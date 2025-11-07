Samsung pushed to deliver Galaxy Z Fold 8 with Qi2 and IP68

Samsung’s next big foldable can’t simply be thinner, lighter and more AI-friendly. Don’t discount the fact that if and when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lands without those two core upgrades — built-in Qi2 magnetic wireless charging and genuine IP68 dust protection — it might feel old on day one of its release. At the $2,000-tier level, customers deserve a flagship device that gets the basics right, not a fanciful showpiece that requires workarounds and kid-glove treatment.

Built-in Qi2 with magnetic alignment is non-negotiable

Version 2 of the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard, available now and running independently from Apple’s MagSafe but based on magnetic attachment technology that predates it, brings that same idea to a wider audience: the wonkish specs specifically call out “Apple-like user-friendly positioning,” though perhaps not in those words — it adds magnets that lock a phone down onto its charger so that coils always line up perfectly.

That’s not just a convenience tweak — with proper alignment comes increased charging efficiency, less heat generation and better dependability while on desks, in the car or perched in stands. It moves wireless charging from a “maybe later” feature to an everyday default.

Importantly, design does not need to get sacrificed when incorporating magnets. Recent foldables have also demonstrated that it’s possible to include Qi2 with minimal size and weight dent — somewhere in the realm of 0.1 mm and 1 g — combined with premium materials and balance. That’s the sort of trade-off that you don’t notice in hand, but which makes a big difference for usability and support for accessories.

Case-based magnet “hacks” do not solve the problem. And when phone makers bake magnets into the device, accessory manufacturers scale up: more chargers, more stands and tailor-made gear to support a foldable’s specific open-screen posture. We’ve already witnessed purpose-built magnetic stands designed with tuned mass and angles so that a foldable can remain docked while open. There is no ecosystem without magnets; it never quite materializes, and owners play with niche cases and finicky pads.

At this stage, Qi2 is a given for a halo device. Leaving it off would be like launching a flagship laptop without USB-C charging in a world of GaN power bricks. The Fold 8 will need to adopt the Magnetic Power Profile from the start and utilize it on both screens.

Real dust and sand resistance thanks to true IP68 rating

But water resistance is only half the picture. Dust turns out to be the slow killer of foldables, bank-shotting into gears, cams and flex assemblies until every open-close feels like crunching glass. Which is why the second must-have is a sealed, dust-tight hinge that allows for an IP68 rating — with the “6” indicating full protection from solids per IEC 60529.

Samsung’s latest large foldable is rated IP48, which means only somewhat large particles are blocked. Better than nothing, but in real life it’s the fine grit of beaches, hiking trails, pockets and workbenches that causes damage. The competition has upped its game; some new foldables have achieved IP58, and some have showcased a gearless, hermetic hinge design that keeps particulate out altogether. Samsung — with its scale and materials prowess — can do it if rivals can.

Repair networks regularly report that hinge failure is a common problem caused by contamination, and anyone who’s heard a gritty snap mid-fold knows the panic associated with it. A completely sealed hinge isn’t a luxury; it’s the difference between a device that you baby and one you live with. When you build a product category with moving parts, dust ingress protection is the core promise.

Ecosystem and market share stakes for foldables

Foldables are out of the niche experiment stage. Global foldable shipments are climbing into the tens of millions, according to Counterpoint Research, with competition heating up as players including HONOR and vivo crank releases. Samsung’s early lead has lessened and the way back isn’t about cosmetic repairs — it’s about engineering wins every day.

Qi2 magnets would unleash an onslaught of accessories — magnetic car mounts that support a book-style foldable, desk stands with an open inner display for video calls, travel chargers that click into place on cramped tray tables. An IP68 rating would give phone buyers confidence to take the Fold 8 almost anywhere, and not just in the world’s safest pocket. These are the improvements that increase glide and device life and boost satisfaction scores — body-and-soul stuff like this is what helps maintain a premium price and brand loyalty.

Bottom line: Qi2 and IP68 are essential for Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung can and ought to provide better cameras, smarter on-device AI and faster silicon. But without the built-in Qi2 magnetic charging and true IP68 dust protection, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would be behind instead of a step ahead of where the category is clearly moving. If those two don’t come together, the single smartest thing is this: Wait until they do, and then ship foldable phones that set the standard all over again.