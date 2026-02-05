Samsung Galaxy S25 FE – The Smart Choice for Value Seekers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is redefining value. Premium features, sleek looks, and advanced cameras combined with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI plans, makes it the ultimate upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has emerged as one of the most compelling smartphones for buyers who value performance, design, and affordability. With a sleek design, powerful Exynos 2400 processor, advanced camera system, and dependable battery life, the Galaxy S25 FE is tailored for individuals who demand innovation without overspending. It is a device that balances practicality with premium appeal, making it a smart choice for value seekers.

The excitement around premium yet affordable smartphones continues to rise, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is leading the way.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE – Tech specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features. It is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, supports 5G connectivity, and comes with a vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Buyers can choose from multiple storage options, ensuring flexibility for different needs.

Feature Details Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340) Processor Samsung Exynos 2400 Deca-Core CPU RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage Options 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) Operating System Android 16 with One UI Rear Camera Triple setup: 50MP + 12MP + 8MP Front Camera 12MP wide-angle Battery 4900 mAh, 45W fast charging, wireless charging support Weight 190 g Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, IP68 dust and water resistance

Design that balances style and practicality

The Galaxy S25 FE is crafted with premium materials, offering durability and elegance. Its slim profile and lightweight build make it comfortable to use, while Gorilla Glass Victus Plus ensures resilience.

Dimensions: 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm

Weight: 190 g

Build: Glass back with aluminium frame

Protection: IP68 dust and water resistance

Colours: Multiple finishes including White, Navy, Coral Red, and Pink Gold

Performance without the premium price tag

Equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset, the Galaxy S25 FE delivers smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. Its deca-core CPU and advanced GPU ensure efficiency and responsiveness.

Processor: Exynos 2400 (3.2 GHz Cortex X4, 2.9 GHz Cortex A720, 2.6 GHz Cortex A720, 1.95 GHz Cortex A520)

GPU: Xclipse 940

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1

Operating System: Android v16 with One UI

Camera features that impress everyday users

The Galaxy S25 FE’s triple rear camera system is designed for versatility. With AI optimisation, it captures sharp images in diverse lighting conditions, while video recording capabilities make it suitable for content creators.

Rear cameras: 50MP wide-angle primary (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF) 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120-degree field-of-view) 8MP telephoto (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom)

Video recording: 8K at 30 fps, 4K at 120 fps, Full HD at 240 fps

Front camera: 12MP wide-angle lens with 4K video recording

Features: HDR, night mode, AI scene optimisation, stabilisation

Battery life built for busy lifestyles

The Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a robust battery that supports extended usage. Fast charging and wireless charging options ensure convenience for users with demanding schedules.

Capacity: 4900 mAh silicon carbon battery

Fast charging: 45W wired (65% in 30 minutes)

Wireless charging: 25W supported

Reverse wireless charging: Yes

Adaptive power management for efficiency

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE – Price and variants

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is priced competitively in India, making it one of the most attractive options among Samsung 5G mobiles. The base variant with 128GB storage is available at Rs. 58,499, while higher storage models are priced accordingly. Samsung also offers promotional deals and exchange offers, enhancing its affordability. Compared to flagship models such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the FE edition provides a similar experience at a significantly lower cost.

Variant Price (India) 8GB + 128GB Rs. 58,499 8GB + 256GB Rs. 65,999 8GB + 512GB Rs. 71,999

*Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on available sources and may vary by region or retailer. Please visit Bajaj Finserv partner stores to get the latest prices and offers.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a smartphone that successfully bridges the gap between affordability and premium performance. As part of the Samsung 5G mobiles line-up, it offers advanced connectivity, a refined design, powerful specifications, and reliable battery life. For buyers who prioritise value without compromising on quality, the Galaxy S25 FE is a compelling choice.