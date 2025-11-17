Samsung Now Brief Adds Nano Banana Suggestions

Samsung is packing even more generative AI into its daily summary wizard. Google’s image generator, Nano Banana, now hooks up directly to Now Brief and surfaces personalized suggestions for playing around with images or photos in your Gallery so you can stylize them without ever leaving your end-of-day briefing.

What Nano Banana Does Inside Samsung Now Brief

With Nano Banana enabled, a recent photo from your Gallery will appear in the Memories section of your briefing. In addition to that image, Now Brief suggests conversation starters ready-made — like turning a skyline into a neon cyberpunk poster or painting a pet portrait in watercolor. Tap a suggestion, and the workflow hands off to the Gemini app — where Nano Banana does its thing. You can immediately save, copy, or share the resulting image.

This is a substantial quality-of-life change: rather than chasing down an AI editor, Now Brief delivers context-aware prompts to you when you’re actually reading through your day. Studies from companies like Deloitte and IDC always find the same thing: Users are more likely to experiment with AI when it’s integrated into their normal habits, not bolted on as yet another destination.

How to Turn On Nano Banana in Samsung Now Brief

The feature resides within Now Brief settings under the heading Nano Banana Image Creation. It’s opt-in, which means you’ll have to turn it on in order to begin seeing suggestions. Reminder settings are appearing on Samsung’s phones to some users, but you might have to update Samsung’s Personal Data Intelligence app before the option appears — and even if it does, recommendations may take a little while to appear after turning it on, as SamMobile notes.

While you won’t be able to use the software on all Galaxy devices, support is wide-ranging for recent hardware. Now Brief debuted with the Galaxy S25 series, and has been made available to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 series, along with the entire lineup of the Galaxy Tab 11. If Now Brief is already on your device, you’re probably just a tap and one app update away from Nano Banana recommendations.

A Rare Third-Party Door in Samsung Now Brief

Here at Now Brief, we’ve been conservative about pushing data from outside. Outside of YouTube — which Samsung treats as a bit of a special case, given its vast scale, with more than 2 billion active signed-in users — most cards have been propped up with first-party services. The arrival of Nano Banana means that Samsung is open to having certain third-party smarts give its daily digest capability a poke in the oesophagus — when it very obviously helps.

It’s also consistent with the industry-wide trend around mobile AI. Counterpoint Research and IDC analysts point to on-device and closely integrated generative capabilities as a critical factor in the next upgrade wave. It’s the contextual, integrated suggestions that are starting to become a differentiator between ecosystems, not pure AI apps on their own.

What to Expect on Privacy and Control with Now Brief

Now Brief needs to access your local Gallery in order to select a candidate photo and prompt recommendations, and the handoff to Gemini is manual upon tapping on a suggestion.

As generation happens within the Gemini app, Google’s safety filters and account-level data controls are applied to the resulting images. You can always turn off Nano Banana Image Creation in Now Brief if you don’t want AI prompts in your digest.

If suggestions don’t appear immediately, wait after having turned the toggle on and make certain Personal Data Intelligence is current. Now Brief can also prompt the system to refresh its cards by a quick restart of either it or the device.

The Bottom Line on Nano Banana in Samsung Now Brief

By baking Nano Banana into Now Brief, Samsung has turned your ordinary daily news catch-up into fertile ground for new creative ideas. It’s a small switch that could meaningfully increase the frequency with which Galaxy owners use generative tools — simply because the prompts arrive where the memories already live.