Optima Tax Relief Shares Insights from Philip Hwang on the Future of IRS Services

Recent discussions around IRS modernization highlight how the agency is evolving its systems, improving taxpayer communication, and addressing long-standing technology gaps. Much of this conversation has been shaped by feedback from taxpayer advocacy groups and ongoing efforts to make IRS services more accessible and efficient.

A recent discussion featuring Philip Hwang, Chief Tax Officer and Lead Tax Attorney at Optima Tax Relief, explored these changes in the context of broader IRS reform and digital transformation efforts. As National Chair of the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP), he emphasized how taxpayer feedback is actively influencing proposed improvements in IRS operations and service delivery.

What is TAP and How It Represents Taxpayer Voices?

TAP is a federal advisory committee composed of up to 75 volunteers representing all 50 states, as well as international members who represent American taxpayers abroad. Its purpose is to collect taxpayer feedback and translate that input into actionable recommendations for the IRS.

Rather than handling individual tax disputes, TAP focuses on identifying broader systemic issues that affect taxpayer experience. Feedback is gathered through public outreach, community engagement, and submissions via ImproveIRS.org.

The goal is to ensure that taxpayer concerns—especially recurring issues—are communicated to the IRS in a structured way that can drive meaningful improvements.

Balancing IRS Modernization With Accessibility

The IRS continues to expand its digital services, including improvements to online taxpayer accounts, automated tools, and chatbot-based assistance. These upgrades are designed to streamline communication and reduce processing delays.

However, modernization also raises concerns about accessibility. Not all taxpayers are comfortable using digital tools, and many still rely on paper notices, mailed correspondence, or phone-based support.

While digital engagement is becoming the primary direction for IRS operations, maintaining access for taxpayers who need traditional support remains an important consideration. The challenge is finding a balance between efficiency and accessibility so that no group is unintentionally excluded.

New Refund Procedures Are Creating Confusion for Some Taxpayers

Recent changes to IRS refund processing have led to increased use of electronic refunds and paperless communication. In some cases, taxpayers who did not provide direct deposit information received notices requesting banking details before refunds could be issued electronically.

As of the 2026 filing season, over 98% of refunds are being issued electronically. Taxpayers who don’t provide direct deposit details may still experience delays of several weeks while the IRS arranges an alternative payment method.

These changes are part of a broader effort to reduce paper processing and speed up refunds, but they have also created confusion for some taxpayers who were not expecting additional verification steps or correspondence.

The Technology Challenges Behind IRS Improvements

Despite progress in modernization, the IRS still operates on a patchwork of legacy systems that do not fully communicate with one another. As a result, not all notices or updates appear consistently within online taxpayer accounts.

This issue stems from long-standing technical infrastructure limitations. Different IRS functions are handled by separate systems that have not yet been fully integrated into a single centralized platform.

From a taxpayer perspective, this can appear inconsistent or incomplete, but resolving these issues requires large-scale system integration efforts that take time and coordination across multiple departments.

Priorities for the Future of Taxpayer Service

One of the key areas of focus for future improvement is IRS phone support. Long wait times remain a common frustration for taxpayers seeking assistance.

A proposed improvement includes allowing taxpayers to schedule callback appointments online instead of waiting on hold. While the concept is simple, implementing it requires significant changes to IRS systems and internal workflows.

Ongoing modernization efforts aim to improve responsiveness and reduce friction in taxpayer communication, but these changes will likely roll out gradually as infrastructure is updated.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does an electronic tax refund take?

An electronic tax refund generally takes about 21 days after the IRS accepts your return. However, the timeline can be longer if there are errors on your return, identity verification steps, or claims for certain tax credits that require additional review.

Why would the IRS send me a letter?

The IRS may send a letter for several reasons, including requesting additional information, correcting an issue on your tax return, verifying your identity, notifying you about changes to your account, or providing updates on your refund status.

Where’s my IRS refund?

You can check your refund status using the IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov or through the IRS2Go mobile app. You will need your Social Security number, filing status, and exact refund amount to access your information.

How long does an electronic tax refund take?

Most electronic tax refunds are issued within about 21 days after the IRS accepts your return, although processing times may vary depending on review requirements, errors, or additional verification needs.