Samsung Integrates iFIT Trainer Workouts Into Health App

Samsung just transformed your phone into a guided fitness studio. It’s done so through a new partnership with iFIT, bringing trainer-led workouts directly into the Samsung Health app and allowing Galaxy users to benefit from professional routines without bouncing between services. That’s a logical progression for Samsung Health, which has expanded from a simple health tracker to more of an overall wellness hub.

iFIT’s omnipresence makes a difference because studio-style programming is coming to where many users already log steps, sleep and runs. Rather than requiring individual subscriptions and apps, you can access curated workouts on the same screen where your health data is shown.

What Samsung Is Uncovering With Its iFIT Health Integration

The integration includes on-demand classes from iFIT across seven different categories:

HIIT

Pilates

Yoga

Strength

Recovery

Barre

Mindfulness

Each workout is led by a professional trainer — iFIT, you may know, is celebrated for cinema-quality instruction and thoughtfully designed workout programming created for NordicTrack and ProForm catalog equipment, but here it’s coming at you phone-first.

Each Samsung Health user is given one free video per category, per month. That’s a minimum of seven guided workouts at no charge. For those looking for more, there’s a subscription that opens up a broader catalog at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which provides access to hundreds of sessions that can range from quick bodyweight bursts to longer, strength-focused blocks.

How It’s Done on Galaxy Devices with Samsung Health

Launch a workout from Samsung Health and your Galaxy Watch shows your live metrics such as heart rate, calories, and duration on-screen, with everything getting stored after you finish. That’s because your training volume, active minutes, and cardio zones now all feed into those same historical charts you’re already checking out for runs or gym sessions.

You don’t need a treadmill or bike to play. Many classes are to be done with a mat, a set of dumbbells, or just bodyweight. Your rest days, mindfulness, and recovery sessions can fit into off days; your strength or HIIT blocks can fit into a 20-minute lunch break without moving things around.

Pricing and Free Trials for iFIT in Samsung Health

Full access costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, above and beyond the free content available each month.

That kind of pricing lines up with Apple Fitness+, which is also $9.99 a month in the U.S., and it’s an indication of just how aggressively this category is competing on price and content variety. Most important, Samsung’s approach keeps everything within the confines of Samsung Health, minimizing friction for people who simply want to push play and go.

And the perks aren’t just for the devices Samsung is layering over.

Prequalifying Galaxy smartphones come with 30 days of iFIT membership.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro customers are also offered a three-month free trial.

Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic and Watch Ultra users receive six months.

To anyone already in the market for a wearable upgrade, that’s a significant add-on.

Why This Move Matters for Galaxy Users and iFIT

The biggest win is simplicity. Fitness failures are typically logistical breakdowns: too many apps, too much setup. By integrating structured classes into places where people already monitor their health, Samsung eliminates some of the steps between intention and action. So why has that taken so long? Because convenience and immediate feedback are both well established in behavior change research as drivers of adherence, and live heart rate plus automatic logging hit both levers.

It’s also a closing of the gap in one area among rivals. Apple has long positioned Apple Fitness+ as a cornerstone of its ecosystem, in tight collaboration with the metrics from an Apple Watch. Naturally, Samsung’s iFIT tie-in adds a similar, trainer-led layer to Galaxy devices while allowing iFIT to tap a much larger audience than its own app and connected gear. The World Health Organization recommends getting 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise per week, and practical, guided sessions inside a popular app like this make that goal more achievable for some.

What Practice Might Look Like Inside Samsung Health

Look forward to polished programming, quick-start sessions and stats that sync smoothly. How about this: Start a 20-minute HIIT class in Samsung Health on your phone, glance at your Galaxy Watch to make sure you’re in the right intensity zone and then see the workout automatically saved with steps and sleep. Over time, that aggregated history informs your ability to balance hard days with recovery and spot trends in heart rate and training load.

Bottom line, Samsung’s iFIT collaboration makes the Health app a more comprehensive fitness destination. Whether you dip into the seven monthly freebies or sign up for the full library, this pays back with less friction, smarter tracking and a tighter loop between intention, effort and measurable progress.