Samsung Ends Galaxy Z TriFold Sales After Short Run

Samsung is winding down sales of its $2,899 Galaxy Z TriFold, the audacious triple-folding phone that arrived to fanfare and then vanished almost as quickly. A company spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that Samsung will sell through remaining inventory first in Korea and then the US, effectively ending the experiment fewer than three months after US availability began. Online stock has already disappeared, and what’s left is trickling through a handful of physical stores.

Why Samsung Is Ending the TriFold Experiment

The TriFold was never positioned as a mass-market blockbuster. Priced near three grand and built around a complex triple-hinge design, it served as a proof of concept for what’s technically possible rather than a volume play. Korean outlet Donga first reported the wind-down based on industry chatter; days later, Samsung confirmed it would run out of existing stock.

Behind the scenes, economics likely mattered as much as engineering. Advanced foldable panels and novel hinge assemblies have historically faced lower manufacturing yields, a challenge display analysts at DSCC have highlighted for years. Add in the software work needed to elegantly span three panels, and it’s easy to see why a limited run made more sense than a full-scale push.

Broader market pressures may also be at play. Korean business media, including FNNews, have reported that rising component costs are squeezing margins across Samsung’s mobile division. In that context, trimming a boutique device that adds complexity without meaningful scale is a pragmatic call, even if it disappoints enthusiasts.

Where You Can Still Find Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung’s US website lists the TriFold as out of stock, but some units have surfaced at Samsung Experience Store locations. Availability changes by the hour, and staff have been fielding a surge of calls from collectors and early adopters.

Recent buyer reports point to sales in Frisco, Texas, and Queens, New York. Historically, seven US Experience Stores have carried units:

Los Cerritos Center

Americana at Brand in Glendale, California

The Bloomington location in Minnesota

Queens Center in Elmhurst

Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York

Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas

The Galleria in Houston, Texas

Before traveling, call your nearest Experience Store and ask a salesperson to check real-time inventory across locations.

Confirm color and storage options.

Ask whether sealed retail units are available.

Request a same-day hold if permitted.

Visit early in the day, when overnight transfers are processed.

If you’re near a border or traveling abroad, consider calling flagship stores in Korea, where Samsung plans to sell through remaining stock first.

What to Know Before You Buy the Galaxy Z TriFold

At $2,899, this is a premium, low-volume device with premium caveats. Limited production can mean limited accessory choice and potentially scarcer spare parts down the line. Consider adding Samsung’s device protection plan at checkout and verify the terms for accidental damage on multi-hinge foldables.

Inspect the screens and hinges in-store. Triple-fold designs increase part count and potential wear points, so check for uniform brightness, crease alignment, and hinge smoothness across all folds. Open multitasking demos to ensure software fluidity when spanning and snapping windows across panels.

If you find an international unit, confirm network band support for your carrier and ask about regional firmware. Importing can complicate warranty, trade-in eligibility, and future resale value. Keep the box and paperwork intact—rarity can bolster long-term value for collectors, but provenance matters.

What Comes Next for Samsung Foldables After TriFold

Samsung’s mainstream foldable roadmap remains intact. The next generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices is widely expected around midyear, based on the company’s historical launch cadence. Industry chatter also points to a book-style model with a wider internal canvas, aimed at productivity rather than showmanship.

The TriFold may exit quickly, but it’s unlikely to be a dead end. Lessons from panel stacking, hinge tolerances, and three-way multitasking often find their way into more approachable products. In a market steadily maturing from spectacle to utility, Samsung appears to be consolidating around designs that scale while keeping the lab doors open for the next big swing.

Bottom line: If you want a Galaxy Z TriFold, act now. Call ahead, be flexible on color, and prepare to travel. For everyone else, the more practical payoff from this experiment will show up in the next wave of foldables you can actually buy without a scavenger hunt.