Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Said to Have Been Axed

The news comes from MyDrivers, which is reporting that Samsung has binned the Galaxy S26 Edge, ditching its thin‑and‑light offshoot after disappointing sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Now, a South Korean paper (Newspim), as reported by popular tipsters, claims the company is planning to return to the tried‑and‑tested three‑phones‑a‑flagship‑cycle formula next cycle: a Galaxy S26 base phone (rumored to be called Galaxy S26 Pro in giving‑with‑one‑hand‑taking‑away‑with‑the‑other Samsung style), Galaxy S26 Plus and a Galaxy S26 Ultra.

What the report claims about the Galaxy S26 Edge plan

Samsung has reportedly told teams that the Edge concept—its experiment—won’t last much beyond its first months on sale, with the S25 Edge expected to reach end‑of‑life as soon as stocks clear. The report in question also claimed that development of the S26 Edge has effectively been wrapped up, but a separate launch is now considered unlikely.

Sales numbers cited by the outlet tell the tale: As of August, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra sold some 8.28 million, 5.05 million and 12.18 million units around the world, respectively. In comparison, the S25 Edge lagged behind at roughly 1.31 million units, allowing for a shorter time on shelves; the gulf against the Plus model seems significant.

Two infamous leakers have given it a boost. According to Ice Universe, whose reputation is now accompanied by a paid subscription model (it will soon be available to AppleInsider readers), the Galaxy S26 Edge is “definitely gone,” while OnLeaks has publicly nodded in agreement despite previously releasing early renders. Samsung has yet to respond, and the company’s plans can change, but the confluence of local reporting and credible tipsters is hard to ignore.

Why the Edge experiment failed to find a market fit

The S25 Edge pursued an ultra‑slim, super‑light profile—and in the process accepted (only) a few compromises. Inevitably, it affected core features that premium buyers tend to focus on—battery life and camera hardware included.

That tradeoff goes against the recent state of flagship play, where devices in the $800–$1,200 range emerge with wins on all‑day stamina, versatile zoom and no‑compromise performance.

There is also a messaging problem. In Samsung’s lexicon, “Edge” used to mean curved displays and top‑tier specs. In 2025, it referred to a design‑first model that scaled back some of its features. Retail feedback counts for a lot here: it’s easier to position for carriers and sales staff with a clear good‑better‑best structure, and market trackers like IDC and Counterpoint have consistently shown that halo models—the Ultras of the world—absorb outsized demand—not to mention profit share—in the premium segment.

In that context, the Edge would have been eating into the Plus without having a straight value proposition. People who want ‘light and slim’ do not spend as much, but those who spend a little bit more can afford to have the full flagship toolkit. The Edge was somewhere in between those poles.

What this means for the Galaxy S26 range

If the reporting is accurate, Samsung’s 2026 lineup will revert to its old three‑model playbook. The standard model will allegedly be rebranded as the Galaxy S26 Pro to reflect an uplift in baseline features, while the S26 Plus retains its position as the mid‑tier large‑screen option and the S26 Ultra remains at the top as a halo device with more advanced camera and display tech.

Strategically, cutting the Edge could focus marketing budgets, supply chain prowess and more on the Plus—reducing SKUs and overlap even further. It’s possible we see some of the items that were created for the canceled S26 Edge program eventually put to use on regional models or future special editions; however, it looks like the core global range is going to play it pretty safe in a bid for clarity over experimentation.

Treat it like a well‑sourced but still unconfirmed rumor

They are unconfirmed until Samsung announces the Galaxy S26 family. The company has made late‑cycle changes to roadmaps in the past, and competitive pressures could still result in lineup changes. That said, the fact that two of these ideas have now lined up with local media reporting and known reliable leakers certainly makes this one a bit more unusual in terms of weight.

For buyers, the short‑term takeaway is obvious: the Galaxy S25 Edge should remain on sale until stocks are exhausted and enjoy long‑term software support matching Samsung’s current flagship policy. If the Edge concept was on your radar, you’re now going to want to look at the S26 Plus, which appears ready to take over its place in the line‑up.