Samsung Lifts the Veil on Brighter Freestyle+ Projector

Samsung’s suitcase-sized projector just got a hefty bump in illumination. The updated Freestyle+ brings a brighter engine along with smarter auto setup, but otherwise stays true to its roots as a clever little projector that got the original so many living room and campsite fans.

A More Lighthearted Spin On A Fan Favorite.

The biggest headline change is light output: Samsung rates the Freestyle+ at 430 ISO lumens, a substantially higher number than the prior model’s rating of 230 ISO lumens and a roughly 87% increase. Those extra nits should also render casual viewing more forgiving in mixed light and expand color volume at larger sizes of images.

While most “pico” projectors that promise a perfectly tiny picture fall somewhere in the night-light neighborhood at best, the Freestyle+ more closely approaches the sweet spot for small-room viewing. Reporters from sites including CNET have perpetuated this, and some projector reviewers (including groups at ProjectorCentral) long ago started emphasizing that brightness—rather than resolution—is the largest single determinant of perceived sharpness in ambient light. The Freestyle+ directly addresses track 2 above.

The hardware is familiar: a cylindrical body that sits on top of a 180-degree stand capable of pointing at walls, screens or the ceiling. It is, after all, an all-in-one solution — plop it down, point and press play — without dedicating a permanent home to your home theater.

Smarter setup with AI OptiScreen for quicker alignment

You get some Samsung-ified automation to cut through the usual projector fiddling. Auto keystone correction, real-time autofocus and screen fit are bundled as part of the AI OptiScreen under the Freestyle+ package. The system detects angles, distance and surface patterns to square off the picture and keep text tack-sharp without distortion even when you move it around.

Wall calibration also reviews color and texture on your wall so it can compensate for anything that’s off-white or subtly patterned — a helpful feature if you’re planning to project in a bedroom or rental space, where dedicated screens aren’t always feasible. Similar features are showing up throughout the category, but Samsung’s implementation seems more integrated, less bolted on, and that bodes well for shrinking setup time from minutes to seconds.

Built-in entertainment and sound for portable viewing

The Freestyle+ operates on Samsung’s smart TV platform for instant access to a host of popular streaming apps, as well as Samsung TV Plus for free channels and the company’s Gaming Hub so you can download cloud gaming services such as Xbox and GeForce NOW. Less cabling and a quicker trip from box to binging.

Audio comes by way of a built-in 360-degree speaker, and support for Q-Symphony lets the projector connect with compatible Samsung soundbars to further expand the soundstage. It’s a nice gesture for users who crave a portable big-screen setup without the extra baggage of an additional Bluetooth speaker.

How it stacks up against other ultraportable projectors

Between ultraportables, it’s brightness that is the battleground. Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is 300 ANSI lumens, while Xgimi’s MoGo 2 Pro prints up as 400 ISO lumens. ISO and ANSI measurements work in slightly different ways (ISO 21118 vs. the older ANSI standard), so they’re not readily comparable to each other. Still, the Freestyle+ at 430 ISO lumens is on the high end of units that are genuinely portable — and should do better than many battery-first designs that place size over light output.

The Freestyle+ also leans into flexibility. The 180-degree cradle turns ceiling casting into a one-motion setup for bedtime shows, and the string of automated geometry tools aims to keep the image tidy without a screen. Those lifestyle wins are every bit as important as raw specs for someone who busts out a projector in different rooms — or throws it in a backpack to go.

Price and release timeline before Samsung’s global launch

Samsung plans to exhibit the Freestyle+ at the upcoming CES, the trade show hosted each year by the Consumer Technology Association, before releasing it globally later this year. Pricing hasn’t been announced. For comparison, the previous generation debuted around the $800 sweet spot, and with a brighter engine and more automation, a similar bracket would make sense.

If your eyes passed over previous Freestyle models because they were too dim for daytime TV or casual sport-watching, the Freestyle+ could be the tipping point. It isn’t rewriting the playbook, but in upping brightness and streamlining setup, Samsung’s most popular portable projector appears better prepared for real-world living rooms than just blackout movie nights.