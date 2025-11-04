Samsung 2025 Galaxy Series – Tested and Ranked

We subjected all of Samsung’s 2025 Galaxy lineup to weeks of daily use, camera shoots, game playing and battery cycles to answer a simple question: which models are really worth your money today. From top-of-the-line flagships to those near-affordable two-bills-and-under essentials, these are the best Samsung phones of 2025 ranked by real-world performance and value.

Here, the Korean company’s playbook for 2025 is focused on longer-term support, smarter on-device AI that runs directly on the phone and small steps in refining hardware. The industry trackers IDC and Counterpoint Research both rank Samsung toward the top of their global shipments tallies, so small shifts can have big effects on millions of buyers. Our picks reflect that reality.

How We Tested the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Range

Each phone was used as our primary device for a week or more on various carriers in New York City and suburban New Jersey. We zeroed in on battery longevity across mixed-use days, thermal behavior during 3D games, camera reliability when the light is tricky, charging speed compared with older models and competitors; screen visibility outdoors; and the depth of Galaxy AI offerings. The cost of ownership, update policies and the durability of parts were also taken into account for long-term value.

Best Overall Samsung Phone: Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the no-holds-barred option. Its 6.9-inch QHD+ screen is bright and color-accurate, while Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy performance never blinked in more demanding titles or heavy multitasking. Its quad-camera array is anchored by a 200MP primary sensor with 3x and 5x optical telephoto for clear, low-noise zoom shots; hybrid zoom goes even further than most of its rivals.

A big battery, 45W wired charging and seven years of OS and security updates give the longevity we expect for that money, too. The in-frame S Pen is still a productivity ace, even if Samsung has taken away its Bluetooth shortcuts to make operation simpler than in previous generations. The titanium frame and Gorilla Armor 2 provide assurance, if also adding a fair bit of weight.

Best Value Samsung Phone for Most: Galaxy S25 FE

For the majority of us, the Galaxy S25 FE is just right. You gain a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a larger 4,900mAh battery and an upgrade to 45W charging — that last one is something you really do notice day to day. You get the Exynos 2400 platform, nifty AI tools such as Circle to Search and Audio Eraser are on board, and Samsung’s seven-year update promise narrows the distance to the flagships. The rear cameras can tend a little soft without edits, but color tuning is pleasant and consistent.

Best Samsung Phone Under $500: Galaxy A56 5G

The Galaxy A56 5G looks and feels pricier than it is. With its sturdy Gorilla Glass Victus Plus build, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging support, it’s ahead of many midrange rivals. The Exynos 1580 transitions between typical tasks nicely, and it’s well-matched to the 120Hz panel, although more demanding games push its limits. The macro lens is more of a novelty than anything else, but that 50MP main camera can be counted on.

Best Samsung Phone Under $300: Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung’s value king is the Galaxy A26 5G, too. You’ll find IP67 durability and Victus Plus protection (drop resistance), a vibrant OLED panel, a solid 5,000mAh battery, and six years of software support—uncommon staying power at this price point. The trade-offs here include a single speaker and a notch, as opposed to a punch-hole, but the day-to-day responsiveness seems solid on this Exynos 1380-based device, and One UI feels refreshed.

Best Samsung Phone Under $200: Galaxy A16 5G

If you’re purchasing your first smartphone or a trusty backup, the Galaxy A16 5G is the budget pick that goes on and on. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor is a breeze to hit, the main camera is perfectly serviceable and the battery easily lasts through a full day. A six-year update promise tops it off and brings that lifecycle way past what you might expect from your standard entry-level handset.

Best Foldable for Most Buyers: Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the foldable to consider for most people. Speaking of the bigger phone: The new 4.1-inch cover screen on it stretches edge-to-edge, which makes quick-reply messaging exponentially more practical, and for that matter navigation checks and selfies too. The 6.9-inch internal display is taller and the whole package is more pocketable when open.

Performance from the Exynos 2500 feels snappy for daily tasks, and seven years’ worth of updates helps future-proof that form factor. The cameras are decent, if not flagship-grade, and charging is still slower compared to slab rivals. Yet as Counterpoint Research has observed, flip-style foldables often outsell book-style models, and the Z Flip 7 is a good example of why — it’s fun, it’s functional and it’s less of a splurge than a productivity-focused Fold.

Other Samsung Galaxy Models to Consider in 2025

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are conservative, polished. The base S25 is the compact pick with strong cameras and Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy power, while the S25 Plus throws in faster charging and better battery life. Both inherit the seven-year support pledge and the full set of Galaxy AI tools.

It is a multitaskers’ dream machine: lighter, thinner and equipped with a bigger canvas and a 200MP main camera. It’s also expensive, and it no longer supports the S Pen stylus, which probably is going to matter to some. The Galaxy A36 5G finds a good middle ground with 45W charging, and the ultra-rugged Galaxy XCover 7 Pro stays a niche way to smash your phone without breaking it in the process, with a removable battery for field work.

Shopping Advice for Prospective Samsung Galaxy Buyers

Emphasize support windows and charging speed; those two factors determine how a phone feels after year three. Samsung now matches the best in Android with up to seven years on its flagships and strong six-year offers across the A series. If you are shooting a lot of 4K video, begin at least at the 256GB storage level, as cloud offloads aren’t immediate.

Keep this in mind, since not all models support wireless charging and the standard (see Qi2) is not universal across the lineup. If you care about how desk charging magnets work, double-check compatibility. Lastly, regional chip differences mean that gaming performance and heat can differ too; if you play a lot of graphically demanding games, the S25 Ultra is still likely the safe option.

Bottom Line: Our 2025 Samsung Galaxy Phone Picks

Choose the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the best, the Galaxy S25 FE for your smartest buy, the Galaxy A56 5G to add a little muscle to the midrange, and the Galaxy A26 5G for unmatched budget value.

The Galaxy A16 5G will get those essentials checked off at the entry level — then there’s the latest member of the Flip family: the all-new Z Flip 7, if you want a foldable that fits your life, not the other way around.