Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Hits All-Time Low Of $699

If you’re in the market for a solid foldable, a sweet deal just landed on one of the cheapest ones around. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with 256GB of storage is now just $699, the best price we’ve seen yet for this configuration — there’s also a trade-in option if you’re looking to go that route. The offer comes with a full one-year manufacturer warranty and is available in Black or White, making this an unusually risk-free way to experience what it’s like to carry a modern flip phone without paying flagship money.

Why this $699 price for Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE matters now

Samsung’s FE version is already billed as the brand’s most affordable foldable, and reducing it to $699 for the 256GB model beats out typical street prices by a massive margin. Even most flip phones with comparable hardware and build quality are much closer to four figures, and they generally come with 128GB less storage. Here, you’re getting the very best storage tier that comes standard, which is particularly great if you want to shoot plenty of photos and 4K video or store all your media offline for travel.

Notably, this sale includes a full year of manufacturer coverage. Flash-sale outlets’ deals tend to flex store warranties that are not as long, so nabbing the backing of Samsung itself cuts purchase friction for customers who are usually gun-shy with short-warranty deals.

Core specs remain competitive at this lower price point

Powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is the Exynos 2400 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM — that’s flagship-grade silicon you’ll find in international versions of the Galaxy S24 lineup.

In daily use, that setup powers multitasking, social apps and games with ease. Though 8GB might not be enough to impress spec chasers in 2025, it is more than sufficient for most users, particularly with mature software optimization.

Its display is a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X affair, complete with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a crisp Full HD+ resolution. Its image is bright, color-accurate and fluid, helping the flip form factor feel swanky instead of corner-cutting. The 3.4-inch cover screen may be smaller than that of some rivals, but it’s still perfectly sized for replying to messages or emails, glanceable widgets on your home screen, timers and contactless payments without needing to open the phone up.

Powering the phone is a 4,000mAh cell, which is fairly standard on a thin foldable device. Charging is limited to 25W wired and 15W wireless, so the top-up isn’t flying, but it’s speedy enough for a midday perk. The camera array is functional but not stunning, taking reliably good shots in daylight and respectable low-light shots for sharing online. An aluminum frame and an IP48 rating complete the build, which shows good dust protection and excellent water immersion resistance for a folding device.

Who should get this discounted Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

If you’ve been itching to flip the script to a clamshell and have had trouble swallowing premium prices, this is an all-too-rare opportunity to taste the fold without losing out on storage or core performance. It serves those users who care about pocketability, getting a slick one-handed experience and still having that main screen feel like a full-sized flagship when open. 256GB onboard storage is a big plus, especially for anyone who both travels and creates, and a manufacturer warranty is thrown in to give peace of mind that is oftentimes absent from deeply discounted sales.

Availability and key details for this limited-time deal

Unlocked phone, compatible with all major carriers. Available in Black and White. The seller indicates that the promo is good for two days or while supplies last, so availability could be the limiting factor here. Deals like this that hit so close on so much popular Samsung hardware tend to disappear along with inventory, especially when they come with full manufacturer coverage as this one does.

The bigger picture on foldables and shifting demand

Industry watchers have already suggested consumers are increasingly interested in foldables as their prices drop and the form factors grow sturdier. Counterpoint Research pointed to an uptick of double-digit year-over-year growth for the category, while IDC said broader availability and a wider range of mid-tier options are starting to bring down the average selling price. In the face of that, a current-gen Samsung flip phone with flagship-adjacent performance tagged at $699 is a pretty clear sign that foldables are pushing further into the mainstream.

Bottom line: Priced at $699 for the 256GB model, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offers the most accessible way into Samsung’s flip ecosystem so far. If you have been considering a small foldable, now is the time to act before the stock flips away.