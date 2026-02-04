Samsung Qi2 Charger Surfaces In New Leak

Samsung’s next wireless charging puck has broken cover in a fresh leak, revealing what appears to be the company’s first Qi2-compliant “Magnet Wireless Charger” with official imagery and key specs. The accessory reportedly supports up to 25W wireless output and is expected to debut alongside Galaxy phones that add built-in alignment magnets—marking a notable shift in Samsung’s charging ecosystem.

The images, posted by reliable leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky, show a compact puck tethered to a braided cable terminating in USB-C. Early documentation suggests Samsung recommends pairing it with a 45W power adapter to maximize performance. Separate leaks indicate the full 25W wireless rate may be reserved for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, while other S26 models may top out at 20W.

What the Leaked Images Reveal About Samsung’s Qi2 Charger

The charger features a flat, travel-friendly puck with a magnetic ring designed to snap to phones that support Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile. The braided cable hints at improved durability over Samsung’s older rubberized leads, and USB-C input keeps it consistent with the company’s recent accessory lineup. While the leak doesn’t confirm an LED status light or color options, the minimal design aligns with Samsung’s current hardware aesthetic.

Qi2 brings standardized magnetic alignment to the broader Android universe, a concept popularized by MagSafe. That alignment matters: according to the Wireless Power Consortium, magnets help center coils for more reliable charging and reduced energy loss compared to misaligned pads. In practice, that should mean fewer charge interruptions and less heat buildup during long top-ups.

Power and Performance Expectations for Samsung’s Qi2 Puck

Qi2’s baseline certification targets 15W, so Samsung’s rumored 25W figure suggests a vendor-specific extension layered on top of the standard magnetic alignment. Expect the puck to fall back to 15W on non-Samsung devices or older phones, with higher rates enabled on select Galaxy models. That mirrors how some brands use proprietary profiles while remaining Qi-compatible.

Recommending a 45W charger is also telling. Wireless charging has conversion overhead—driving coils, regulating thermals, and managing foreign-object detection all consume power—so a robust USB Power Delivery PPS adapter gives the puck headroom to sustain higher wattage without sag. Better alignment from Qi2 should translate into steadier temperatures and improved efficiency, which is crucial for battery longevity during daily top-ups.

Compatibility and Ecosystem Shifts With Samsung’s Qi2 Move

Leaks suggest Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series will integrate magnets to lock onto this charger. Owners of recent Galaxy devices without magnets—such as the S25 line or Z Fold models—should still charge normally, but a Qi2-ready case with a magnet ring will be needed for snap-on convenience. That approach keeps the puck broadly useful while nudging the ecosystem toward magnetic accessories.

Qi2 also improves cross-platform compatibility. Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup supports Qi2 at 15W, and iOS updates have brought Qi2 support to some earlier iPhones as well, making this Samsung puck a viable shared charger in mixed-device households. Beyond the puck, leaks point to a Samsung Qi2 power bank capable of 15W wireless and 20W wired output, hinting at a larger family of magnet-friendly accessories.

Why This Shift to Qi2 Magnetic Charging Matters for Samsung

For years, Samsung focused on conventional Qi pads and stands with modest power bumps and steady thermals. Adopting Qi2’s magnetic alignment positions the company to compete head-on with established magnetic ecosystems from accessory makers like Belkin and Anker while preserving backward compatibility. It also lays the groundwork for better car mounts, bedside stands, and foldable-friendly designs that benefit from a secure magnetic lock.

What to Watch Next as Samsung Readies Its First Qi2 Charger

Key details still missing include pricing, colors, and whether Samsung will add a Duo version for phones and buds. Certification listings from the Wireless Power Consortium will likely appear before retail launch, and retail packaging often clarifies maximum outputs for specific devices. If the leaks hold, expect the Magnet Wireless Charger to debut alongside the next Galaxy flagships and quickly become the default puck in Samsung’s accessory catalog.