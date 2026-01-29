Samsung Expands Care Plus With Unlimited Repairs In Europe

Samsung has overhauled its device protection program for Europe, bringing unlimited accidental damage repairs to Samsung Care Plus and introducing a Theft and Loss add-on across the region. The update removes the old cap of two repairs per year, adds 24/7 support, expands walk-in service, and stretches coverage to as long as five years—moves that put Galaxy owners on firmer footing when accidents strike.

What Changed For Galaxy Owners In Europe

The headline change is the shift to unlimited accidental damage repairs under Care Plus. Previously, European subscribers were limited to two repairs annually; now, if your screen shatters twice in a month and later you suffer liquid damage, you can still file a repair. Service fees still apply, but Samsung has standardized the excess, so the out-of-pocket cost remains consistent regardless of whether it’s a cracked display, back glass, or other accidental damage.

Coverage duration is expanding too. Samsung now offers protection for up to five years—up from three—matching how long many Galaxy users keep their devices. This aligns with broader industry trends: research firms have noted longer replacement cycles across Europe as smartphones become more capable and more expensive to replace.

Support is moving to a 24/7 model, which is crucial when a late-night mishap happens while traveling. To that point, Samsung has removed a 60-day travel restriction that previously limited coverage while abroad. Add in 175 new walk-in repair locations across Europe, and practical access to service should be noticeably better, whether you’re at home or on a weekend city break.

Samsung is also offering more flexible payments. In addition to the standard two-year upfront policy, there’s a monthly option that can be extended for up to five years, giving customers the ability to align protection costs with their upgrade cycle.

Theft and Loss Option Arrives Across Europe With Fast Replacements

Alongside unlimited repairs, a new Theft and Loss add-on is rolling out in Europe. Once a claim is approved, Samsung says a replacement device is dispatched within 48 hours—a key metric for anyone who can’t afford downtime.

There are guardrails. Successful theft or loss claims are capped at two per year, and Knox Guard must be activated on the device before any incident. Knox Guard—Samsung’s enterprise-grade lock and recovery feature—helps verify ownership and deter fraud, similar in spirit to activation lock safeguards used elsewhere in the industry.

For frequent travelers and commuters, the combination of quick replacements and no travel restriction removes friction. If your Galaxy S24 Ultra goes missing on a business trip, you won’t have to wait to get back home to resolve it.

Why This Matters Now for Galaxy Owners and Travelers

Unlimited repairs are particularly meaningful for foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, where out-of-warranty fixes can run into several hundred euros. Even with tougher Ultra-Thin Glass and improved hinge designs, accidents happen. Having no cap on repair incidents changes the calculus for buyers who’ve hesitated over potential repair costs.

The competitive context is important too. Apple shifted AppleCare+ to unlimited accidental damage incidents globally, with separate limits for theft and loss claims, setting a high bar for OEM protection. By extending similar flexibility to Europe, Samsung narrows that gap and gives Galaxy owners a clearer path to long-term device ownership without unpredictable expenses.

Availability of physical service matters as well. With 175 additional walk-in locations and existing courier options, more users can opt for same-day or next-day fixes through authorized partners. That reduces reliance on third-party shops and helps ensure genuine parts and proper calibration—especially critical for camera modules, displays, and waterproofing seals.

How It Compares and What to Watch in Samsung Care Plus

On paper, Samsung’s updates bring Europe in line with what customers in the US already receive under Care Plus: unlimited accidental damage repairs and a separate Theft and Loss tier with defined claim limits. As with any protection plan, the fine print matters—service fees, country-specific terms, and device eligibility can vary, and Samsung typically requires claims to go through its authorized network.

For businesses managing fleets of Galaxy devices, the five-year horizon is notable. Longer coverage can dovetail with corporate refresh cycles and reduce downtime, particularly when paired with Knox Suite for device management and Knox Guard for security. Enterprises often weigh not only premiums and excess fees but also turnaround time and parts availability; the 48-hour replacement target and expanded walk-in repair map directly address those concerns.

Consumers should enable Knox Guard immediately after purchase to ensure Theft and Loss eligibility, keep proof of purchase handy for claims, and verify whether their country supports on-site or same-day repairs. Independent assessments from organizations like Consumer Reports and experiences shared by mobile trade-in firms consistently show accidental damage—especially screen cracks—as the most common smartphone mishap, making unlimited repair coverage a practical safety net.

Bottom Line: Expanded Care Plus Raises Service Standards in Europe

Samsung’s European expansion of Care Plus removes the biggest pain points: repair caps, limited hours, and travel restrictions. With unlimited accidental damage repairs, a Theft and Loss add-on promising swift replacements, more walk-in locations, and up to five years of coverage, Galaxy users across Europe now have a protection plan that better matches how they actually use their phones.