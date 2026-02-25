Samsung Galaxy S26 Prices Rise On Some Models

Did Samsung raise prices on the Galaxy S26 series? Yes and no. The S26 Plus is $100 higher than last year’s comparable model, the S26 Ultra holds steady, and the entry S26 gets pricier only because Samsung dropped the cheaper 128GB tier and now starts at 256GB.

Samsung’s official sticker prices are clear: Galaxy S26 at $899.99, S26 Plus at $1,099.99, and S26 Ultra at $1,299.99. Preorders are open, with wide retail and carrier availability to follow.

What Actually Changed With Galaxy S26 Pricing

Compared to the prior generation, the S25 family started at $799.99 for the base model, $999.99 for the Plus, and $1,299.99 for the Ultra. This year, only the Plus sees a straightforward $100 hike. The Ultra’s price is unchanged.

The headline jump on the base S26 is more nuanced. Last year’s $799.99 entry was tied to 128GB of storage. Samsung has eliminated that option and made 256GB the new floor. The 256GB S26 costs $899.99—the same figure the 256GB S25 carried—so the “increase” is really the end of the 128GB configuration.

In practical terms, the entry point to the S26 lineup rises by $100, but buyers also get double the storage. For anyone who shoots a lot of video or leans on on-device AI features that eat local space, that trade-off may feel reasonable. For bargain hunters who were content with 128GB, it’s a tougher pill.

Why Only Some Galaxy S26 Models Got More Expensive

Semiconductor costs are a major factor. Industry trackers at TrendForce have reported sustained double-digit increases in DRAM and NAND contract pricing over recent cycles, driven by tight supply and resurgent demand. AI build-outs—from data centers to on-device features—are competing for the same memory that goes into phones, squeezing availability and lifting prices.

Macro pressures also matter. Logistics and component inflation haven’t fully unwound, and U.S. import tariffs on a range of tech goods and parts remain in effect under Section 301, adding friction to bill-of-materials costs even when devices are assembled outside China. None of this is unique to Samsung; it’s the backdrop for the entire industry.

So why hold the Ultra at $1,299.99? Flagship “halo” devices often anchor a lineup’s perceived value. Keeping the Ultra flat while nudging the mid-tier Plus upward can protect margins without dulling the top model’s appeal. We’ve seen analogous strategies elsewhere, including rivals maintaining Pro-tier pricing while adjusting configurations or entry options to balance costs.

The Fine Print That Affects What You Pay

Samsung has also pulled back on a crowd-pleasing launch perk: the customary preorder upgrade that doubled storage at no extra cost. Without that promo, moving from 256GB to higher tiers looks less like a freebie and more like a real step-up in spend, which changes perceived value versus last year’s launch window.

Carrier deals and trade-ins can still blunt the impact. In recent cycles, major U.S. carriers have dangled aggressive credits for recent flagships in good condition, and OEMs have offered high-value direct trade-ins. The math varies wildly by model, storage, and timing, but the “street price” many buyers pay can diverge sharply from MSRP.

Context helps here: Counterpoint Research has noted that the premium segment’s share of global smartphone sales has climbed above 20%, lifting average selling prices industrywide. In other words, more buyers are opting for pricier devices, and brands are optimizing lineups to meet that demand while managing component volatility.

Bottom Line For Shoppers Considering Galaxy S26 Prices

If you want the least expensive path into the new lineup, expect to pay $100 more than last year—but you get 256GB by default. The S26 Plus carries a clear $100 hike, while the S26 Ultra stays put at $1,299.99.

Value will hinge on your storage needs and the deals available the day you buy. Compare the S26 256GB against last year’s 256GB equivalents rather than the old 128GB base, watch for strong trade-in credits, and keep an eye on carrier offers. On paper, the answer to the price question is both yes and no; in the real world, incentives and storage choices will decide what you actually spend.