Samsung QLED 85-Inch From Last Year Now $1,300 Off

Samsung’s 85-inch QN80F QLED has dropped by a hefty $1,300, bringing the price to $2,200 and cutting 37% off a screen that was already a standout in its class. If you’ve been holding off on a truly big-screen upgrade, this is the rare deal that hits the sweet spot of size, performance, and value—and it’s one I can comfortably recommend.

Why This 37% Price Cut on Samsung’s 85-inch Stands Out

At $2,200 for 85 inches, you’re looking at roughly $26 per inch—an aggressive price for a premium-tier QLED from a top brand. Deep discounts at this scale usually require trade-offs (older panels, short feature lists, or edge-lit backlighting). The QN80F bucks that pattern with full-featured hardware and a modern processor suite, making the savings feel like genuine value rather than a clearance compromise.

Picture Performance You Notice In Real Rooms

The QN80F sits near the top of Samsung’s QLED lineup, with a panel tuned for high brightness and strong color volume—exactly what you want in living rooms with windows or overhead lights. HDR10+ support helps preserve detail in bright highlights and shadowy scenes, with dynamic metadata guiding tone mapping scene by scene. Independent test houses like RTINGS and AVForums have consistently noted that Samsung’s Q80-class sets manage glare well and maintain color saturation off-axis better than many similarly priced competitors.

It’s not an OLED, so absolute black levels won’t be identical to self-emissive panels, but the tradeoff is punch in daylight and a picture that doesn’t wash out during afternoon viewing. For a sports-forward household—or anyone who watches a lot with the lights on—that matters more than spec-sheet numbers alone.

Built for sports and gaming with 120Hz and VRR support

Motion handling is a highlight. The QN80F’s native 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-moving content crisp, while VRR support lets compatible sources push up to 144Hz. That means fewer artifacts during end-to-end rushes on the field and cleaner motion in high-FPS gameplay. Samsung’s Game Bar makes it easy to see your current frame rate, toggle low-latency modes, and dial in settings without digging through menus.

Cloud gaming is on board too via Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which aggregates services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW. If you don’t own a console, this is a practical on-ramp to modern titles with just a controller and a solid internet connection. For console owners, HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120 and ALLM unlock the hardware you already paid for.

Audio and smart features that add value for daily use

Audio on large TVs can feel like an afterthought. Here, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Adaptive Sound work together to push effects where they belong on screen and keep dialog intelligible. You also get Dolby Atmos passthrough via eARC for pairing with a capable soundbar or AVR. In practice, that means you can start with the TV’s built-in sound and later step into a full system without replacing the display.

On the software side, Tizen remains snappy and complete, with all the expected streaming apps, voice control options, and Apple AirPlay support. Screen sharing from iOS and Android devices is straightforward, which is handy for family photos or quick demos without hunting for remotes.

Connectivity and setup essentials for a smooth start

Four HDMI inputs give you room for multiple consoles, a Blu-ray player, and a sound system, with one port handling eARC. Bluetooth 5.3 enables easy pairing for wireless headphones or rear speakers. Setup is painless: run the guided calibration, enable the ambient light sensing if your room changes throughout the day, and use the built-in test patterns to fine-tune sharpness and motion smoothing to taste.

Who should buy this big-screen QLED and who should wait

Choose the QN80F if you watch a lot in bright or mixed lighting, care about smooth motion for sports, and want a gaming-ready 85-inch screen without venturing into five-figure territory. It’s also a smart pick for families who value a simple interface and reliable app support.

If you primarily watch films in a fully dark room and chase the inky blacks and pixel-level contrast of cinema-grade displays, a mini-LED flagship or an OLED remains the gold standard—typically at a higher price per inch. But for most living rooms and most viewers, the QN80F’s balance of luminance, color, and speed is exactly right.

Bottom line: a standout 85-inch QLED deal at $2,200

An 85-inch premium QLED at $2,200 is the kind of deal that doesn’t linger. With 37% off, a bright, versatile panel, strong gaming credentials, and credible audio features, the Samsung QN80F is an easy recommendation—especially if you’ve been waiting for a big-screen upgrade that can do everything well without blowing your budget.