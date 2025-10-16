Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $689 After $410 Off

A hefty new discount has brought the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price down to $689.99, which is a whopping $410 savings and a brand-new low for the ultra-thin flagship.

The deal is running right now at a leading online retailer and is valid for the Titanium Jet Black or Titanium Silver finishes—suddenly, a design-led phone can be had at an attainable price point.

Why This Price Is Significant for the Galaxy S25 Edge

The S25 Edge has drifted as low as $699.99 in previous sales, but you now have a new floor to be excited about.

For those in the market for a top-end Android handset, this price undercuts many major flagships while retaining headline specs. Trackers like Counterpoint Research have reported consistent demand for premium Android devices even as prices continue rising across the board, and offers like this can disappear in a hurry.

Design and durability in an ultra-thin frame

The S25 Edge’s signature is its silhouette: a wafer-thin 5.8mm, designed for pockets that remain flat and light. A profile like that would typically spell the end of any hopes for durability, but Samsung is doubling down on the hinges by outfitting it with a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covers on the back. Protection comes courtesy of an IP68 rating, so it’s made for the real world, not just the showroom.

Design-led phones always demand compromises, but the S25 Edge never feels cheap and doesn’t immediately creak or flex. If you value minimal bulk over all else (say, because you tote a phone in tailored pants or a tiny bag) this is one of the few devices that significantly decreases pocket presence without giving it an incapable-of-survival vibe.

Flagship Power and a Sharply Tuned Display

Running the show beneath is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB of RAM, which equates to other top Android contenders. So whether you’re working with photos, playing games, or using a variety of applications, power and performance are at your fingertips. Independent reviewers have again and again found recent Qualcomm flagships to manage thermals well under load, and that’s great news for an ultra-thin device that can’t use extra internal space as a means of spreading heat.

The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel is no less luxurious: QHD+ resolution with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, which can drop to save power when static content is displayed. Samsung’s top-tier screens are typically lauded by calibration experts for their color accuracy and peak brightness, and the S25 Edge is no exception with punchy visuals and fluid scrolling.

Camera and battery: the trade-offs to weigh

The headline specification here is the 200MP main camera, which takes highly detailed shots in good light and reliable HDR. But the overall camera package feels less ambitious than those of the larger members of the S25 lineup, especially if you depend on fancy telephoto work. For the majority of snappers, it’s a strong point-and-shoot experience with lots of resolution overhead for making crops and using for social media.

The more obvious trade-off is in battery size. At 3,900mAh, it’s not as large as on most flagships, and heavy use may require a top-up midday. That said, efficiency boosts from modern silicon and LTPO refresh rate control extend screen-on time for lighter workloads such as messaging, email, or media streaming. If you’re on Wi‑Fi all day with moderate brightness, you’ll do better than power users who tap the GPU or leave GPS on.

Who this phone is for and why the deal stands out

If pocketability/slimness and a reasonable footprint are really important to you, but you can’t live without flagship-level performance and a premium display, the S25 Edge will hit that sweet spot. And it’s particularly appealing at this price, which is hundreds of dollars less than similarly specced phones. The sale is only available on Titanium Jet Black and Titanium Silver, so your color preference may determine how quickly you act.

Bottom line: The Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the most appealing thin-and-light Android flagships, with a smaller battery than before and a camera system that leans more toward everyday shooting rather than specialist needs through telephoto. For some people, that’s a trade most will make—especially with $410 of your money in your pocket.