Samsung Brings Perplexity to Galaxy AI on S26 Series

Samsung is adding Perplexity as a new AI agent inside Galaxy AI, debuting on the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. The move signals a shift toward multi-agent smartphones, where users can choose the right assistant for the task at hand, whether that’s on-device help, web-grounded answers, or creative tools.

Users will be able to invoke Perplexity hands-free by saying “Hey Plex” or by holding the side button, sitting alongside existing options powered by Google and Samsung. It’s a notable endorsement of Perplexity’s rapid rise as an answer engine that cites sources and leans on live web context, now woven directly into Samsung’s native experiences.

How Perplexity Fits Into Galaxy AI Across Core Apps

Samsung says Perplexity will be available across core apps including Calendar, Clock, Gallery, Notes, and Reminder, plus select third-party apps. In practice, that means you could ask Plex to draft a travel plan in Calendar, summarize a dense note into key action items, or suggest edits to a photo in Gallery—all with answers that point back to supporting sources when the task relies on web knowledge.

The activation phrase “Hey Plex” mirrors the speed and simplicity of Bixby and Google Assistant, but the intent is different. Perplexity specializes in research-like queries and synthesis. Expect it to shine when you need a fast, sourced explanation, a comparison, or help pulling together information that lives online, while Samsung’s on-device tools handle privacy-sensitive or offline tasks such as transcription, translation, and image cleanup.

A Multi‑Agent Strategy With Google Still in the Mix

Galaxy AI launched with Google as Samsung’s primary cloud AI partner, and that relationship continues on S26. Rather than replacing anything, Perplexity joins as another agent that users can route to depending on the job. Samsung says 8 out of 10 users prefer having more than two AI agents on their phone—a data point that helps explain this “choose your copilot” approach.

The benefit for users is choice and transparency. If you want an answer grounded in web results with citations, call Plex. If you want something fast and private, lean on on-device models and Samsung features. And when you need broader ecosystem hooks such as cross-device handoff or translation inside calls, Google’s services remain within reach.

Bixby Evolves and S26 Adds Privacy and Imaging Tricks

Samsung is also modernizing Bixby with One UI 8.5, enabling the assistant to adjust settings, chain actions, and fetch answers from the web. Although Perplexity handles research-style responses, Bixby’s remit looks increasingly agentic—ideal for controlling the device and orchestrating tasks that stay on your phone.

Beyond agents, the S26 lineup gets a new privacy filter that dims the screen for side glances, plus expanded AI image tools to replace backgrounds, fill missing areas, and blend multiple photos into a single composition. Together, these updates underline Samsung’s hybrid AI stance: on-device for immediacy and privacy, cloud for breadth and current information.

Why Samsung Picked Perplexity for Galaxy AI

Perplexity has carved out a niche as a fast, citation-forward answer engine. For Samsung, that complements Galaxy AI’s creative and productivity features with a research layer that can show its work. It also aligns with an industry trend: phones are becoming hubs for multiple specialized agents rather than a single, do‑everything assistant. Analysts have argued that this unbundling can lift satisfaction by matching intent to the right model, while keeping users in one familiar interface.

Real-world example: you could ask Plex to compare eSIM options with current roaming policies and then push the result into Notes, where Galaxy AI condenses it into a checklist. Or you might request a restaurant shortlist with cited reviews and map it directly to Calendar with travel times. That handoff—web-grounded answers to native execution—is the kind of workflow Samsung appears to be targeting.

What to Watch Next at Samsung’s Upcoming Unpacked

Samsung says more details on supported devices and experiences are coming at its next Unpacked event. Key questions include how account linking will work, what data permissions Perplexity will request inside Galaxy AI, whether Perplexity Pro benefits carry over, and how tasks will be routed among agents by default versus user choice.

For now, the headline is clear: the S26 series is the first Galaxy family to ship with Perplexity built in, turning Samsung’s AI suite into a true multi-agent environment. If Samsung executes cleanly on routing, privacy controls, and app integration, S26 could set the template for how AI agents coexist on mainstream phones.