Samsung Display Unveils Near Zero Bezel Concept

Samsung Display used the global stage of Mobile World Congress to tease a near zero-bezel OLED phone panel, pushing active pixels closer to the frame than we’ve seen on mainstream devices. It’s still a concept and a faint border remains, but the prototype makes today’s “ultra-thin” bezels look positively roomy.

A New Tactic for Killing the Smartphone Display Border

At the heart of the demo is an aggressive packaging and routing strategy that tucks driver circuitry and flexible cabling away from the edges. Samsung Display has long used Y-OCTA (on-cell touch) to shave layers and reduce thickness; this concept appears to go further with single-edge COF/COG driver placement and tighter panel bending to conceal the tail under the screen stack. The result is a more uniform micro-bezel on all four sides rather than the traditional “chin.”

The company is also refining the black matrix and thin-film encapsulation at the perimeter, minimizing the non-emissive “dead zone” that separates lit pixels from the mechanical frame. Industry analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants have noted that every tenth of a millimeter saved at the edge increases yield risk, especially at the corners where stress concentrates, which is why these gains are technically hard won.

Why It Matters for Phone Design and Everyday Use

Trimming borders does more than look sleek. For a typical large phone, cutting roughly 0.7mm from each edge can shrink height and width by about 1.4mm, reducing footprint by roughly 2–3% without sacrificing screen size. That space can be translated into a larger battery, more antenna clearance, or simply a smaller, easier-to-grip device with the same display area.

Critically, Samsung’s prototype avoids the heavy “waterfall” curvature that fell out of favor for causing glare and accidental touches. A flat or near-flat panel with a hairline bezel is more practical for case makers, screen protectors, and day-to-day ergonomics.

The Remaining Hurdles to Truly Borderless Phones

Going truly borderless requires solving the front camera, earpiece, and sensor puzzle. Under-panel cameras (UPCs) remain a compromise in image quality due to diffraction and reduced light transmission through the semi-transparent pixel layer. ZTE and Xiaomi have shipped UPC phones, but reviews consistently point to softer pictures versus punch-hole cameras. Samsung’s concept wisely focuses on the bezel, not optics, suggesting it may pair near-zero borders with a conventional cutout for now.

Durability is another concern. Ultra-thin edges expose the glass and OLED stack to drops and torsion. Panel makers counter with tougher cover glass, reinforced frames, and corner radius optimization, but yield loss climbs quickly at sub-1mm borders. Omdia’s display cost models show narrow-bezel OLEDs carry a noticeable premium due to stricter process tolerances and higher scrap rates.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals in the Display Race

Samsung Display isn’t alone in chasing the vanishing bezel. BOE has demonstrated sub-1mm “quad-micro-bezel” OLED prototypes at industry events, and Visionox has shown similar border-reduction tricks. On shipping phones, the best screen-to-body ratios typically land in the 90–93% range, depending on how they’re measured. A concept like Samsung’s could push future flagships closer to the mid-90s, especially if paired with hidden sensors and slimmer mechanical frames.

Apple, for its part, leaned on frame engineering—widely reported as LIPO—to trim the iPhone’s borders in recent generations, while sourcing OLED advances from Samsung Display and others. The next jump will likely require both approaches: thinner panel perimeters plus structural frames that don’t compromise drop resistance.

What to Watch Next as Near Zero-Bezel Panels Mature

Concepts typically foreshadow production by a cycle or two. Mass adoption will hinge on yield, cost-per-inch, and integration with under-panel sensors that don’t blunt camera quality. Keep an eye on DSCC’s quarterly panel shipment and cost trackers for clues: if you see “UTB OLED” (ultra-thin bezel) capacity scaling on Gen 6 lines and rising utilization at Samsung Display, that’s a tell that the tech is nearing prime time.

For consumers, the benefit is obvious—a more immersive screen in a tidier footprint—while case makers, glass suppliers, and antenna designers will all have to adjust around even tighter tolerances at the edge. Samsung Display’s latest concept doesn’t erase the bezel entirely, but it gets close enough to make the border feel like an intentional design line, not a limitation.