hardware spec game but also claiming leadership on how devices come together. That’s the battleground for 2026: ecosystems that are less a collection of products and more like one seamless experience.

How to Watch Samsung’s ‘First Look’ Keynote Online

According to Samsung, the “First Look” keynote will be available via official company platforms such as Samsung Newsroom, Samsung’s YouTube page, and Samsung TV Plus. The latter, the company’s free ad-supported streaming television service, has been an easy way to watch big brand events on Samsung TVs and mobile devices.

With the industry focused on AI and a possible threefold entrance, this may make for one of Samsung’s biggest pre-show showings in years. Look for a brief keynote with many clues about where the company is planning to direct conversation on the CES show floor.