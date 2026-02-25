Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tops the S25 Ultra Overall

I carried both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and last year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra as my daily drivers, swapping SIMs, shooting photos, commuting, and traveling with them. After real-world testing, I’m picking the Galaxy S26 Ultra—primarily for its Privacy Display, lighter build, and more capable, genuinely useful voice-first AI. That said, the S25 Ultra remains a smart buy if you spot it at a strong discount.

Display and privacy win with the new Privacy Display

Both phones feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel with low reflectivity, a standard Samsung strength. Where the S26 Ultra pulls ahead is the new Privacy Display. It narrows viewing angles at the pixel level, effectively baking in what used to be a stick-on privacy filter—no glue, no haze, and no fiddling.

In practice, it’s a game-changer. On a crowded flight, I could enter passwords without cupping the screen. On the subway, pop-up notifications from sensitive apps stayed masked automatically. You can keep it always on, limit it to PIN entries, or assign it per app. If screen privacy matters to you even 10% of the time, it feels like a feature you can’t un-experience.

Design and ergonomics favor a lighter, slimmer Ultra build

Samsung trimmed the S25 Ultra to 218g last year but gave it sharper rear edges that many users felt in the palm. The S26 Ultra refines that approach: 214g and 7.9mm thick, with gentler contours that are easier to grip one-handed. It’s the slimmest Ultra yet, and it’s noticeable after a few hours of use.

For context, premium competitors from Apple and Google routinely cross 230g, making the S26 Ultra stand out among big-screen flagships. If you run case-free or use a thin shell, the improved in-hand comfort alone could be reason enough to prefer the newer model.

AI that actually saves time with smarter voice control

The S26 Ultra’s agentic AI and a more conversational Bixby make the phone feel less like a set of apps and more like a system that does things for you. I could say “Show my New York hotel booking,” and it surfaced the reservation details without me hunting through email or files. “Turn on Privacy Display” toggled the feature instantly, no Settings spelunking required.

Photo tools are also smarter, with editing features that do a better job isolating subjects and cleaning backgrounds in a single pass. While some AI upgrades may trickle back to the S25 Ultra, Samsung hasn’t confirmed the full list. If you rely on your phone as a voice-first assistant, the S26 Ultra’s consistency is the upgrade.

Battery and charging reality check for busy power users

Both phones keep a 5,000mAh battery, and in my mixed-use testing they each lasted a full day comfortably. The S26 Ultra adds 60W wired charging, which noticeably shortens top-ups compared to the previous generation’s slower speeds. If you lean into voice tasks, transcription, or AI-enhanced editing, the faster recharge makes a practical difference.

This isn’t a battery-life revolution; it’s an efficiency and downtime reduction story. A quick midday charge moved me from anxiety to “good for the evening” in minutes, something I appreciated on work trips with tight schedules.

Cameras and everyday results show steadier and cleaner shots

Samsung’s Ultra line has long delivered dependable imaging, especially in low light and zoom. With the S26 Ultra, I noticed fewer misses when tapping to focus on moving subjects and cleaner sky gradients at dusk—likely the byproduct of refined processing and smarter scene detection. The S25 Ultra remains great; the S26 Ultra is a touch more reliable out of pocket, which matters when you have one chance to get the shot.

Price, value, and upgrade math for S25 and S26 Ultra buyers

If your S25 Ultra is performing well, there’s no urgent reason to switch. In fact, if you can find the S25 Ultra for under $800 via promos or refurb channels, it’s one of the best large-screen values available. Market watchers at IDC and Counterpoint Research have noted longer upgrade cycles in the premium tier, which aligns with that value-driven approach.

However, the S26 Ultra becomes compelling with a strong trade-in. You’re paying for three tangible benefits: built-in Privacy Display, improved ergonomics, and AI that replaces manual taps with natural requests. If those match your pain points, the delta feels justified.

Verdict and my pick after real-world testing and travel

I’m choosing the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As a frequent traveler who works in public spaces, the pixel-level Privacy Display and faster, more capable voice actions changed how I use the phone. Add the lighter, slimmer frame, and it’s the Ultra I want to carry.

If you prize value over novelty, the S25 Ultra at the right price is still a powerhouse. But if you’ve ever felt watched on a train, wrestled with endless settings, or wanted a big phone that feels smaller in hand, the S26 Ultra is the clear winner.