Samsung Phones Gain Linux Terminal Upgrades With One UI 8.5

Samsung is rolling out meaningful improvements to its Linux Terminal capability with One UI 8.5, bringing full graphical app support and far broader storage access to select Galaxy phones. The upgrades, inherited from Android 16 QPR2, have been observed on an Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 Plus and align closely with what Google has been piloting on Pixel devices.

What One UI 8.5 changes in Samsung’s Linux Terminal

The headline addition is graphics support in the Terminal environment. A new display icon in the app’s top-right corner toggles a GUI session, moving the experience beyond command line tools to full desktop-class applications. In practical terms, that means you can launch software like GIMP, the Chromium browser, or even classic titles like Doom—useful both for demos and productivity—without leaving your phone.

This capability tracks with Android 16 QPR2’s Terminal updates and reflects Google’s steady investment in Android’s virtualization stack. Tip-offs from testers, including noted leaker Dylan H, indicate Samsung’s implementation is essentially feature-parity with Google’s, but integrated with One UI niceties and input handling.

One UI 8.5 also smooths out the setup curve for power users. While One UI 8 offered only a CLI experience, the new release positions the Terminal as a viable all-in-one Linux workstation on mobile, especially when paired with a keyboard, mouse, and an external display through DeX.

Storage and File Access Overhaul in One UI 8.5

Samsung’s Terminal now supports storage ballooning, expanding available space to match what’s free on the device. In testing, the Linux environment reported roughly 198GB ready to use, a sharp shift from One UI 8’s manual disk-resize slider. For developers, that means large codebases, local datasets, or container images can coexist without constant micromanagement.

File access is also much less restrictive. Instead of being confined to the Downloads folder, One UI 8.5 grants the Terminal read/write access across shared storage, including DCIM, Movies, Music, and Android directories. That change removes a perennial friction point—no more juggling copies just to edit media, parse logs, or feed assets to a build script.

Combined, the new storage model and GUI support make the Terminal viable for real work rather than a novelty. Video editors can pre-process clips, photographers can batch-edit images, and researchers can crunch local datasets directly on-device.

Why It Matters For Developers And Power Users

Running a full Linux userland on a phone has long been a developer dream. With One UI 8.5, it’s edging into mainstream utility. You can install compilers, package managers, and IDEs, test web apps in Chromium with real device sensors, and push to Git without reaching for a laptop. For many workflows, this means a lighter travel kit and faster iteration cycles.

The approach leverages Android’s virtualization framework to isolate the Linux environment, a design Google has been advancing across Pixel hardware. The isolation model is critical for security-sensitive teams and enterprises that want flexible tooling without compromising the primary Android environment. Industry groups such as the Linux Foundation have consistently highlighted the appeal of standardized, portable dev stacks—this brings that vision closer to pocketable form.

On Samsung devices, DeX further amplifies the benefits. Dock a Galaxy phone to a monitor and the Linux GUI effectively becomes a desktop, complete with windowed apps and mouse support. For mobile-first professionals, that’s a compelling pitch.

Availability and Caveats for Samsung One UI 8.5 Terminal

Linux Terminal support on Android 16 is available on Google Pixel devices and on select non-Snapdragon phones, including Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus models. Snapdragon variants remain excluded for now, while compatible MediaTek and Google Tensor devices are included where vendors enable the feature.

There is one puzzling regression: on One UI 8.5, search inside Developer Options appears to be missing, which makes toggling the Terminal option harder. Users may need to enable it via ADB commands until Samsung restores the Developer Options search field or relocates the setting. Performance will also vary by chipset and thermal headroom; intensive graphical apps or compiles can stress mobile silicon over long sessions.

What to Watch Next for Android and One UI Terminal

Google’s Android Canary build 2603 hints at more Terminal polish on the horizon: a refreshed UI, a slider to cap memory usage, and a setting to keep the screen awake for specified intervals. Expect Samsung to fold similar enhancements into upcoming One UI builds once the features stabilize upstream.

Bottom line, One UI 8.5 turns Samsung’s Linux Terminal from an experiment into a tool you can rely on. With GUI apps, expansive storage, and deeper file access, Galaxy phones are edging closer to true pocket PCs—no qualifiers required.