Samsung Qi2 Chargers Ahead of Galaxy Magnets

Two Qi2-certified wireless chargers are available in the United States — a small Single Wireless Charger for desktops and nightstands, and what Samsung calls Car Wireless Charger, designed to sit on top of the dashboard — before Galaxy phones with built-in magnetic rings will hit the shelves. The hardware is ready for magnetic alignment now, but most Galaxy handset owners will need to buy a Qi2 magnetic case in order to plug into the snap-on experience.

Why Qi2 Matters for Everyday Charging and Alignment

Qi2 is the new addition to the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) norm, where a Magnetic Power Profile is added for better positioning across various brands. Magnets assist in positioning the coil, minimizing energy loss, heat, and fiddling. The WPC has positioned Qi2 as a consolidatory step after years of proprietary fixes, with a 15 W baseline and plenty of wiggle room for vendor-specific extras.

What Samsung Is Shipping Now in the United States

They have integrated 1.5 m cables, and the dimensions of each puck are only 7 mm thick with a 58 mm footprint.

It’s lightweight at just around 80 g and supports up to 25 W Fast Wireless Charging when you use a compatible power adapter (which you’ll have to buy separately). Look for the full 25 W to arrive mostly in and with Samsung phones that are compatible with the company’s fast wireless protocols; non-Samsung products usually max out at the standard Qi2 level.

The Car Wireless Charger brings Qi2’s magnetic alignment to a swiveling 360-degree mount, so you can switch between portrait and landscape for navigation. Samsung throws in a 12 V car adapter and USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, which is a nice break from the “bring your own charger” trend. The cradle is meant to hold phones steady over bumps, plus dissipate heat during longer charging sessions.

Pricing comes in at $34.99 for the Single Wireless Charger and $84.99 for the Car Wireless Charger.

That makes the desk puck one of the middle-of-the-road Qi2 pads, and places the car mount towards the high end because it comes with a power supply and itself is made of sturdier stuff.

The Catch for Galaxy Owners Using Qi2 Chargers

The new chargers support Samsung’s newest flagships, such as the Galaxy S25, Z Flip 7, and Z Fold 7, Samsung says. However, these phones don’t include magnets in the frame, so you’ll need a Qi2-certified magnetic case if you wish to have that satisfying snap and aligned charging. They’ll charge wirelessly without the case, but they won’t be magnetically secured.

A good magnetic case matters. For proper fit, the ring must correspond to the Qi2 position, and the thickness of the material affects both heat and charge retention. Avoid weak attachment and fussy charging by seeking out cases that are labeled Qi2-certified rather than “magnetic compatible.”

How It Compares and Why Timing Is Telling

Throughout the market, a majority of Qi2 desk pads are found in price points between $30-$40, and many magnetic car chargers fall within the range of $60 to $90 depending on power and build quality. Samsung’s portfolio does cover that spread but stands out with a longer integrated cable on the puck and an in-box car adapter for the mount, little design gestures that make daily use easier.

The bigger story is strategic. By shipping Qi2 chargers before embedding magnets in its phones, Samsung is seeding an ecosystem and communicating where along its road map the Galaxy is headed. Google’s Pixel 10 already features native Qi2 magnetic charging, and rumors within the industry indicate that a forthcoming generation of Galaxy may very well have something similar. Accessories coming first is a classic telltale sign that the hardware isn’t far behind.

Performance and Practical Considerations

Get the best charge when you power your Single Wireless Charger with a 25 W USB-C adapter that supports today’s fast-charging standards. Qi2 is 15 W; Samsung’s 25 W claim is under very specific conditions (usually when using their own devices). For automobiles, the built-in 12 V adapter provides sufficient power so the mount can stay put while running navigation and streaming!

One trade-off: the desk charger’s cable is attached. That keeps the footprint clean and travel-friendly, but if the cable gets worn out, you have to replace the entire unit. The car unit’s modular USB-C cable, on the other hand, is easily replaceable if it breaks.

Bottom Line on Samsung’s New Qi2 Wireless Chargers

There’s a new version of Samsung’s Qi2 charger, and it comes at exactly the right time—though its hardware might be just slightly ahead of Galaxy devices with integrated magnets. And if you want that magnetic snap today, pair them with a Qi2-certified case. For the very patient among you, these chargers are ready to fit perfectly into a world where magnet-aligned charging is standard across Android’s flagships.