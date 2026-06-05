Introduction

Instagram automatically shows viewers, which is why many people want to discover the public stories more intimately. We tested nine Instagram Story viewers on desktop and mobile to determine which are still effective in 2026. We focused on anonymous viewing, downloads, usability, and accessibility. DolphinRadar was the most comprehensive solution to view, download, and track public Instagram stories.

Methodology

For three weeks, we utilized 9 Instagram story viewers. All the accounts on Instagram during testing were public. Each tool has been tested on the Desktop and Mobile browsers, anonymisation, download, and tracking.

1. DolphinRadar

DolphinRadar is able to track public activity even on Instagram from a browser. No need to install an application or enter any Instagram information.

DolphinRadar’s Story Viewer enables people to view or download Instagram Stories without needing to sign in to Instagram. The free version can be used to view story pages and download each story, and paid options include ongoing tracking and monitoring.

Features

Anonymous Story viewing

No login is required to access Instagram. It’s not necessary to log in to Instagram.

Story downloads

Continuous tracking

Batch downloads

Notifications

Mention detection

Story link detection

Experience

In testing, DolphinRadar was easily accessible via desktop and mobile browsers. DolphinRadar is able to track and archive Stories as they are produced, unlike the majority of Story viewers that only provide access to active Stories. Beyond viewing, notifications, tagged user detection, and Story link visibility give more context.

Pricing

Open: View and download stories (free tier)

All of this is included in Viewer & Downloader, which costs $6.99/month (1 profile).

The annual price for Social Insights begins at $2.75/month. Social Insights has a minimum price of $2.75/month (annual).

Limitation

Only works with a public Instagram account.

Best For

Users who would like to browse Instagram stories undetected, but also be able to download and track features.

2. Inflact

Inflact integrates Story viewing with other social media management tools.

Features: Story downloads, Profile tools, Content management

Story downloads, Profile tools, Content management Pricing: Subscription plans.

Subscription plans. Limitation: More of a marketing approach than tracking of stories.

More of a marketing approach than tracking of stories. Ideal For: Marketers and creators.

Comparison: Inflact does not provide continuous Story archiving as DolphinRadar does.

3. PeekViewer

You can view Instagram Stories anonymously with PeekViewer.

Features: Anonymous access, Browser support, Mobile compatibility

Anonymous access, Browser support, Mobile compatibility Pricing: Paid plans.

Paid plans. Limitation: Limited monitoring capabilities.

Limited monitoring capabilities. Emphasis: Occasional Story viewing.

Comparison: DolphinRadar has some features that PeekViewer doesn’t have, such as notifications.

4. InstaStoriesViewer

InstaStoriesViewer is all about the active Stories.

Features: Public profile lookup, Anonymous access, Browser-based viewing

Public profile lookup, Anonymous access, Browser-based viewing Pricing: Free.

Free. Limitation: The nursery is under capacity and does not have a history of stories.

The nursery is under capacity and does not have a history of stories. Best For: The need to access Quick Story.

The distinction: At the same time as DolphinsRADAR shops tales, InstaStoriesViewer’s most effective content material stays.

5. AnonyIG

AnonyIG is a light-weight anonymous Story Viewer.

Features: Anonymous viewing, No registration, Browser access

Anonymous viewing, No registration, Browser access Pricing: Free.

Free. Limitations: No archive support.

No archive support. Ideal for: Viewing the basic story.

Comparison: AnonyIG doesn’t offer the same tracking capabilities as DolphinRadar does.

6. Picnob

Picnob is a mixture of public profile surfing and story viewing.

Features: Story access, Profile browsing, Anonymous viewing

Story access, Profile browsing, Anonymous viewing Pricing: Free.

Free. Restraint: Little monitoring devices.

Little monitoring devices. Ideal For: To use for browsing.

Note: Picnob does not provide continuous Story tracking as is offered by DolphinRadar.

7. Mollygram

Public Stories are easily accessible with Mollygram.

Features: Story viewing, Mobile support, Public profile search

Story viewing, Mobile support, Public profile search Pricing: Free.

Free. Limitation: No notifications or archive.

No notifications or archive. Recommended for: occasional viewing of the story.

Comparison: Story archiving is a feature of DolphinRadar that is not available in Mollygram.

8. Dumpor

Dumpor offers user Story viewing and browsing.

Features: Story viewing, Browser access, Profile exploration

Story viewing, Browser access, Profile exploration Pricing: Free.

Free. Limitation: Lack of monitoring facilities.

Lack of monitoring facilities. Ideal For: Public profile exploration.

The difference: The difference is that Dumpor has an emphasis on current content, whilst DolphinRadar has an emphasis on tracking over time.

9. StoriesIG

StoriesIG is an app that lets you watch Instagram Stories without being identified.

Features: Anonymous viewing, Public profile search, Browser access

Anonymous viewing, Public profile search, Browser access Pricing: Free.

Free. Limitation: You cannot add a Story archive.

You cannot add a Story archive. Ideal for: Live Story viewing.

Comparison: DolphinRadar contains archives and notifications. Comparison: Stories just include active Stories.

Comparison Table

Tool Free Plan Core Feature No Login Pricing DolphinRadar Yes Story Viewing & Tracking Yes Free / $6.99 month Inflact No Story Downloads Partial Subscription PeekViewer No Anonymous Viewing Yes Paid StoriesIG Yes Live Stories Yes Free

FAQ

Is it viable to “view anonymously” Instagram reminiscences?

Yes, there are some Story viewers that allow anyone without an Instagram account to view public Stories.

Is there a way to get on the Story without creating an account?

Some browser-based tools allow users to view Story without setting up or logging into an Instagram account.

Is it possible to download Instagram stories?

Positive story viewers permit the download of memories, which can be publicly available.

Do these tools have access to private accounts?

No. Only public Instagram accounts are allowed to be used for legitimate Story viewers.

What is Story archiving?

Story archiving is used for archiving Stories over time, and for reviewing past Story activity.

So what’s special about DolphinRadar?

DolphinRadar is a browser-based app with anonymous viewing, downloading, notifications, and Story tracking all in one.

Conclusion

For those who wish to keep their Instagram stories private yet keep an eye on what’s trending, DolphinRadar is one of the most comprehensive answers. Along with Story downloads, it includes an archive, notifications, continuous tracking, and anonymous viewing all in a browser-based platform.

This is ideal for viewers who would like to go beyond mere Story access and wish to be able to see what is taking place in the public Instagram sphere over time. If you’re thinking of comparing to what’s available in 2026, then DolphinRadar has a nice blend of convenience, reach, and monitoring. To learn more about its features, check out the detailed review.