Samsung flagships reach record-low prices ahead of refresh

3. Samsung’s sleeper algorithm hit the snooze button

Samsung’s great phones are now affordable at last, and those just starting know there is a short period of time before the launch that flagship hardware can be had for a mere fraction of the MSRP.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is on sale for $849.99 ($450 off), the Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB is $729.99 ($490 off), and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB gets a $720 discount, priced at $1,399.99 with a free storage upgrade. Note that these offers are at Samsung and major retail partners while supplies last.

The timing matters. By IDC’s count, Samsung and Apple swap the pole position on a global basis and combined make up an approximately 50% share of all smartphones shipped worldwide. When a category leader slashes the price as low as this on current-gen models, it’s not just a sale; it’s an invitation to buy into long-term software support and premium features at midrange money.

Galaxy S25 Ultra price plunge delivers top specs cheaper

With a $849.99 price tag, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is cheaper than many upper-midrange phones yet delivers an all-flagship experience from the front glass to the rear cover. That gets you the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, a smooth 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel at QHD+ resolution and with a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, as well as the built-in S Pen for jotting down notes or sketching that’s never more than an arm’s reach away.

The camera stack is made for range and detail: a 200MP main sensor with long-reach zoom of up to 100x and multi-frame processing that particularly shines in challenging light. Battery life extends to two days for moderate use, there’s a titanium frame and toughened glass, and it’s crafted with IP68 resistance. Factor in Samsung’s seven-year update guarantee, and this price is starting to look like a screaming value for creators, power users or really anyone who wants a do-it-all device without compromise.

Galaxy S25 Edge slim design and big savings explained

That’s what the S25 Edge is targeting: a very shallow depth, pocketability, and polish. It’s also the thinnest Galaxy S that has ever been, hitting just 5.8mm for good measure. That said, it is still powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon as before with 12GB of RAM. The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display offers QHD+ clarity and 120Hz smoothness, and the 200MP main camera is another affirmer of strong imaging chops.

Materials fit its lofty aspirations — you get a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the face, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on back, and IP68 protection. Keeping that ultra-skinny body whirring is a 3,900mAh battery, which should suit more casual users or anyone willing to give the phone a quick power up in the afternoon. The standout here is pricing discipline: $729.99 for the 512GB model is just a hair more than $689.99, and while it’ll still prove too much for some people’s pockets, that bigger storage tier looks like the better buy for most people to pick up.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 discount with free storage upgrade

Clip-on fans take the biggest hit. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is $1,399.99 — with a free bump up to 512GB (an extra $720 in total savings). There’s a sharp 8.0-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display on the inside at a resolution of 2,184 x 1,968 and with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a smaller external screen for one-handed business measuring 6.5 inches.

Performance is provided by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy-class chip and 12GB of RAM, while the hinge has been tweaked to make creases less visible and feel slightly better.

The tablet-like canvas boasts flagship-grade imaging with a 200MP main camera and the larger display setup is also fueled by a 4,400mAh battery. Featuring IP48 resistance and meticulous craftsmanship, this is a productivity phone slash mobile studio. Counterpoint Research points out that foldables are the fastest-growing slice of the premium market, and a deal like this makes it easier for curious buyers to jump on board.

Which Samsung deal is right for you? Compare the three

Choose the S25 Ultra if you want the most extensive camera range, S Pen workflows and heftiest battery of the three. Opt for the S25 Edge if you want flagship horsepower in a startlingly svelte frame, and favor comfort in hand and pocket. Opt for the Z Fold 7 if you spend a lot of your time multitasking and consuming media, and need a device that can take over for a small tablet with flagship-grade cameras.

All three models get Samsung’s extended software support and the full suite of Galaxy AI features, such as on-device transcription tools and Circle to Search convenience. For future-minded buyers, that support horizon can matter as much as raw specs.

Availability and buying tips to lock in these deals

These prices are from Samsung and major retailers who carry the phone, with colorways treated more or less equally. Inventory and trade-in credits may differ by channel, and stacking short-term promotions could drive your effective price even lower. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading, this is one of the few cycles where Samsung’s best phone lines up with strong pricing — so move quickly before deals switch.