Samsung Galaxy S26 Raises Price Over S25 As Specs Grow

Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 lands as an iterative but pointed upgrade over last year’s Galaxy S25, nudging the price higher while leaning on a faster chipset, a slightly larger screen, and a bigger battery. On paper, the camera hardware holds steady, which puts the spotlight on processing and software to do the heavy lifting. If you’re weighing an upgrade, here’s how the two base models truly stack up.

Pricing changes and storage configurations compared

The headline change is cost. The S25 launched at $799.99 for 128GB and $859.99 for 256GB. The S26 steps up by $100 across the board: $899.99 for 128GB and $959.99 for 256GB. Expect carriers in the U.S. to buffer that jump with bill credits and generous trade-ins, as they typically do for new Galaxy flagships.

There’s a quirk worth noting on storage. Samsung’s S26 brief cites 128GB and 256GB tiers, yet some spec roundups suggest 256GB and 512GB options in select regions. That discrepancy isn’t unusual—Samsung often varies configurations by market and carrier—so check local listings before you buy.

Samsung isn’t reinventing the silhouette. The S26 keeps the compact, flat-edged aesthetic, measuring 71.7 x 149 x 7.2 mm and weighing 167 g. It’s a touch thicker and heavier than the S25, which came in lighter at 162 g. If you liked the one‑handed feel of last year’s phone, the S26 won’t feel foreign.

The display grows modestly from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches, moving to an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Smoothness should feel identical; the gain is more about immersion than raw speed. Colorways also rotate: S25 owners saw Blue Black, Coral Red, Pink Gold, Navy, Mint, Icy Blue, and Silver Shadow; the S26 narrows to Black, White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet.

Performance gains, chipsets, and software improvements

This is where the S26 makes its case. The base model moves to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in many markets, with Samsung’s Exynos 2600 powering others. Either way, it’s a generational step beyond the S25’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. Expect better efficiency, stronger sustained performance under load, and more on‑device AI headroom for tasks like live translation or photo remastering. Qualcomm and Samsung have both emphasized AI acceleration in recent briefings, and that tends to pay off in everyday responsiveness as much as in marquee demos.

RAM remains 12GB, but software advances. The S25 launched on Android 15 with One UI 7; the S26 ships with Android 16 and One UI 8.5. Samsung has been expanding long‑term support for its flagships in recent generations, a key factor if you plan to keep your phone for many years. While final policies vary by model and region, longer OS and security timelines have become a competitive pillar across the industry, as market trackers like Counterpoint Research have noted.

Camera hardware holds steady while Galaxy AI evolves

Hardware remains consistent year over year: a 50MP main, 12MP ultra‑wide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera on both phones. No megapixel jumps, no new sensors. That puts the onus on image processing and computational photography. Expect refinements to noise handling, skin tones, and zoom detail through updated ISP tuning and AI models, especially in low light and portrait modes.

In practical terms, that often shows up as cleaner handheld night shots, snappier autofocus, and steadier video when panning—areas where software matters as much as glass. Lab‑style benchmarks from groups like DxOMark typically spotlight these generational shifts, but real‑world gains are most obvious in tricky mixed lighting and at 2x–3x zoom.

Battery capacity increases and faster charging claims

The S26 bumps capacity to 4,300mAh from the S25’s 4,000mAh. Combined with a newer, more efficient chipset and Android 16’s under‑the‑hood tweaks, that should translate to a more comfortable all‑day window for mixed use. Samsung also claims the S26 can hit up to 55% in 30 minutes, a meaningful quality‑of‑life upgrade if you’re constantly topping up. As always, exact results will hinge on charger wattage, background activity, and screen brightness.

Bottom line: should Galaxy S25 owners upgrade now?

If you’re on an S25, the S26’s appeal comes down to priorities. You’re paying more for better sustained performance, a slightly bigger display, a larger battery, and faster top‑ups—while camera hardware stays put. Power users, commuters who value charging speed, and anyone eyeing the latest Galaxy AI features will feel the difference. Casual users happy with an S25’s day‑to‑day may want to wait another cycle.

From an older Galaxy—say S21 or S22—the story flips: the S26 delivers clear advances in efficiency, camera processing, and software lifespan, and the compact footprint remains friendly. With expected trade‑ins, the higher sticker price may be easier to swallow. In short, the S26 refines rather than reinvents, but the right refinements can matter more than a spec sheet suggests.