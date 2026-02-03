Samsung 77-inch S85F OLED Hits Lowest Price Ever At Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung 77-inch S85F OLED 4K TV to $1,399.95, the lowest we’ve seen to date and more than $1,600 off its original $2,999.99 list price. It even undercuts the prior all-time low by roughly $100, marking a standout moment for anyone eyeing a big-screen OLED without the big-screen premium.

While pricing can fluctuate, this is the kind of rare floor that tends to pop up around major TV-buying seasons. If you’ve been holding out for a deal on a 77-inch OLED, this is the one to beat.

Why This Amazon Deal Stands Out for 77-inch OLED Buyers

OLED panels command a premium in the 77-inch class, where price-per-inch typically jumps compared with 65-inch sets. At this new low, the S85F delivers large-format OLED at a price more commonly associated with midrange LED models. Consumer Reports and Circana have long noted that the best TV prices usually land in November and the lead-up to the Big Game—this cut aligns with that pattern.

For context, moving from 65 inches to 77 inches increases screen area by about 40%, a difference you feel immediately with cinematic content and sports. Securing that jump with OLED contrast and color at this price is uncommon.

What You Get With the Samsung S85F OLED TV

The S85F is Samsung’s entry point into its 77-inch OLED lineup, but the fundamentals are firmly high-end: self-emissive pixels for perfect blacks, excellent off-axis performance, and vibrant color volume. The 4K 120Hz panel pairs with Samsung’s motion processing to keep fast action sharp and clean.

HDR support includes HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Like other Samsung TVs, you won’t find Dolby Vision, but HDR10+ dynamic metadata is supported across select streaming platforms. Filmmaker Mode—endorsed by the UHD Alliance—offers a one-click path to accurate picture settings for movies and prestige TV.

On the smart side, Tizen 9.0 is fast and app-rich, with AI-driven conveniences such as Click to Search scene recognition, Live Translate for real-time subtitle assistance, Adaptive Sound Pro, and Real Depth Enhancer to subtly boost perceived dimensionality. Navigation is quick, and setup is straightforward for first-time Samsung users.

Gaming and smart features that matter on the S85F

Gamers get the right set of boxes ticked: a 120Hz panel, variable refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD FreeSync Premium via HDMI 2.1. Independent testers like RTINGS have consistently recorded single-digit input lag on recent Samsung OLEDs, a strong indicator the S85F will feel snappy with current-gen consoles and PCs.

Samsung’s Game Bar overlay offers quick access to frame rate, HDR status, and aspect controls, while Samsung Gaming Hub integrates cloud gaming platforms like Xbox and GeForce Now without needing a console. For home theater setups, eARC support simplifies passing high-quality audio to a compatible soundbar or AVR.

Where the S85F fits within Samsung’s TV lineup

The S85F sits below the S90F and S95F flagships, which typically add higher peak brightness, upgraded anti-reflection layers, or more robust onboard audio. For most living rooms, however, the S85F delivers the core OLED experience—inky blacks, near-instant pixel response, and rich color—without paying extra for incremental gains that matter most in very bright spaces or ultra-critical viewing.

If you watch a lot of movies in a dim room or want the most immersive look for sports and games, the value proposition at this price is hard to ignore. And because Samsung’s interface and app support are uniform across the range, you aren’t sacrificing the streaming experience by choosing the entry model.

Buying advice before you check out with this 77-inch OLED

Measure your space carefully. A 77-inch TV is ideal for a seating distance of roughly 8 to 10 feet for mixed 4K streaming and gaming, aligning with guidelines from SMPTE and THX for immersive viewing. If you’re upgrading from a 65-inch TV, expect a dramatic jump in presence without a dramatic jump in footprint depth thanks to the S85F’s slim profile.

Plan your audio path—eARC makes it easy to add a Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar later—and remember that Samsung’s HDR10+ focus means you’ll get best results with services that support it. As always with big-ticket electronics, availability and pricing can shift quickly, but at $1,399.95, the S85F’s cost-to-performance ratio is about as compelling as it gets in the 77-inch OLED class.

Bottom line: this is a rare, record-setting price on a big-screen OLED that checks the right boxes for movies, sports, and gaming. If it matches your room and budget, it’s an easy yes.