Samsung Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard Priced Around $338

Samsung’s premium tablet just got a premium add‑on. The Pro Keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has quietly gone on sale in South Korea, listed at 495,000 won — roughly $338 at current exchange rates — signaling a clear push to turn the big-screen slate into a bona fide laptop stand-in.

Price and availability for Samsung’s Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard

The keyboard is live on Samsung’s Korean online store at 495,000 won. That converts to about $338, though local pricing often includes value-added tax (South Korea’s VAT is typically 10%), and regional pricing rarely maps 1:1 after taxes, distribution, and warranty costs. Samsung has not yet confirmed wider availability or US pricing.

Only a gray finish is listed at launch, despite earlier expectations of gray and silver options. If past accessory rollouts are a guide, additional colors may follow as the company ramps regional inventory.

What you get with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard

Samsung is positioning this as a step above its standard Book Cover Keyboard. The Pro model adds an aluminum deck for a stiffer, more premium feel, a built‑in trackpad, and dedicated keys for Galaxy AI and DeX. That AI key is a shortcut into the company’s on‑device and cloud‑assisted tools, while the DeX key is a single‑tap gateway to the desktop‑style interface that makes multitasking on a tablet feel more like a traditional PC.

Samsung also notes the trackpad is 14.6% larger than the previous model’s, a subtle but meaningful upgrade for precision gestures and window management. This is particularly important in DeX, where cursor accuracy and palm rejection can make or break the illusion of a laptop.

Crucially, the standard Book Cover Keyboard for the Tab S11 Ultra lacks any trackpad, forcing users to rely on the touchscreen or an external mouse. For anyone serious about productivity, the Pro Keyboard is the first-party option that completes the laptop experience in one piece.

How Samsung’s Pro Keyboard stacks up to rivals on price

At roughly $338, Samsung’s ask lands in the same neighborhood as other premium tablet keyboards. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for the 13‑inch iPad Pro retails for about $349 in the US, putting Samsung within ~3% of that benchmark. Microsoft’s Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is also positioned around $349 before any pen bundle. Logitech’s well-regarded Combo Touch undercuts them both, generally ranging $199–$249 depending on tablet size, but it typically trades away the metal deck and bespoke system integration.

The parity is not accidental. Accessory pricing is increasingly part of the premium playbook: keep the tablet competitive, then capture margin with first‑party add‑ons that lock in the experience. Analysts at IDC and Canalys have repeatedly flagged this shift as brands lean on productivity narratives to drive higher attach rates for keyboards and pens.

Why the Pro Keyboard’s price might make sense for buyers

For buyers eyeing the Tab S11 Ultra as a laptop alternative, the Pro Keyboard’s upgrades hit the right notes. An aluminum surface adds rigidity that daily typists notice; a larger trackpad is essential for DeX; and a dedicated AI key suggests Samsung sees on‑device intelligence as a core workflow, not a bolt‑on feature. If you plan to spend hours in spreadsheets, remote desktops, or creative apps, those touches justify a higher price more than cosmetic flourishes ever could.

There’s also a hidden value argument: using a single, tight‑integration accessory often means fewer headaches with drivers, charging, and shortcut support. In tablet‑as‑PC mode, friction costs time — and time is the expensive part.

What to watch next on availability, colors, and US pricing

Two big unknowns remain: broader availability and final US pricing. Given historical patterns and how past Galaxy Tab Ultra keyboards were priced, it would not be surprising to see an official US tag in the $349–$379 range, depending on regional taxes and promotions. If Samsung follows its usual cadence, more markets and color options should roll out after the initial domestic launch proves demand.

For now, the headline is simple: Samsung has set a premium price for a premium keyboard, and on paper, the build, trackpad, and system‑level shortcuts suggest it aims to earn it. If you’re turning a Tab S11 Ultra into your primary work machine, the Pro Keyboard looks like the accessory to beat.