Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Takes On S25 Ultra

Samsung’s newest flagship arrives not as a radical rethink, but as a confident refinement. The Galaxy S26 Ultra goes head‑to‑head with last year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra on the core pillars buyers care about most: price, performance, cameras, battery life, and software smarts. Based on Samsung’s briefings and the official spec sheets, the S26 Ultra tightens screws in key areas without moving the goalposts on cost.

Price and configurations: Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra

Samsung is holding the line at $1,299.99 for the S26 Ultra, matching the S25 Ultra’s launch price. Storage options remain familiar at 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The noteworthy twist is memory: while the S25 Ultra paired all tiers with 12GB of RAM, the S26 Ultra bumps the 1TB configuration to 16GB. Expect carriers and Samsung’s own store to use trade‑ins and storage promos as the real differentiators once sales begin.

Design and display differences on S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra

Both phones stick to a 6.9‑inch AMOLED canvas at 3120×1440 with adaptive 120Hz refresh. The S26 Ultra adds explicit 1‑120Hz variability, which should allow the panel to idle down to 1Hz for always‑on scenarios, improving efficiency without sacrificing fluidity in apps or games. Side by side, you’re getting the same expansive, pixel‑dense look Samsung’s Ultra line is known for—vivid, sharp, and legible in bright light.

The headline display feature unique to S26 Ultra is Privacy Display. It’s a system‑level obfuscation that dims and reduces legibility at off‑angles, meant to curb shoulder‑surfing on planes, trains, and open offices. If executed well, it could eliminate the need for third‑party privacy screen protectors, though real‑world testing will determine how steep the viewing cone is and whether color shift becomes noticeable head‑on.

Performance and battery upgrades in the S26 Ultra

Under the hood, the S25 Ultra ran Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy; the S26 Ultra upgrades to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. The generational move typically brings gains in CPU and GPU throughput alongside a beefier NPU for on‑device AI. Coupled with that 16GB RAM option at 1TB, power users should see smoother multitasking and faster media exports. While benchmarks will tell the full story, Qualcomm’s yearly cadence has reliably delivered double‑digit efficiency and AI improvements generation over generation.

Battery capacity remains 5,000mAh for both devices, but charging speeds diverge. The S26 Ultra introduces 60W wired fast charging with a compatible adapter, cutting top‑up times substantially versus the S25 Ultra. That single quality‑of‑life change may matter more day‑to‑day than the raw battery figure, especially for travelers and heavy photo shooters who need rapid turnarounds.

Cameras and video improvements over the S25 Ultra

On paper, the camera arrays look nearly identical: both phones field a 200MP wide, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP 5x telephoto, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie. The differences lie in optics and processing. Samsung says the S26 Ultra widens apertures for better light capture, improves Super Steady for smoother 4K footage, and enhances Nightography Video for low‑light clarity. In practical terms, expect cleaner shadows, fewer blown highlights in night scenes, and steadier walk‑and‑talk clips compared to the S25 Ultra.

If you routinely shoot concerts, cityscapes at dusk, or fast family moments indoors, those optical tweaks can be more impactful than megapixel one‑upmanship. Wider apertures also help the telephotos maintain detail at 3x and 5x without pushing ISO sky‑high. As always, final image quality will depend on Samsung’s tuning, but the direction is clear: fewer smears, less noise, and more consistent color across lenses.

AI is the S26 Ultra’s loudest storyline. Samsung frames the device as an “agentic” hub, with a unified experience that spans phone, tablet, and PC. Call screening can answer on your behalf and summarize conversations when you’re occupied. Notably, users can choose assistants, including Bixby, Google Gemini, or Perplexity—an openness that power users will appreciate.

For creators, the new Creative Studio and an AI image editor integrated directly in the camera app let you describe edits—remove objects, extend backgrounds, or reframe clips—and see results without juggling third‑party apps. Expect a mix of on‑device and cloud processing depending on complexity, with the boosted NPU on Snapdragon’s latest silicon handling lighter tasks locally. Industry analysts at IDC have noted that premium buyers increasingly value these time‑saving, on‑device capabilities as upgrade drivers amid longer replacement cycles.

Which Ultra should you buy: Galaxy S26 Ultra or S25 Ultra

If you own an S25 Ultra, this is an incremental year. The S26 Ultra’s case rests on a faster chipset, the optional 16GB RAM tier, meaningfully quicker 60W charging, the Privacy Display, and camera refinements that promise better low‑light stills and steadier video. Those are tangible perks, but not must‑haves for everyone.

Coming from an older Galaxy Ultra—or any flagship that struggles with battery longevity, night photos, or AI features—the S26 Ultra is the safer bet with longer runway and a richer feature set out of the box. Budget‑minded shoppers should monitor S25 Ultra discounts; with the S26 Ultra at the same MSRP, last year’s model could become a compelling value if retailers and carriers apply aggressive promos.

Bottom line: The S26 Ultra doesn’t reinvent Samsung’s formula, it sharpens it. Faster silicon from Qualcomm, smarter camera tuning, 60W charging, and a more adaptable AI suite collectively move the needle, even if the spec sheet looks familiar. For most buyers, that balance of maturity and meaningful upgrades is exactly what a top‑tier Android phone should deliver.