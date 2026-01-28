Samsung Magnet Wireless Charger Leaks For Galaxy S26

Samsung’s next wireless charging puck has leaked, and it looks tailor-made to unlock faster, smarter charging on the Galaxy S26 family. The Magnet Wireless Charger, model EP-P2900, reportedly embraces the Qi2 standard with built-in magnets and is tipped to deliver up to 25W on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and 20W on the S26 and S26 Plus—positioning it as the most seamless way to top up Samsung’s upcoming flagships without a cable.

Why Qi2 Magnets Matter for Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Qi2 brings a standardized magnetic alignment system to wireless charging, adopted by the Wireless Power Consortium to improve stability, efficiency, and accessory interoperability. For Samsung users, magnets built into the phone mean fewer misaligned charges, reduced heat buildup, and more consistent speeds—pain points with legacy Qi pads. It also opens the door to a thriving MagSafe-style ecosystem of stands, car mounts, and battery packs that lock into place and stay put.

Apple’s success with MagSafe showed how meaningful magnetic alignment can be for everyday charging. With Qi2 now cross-platform, Samsung moving to native magnets on the Galaxy S26 signals a broader industry shift toward reliable, click-and-charge convenience that goes beyond simple novelty.

What The Magnet Wireless Charger Promises

Images obtained by SamMobile show a compact, USB-C puck with a braided cable—an encouraging sign for durability at the stress points users tug most. The EP-P2900 is said to push up to 25W on the S26 Ultra and 20W on the S26 and S26 Plus, suggesting Samsung is layering its own power profile on top of Qi2’s magnetic foundation to go beyond the standard 15W baseline.

Notably, Samsung reportedly recommends pairing the puck with a 45W USB Power Delivery charger. That headroom helps the charger’s internal components maintain higher sustained power, especially as the system manages heat. It’s a familiar playbook: the adapter feeds more than enough power, and the puck intelligently negotiates what the phone can safely accept in real time.

Backward Compatibility and Wireless Power Limits

The new charger is expected to work with earlier Qi2-capable Samsung devices—reports specifically call out the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7—though at reduced 15W speeds. That aligns with how Qi2 is designed: the magnetic attachment and communication layers ensure compatibility, while final wattage depends on what both the phone and charger support.

This also means third-party Qi2 pucks should charge the S26 series, but they may cap out at 15W unless they implement Samsung’s enhanced power profile. If you want the fastest wireless performance at launch, Samsung’s own puck is likely the safest bet until the broader accessory market catches up.

Real-World Wireless Charging Expectations for Galaxy S26

Samsung has historically held wireless charging to 15W on its flagships, prioritizing thermals and battery longevity. A jump to 20–25W would be a meaningful step, especially for quick top-ups in the middle of the day. Expect rapid initial speeds that taper as the phone warms—a normal behavior for modern wireless systems that dynamically modulate power to preserve battery health.

Compared with the 15W ceiling common on many Qi2 chargers (and on iPhones using MagSafe), the EP-P2900’s rumored output could make Samsung’s puck the fastest magnetic option in the Android space. Practical advice remains the same: keep the phone centered on the puck, avoid covering the coil area, and use a reputable 45W USB PD adapter for best results. Organizations like UL Solutions and the USB Implementers Forum emphasize certified components for safety and performance, which is especially important as wattages climb.

Accessory Ecosystem and What Comes Next for Galaxy S26

With Qi2 baked into the Galaxy S26 lineup, Samsung is poised to expand its magnetic accessory catalog beyond a single puck. A first-party magnetic power bank has already surfaced in leaks, and the company’s ecosystem partners are likely preparing stands, mounts, and cases that take advantage of the new magnets. As Qi2 proliferates, analysts expect a wave of Android-compatible magnetic gear to follow—mirroring the accessory boom that accompanied MagSafe on iPhone.

Pricing and availability for the EP-P2900 remain under wraps, but the direction is clear. If these leaked specs hold, Samsung’s Magnet Wireless Charger will be the default wireless solution for Galaxy S26 owners who want maximum speed, reliable alignment, and a clean magnetic snap every time they charge.