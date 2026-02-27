S26 Ultra Fails To Tempt S24 Ultra Owners

I’ve spent time with Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 Ultra and, as someone who still carries an S24 Ultra daily, I wouldn’t upgrade. The S26 Ultra is a capable flagship, but its real-world gains over the S24 Ultra are narrow, and in a few areas, the older phone actually delivers a better day-to-day experience.

Display Gains Are Subtle In Real-Life Use

The S24 Ultra’s display is still elite outdoors. It couples a 2,600-nit peak with Corning’s first-gen Gorilla Armor, whose anti-reflective treatment dramatically cuts glare; Corning has publicly touted up to double-digit reflectance reductions compared to typical cover glass. In direct sun, that coating matters more than anything on a spec sheet.

The S26 Ultra moves to Gorilla Armor 2 and a 10-bit, 1.07-billion-color panel, plus a clever Privacy Display that narrows viewing angles. Nice upgrades on paper, but you won’t see a night-and-day difference for web, video, or maps. If you loved how readable the S24 Ultra is in harsh light, that advantage hasn’t meaningfully changed.

Cameras Improve But Not Enough To Switch

On the S24 Ultra, the 200MP main, 10MP 4x, 50MP 5x, and 12MP ultrawide still punch at the top tier. The S26 Ultra ups the ultrawide to 50MP and uses larger apertures on the 1x and 5x, which should help with low-light noise and shutter speeds. But year-to-year (or even two-year) leaps in phone photography are typically incremental. Independent camera labs and reviewers consistently show that tuning and consistency matter more than raw sensor swaps.

Samsung’s long-running shutter lag quirk is also a practical factor. Until I see evidence that the S26 Ultra materially reduces capture delay and improves motion handling, the S24 Ultra’s already-strong camera stack remains more than serviceable for anything short of pro workflows.

Battery And Charging Are Not Game Changers

Both phones use a 5,000mAh cell. The S26’s newer silicon should be a touch more efficient, but when you’re jumping from a two-year-old S24 Ultra, expect marginal screen-on gains at best. If your S24 battery has aged, a replacement is the smarter play; battery research cited by Battery University notes capacity can drop around 20% after ~500 cycles, which a fresh cell neatly resets for a fraction of an upgrade’s cost.

Yes, Samsung finally nudged charging to 60W wired and 25W wireless on the S26 Ultra. That trims some minutes, but it’s not a life-changer for most routines—especially if you charge overnight or top up during the day.

S Pen Experience Takes A Step Back Without Bluetooth

This is easy: the S24 Ultra’s S Pen still has Bluetooth. The S26 Ultra’s does not. Remote shutter, app shortcuts, air gestures—those convenience features vanish without Bluetooth. If you present slides, prop your phone for group shots, or trigger recording hands-free, the older pen simply does more.

Design Identity And Ergonomics Still Matter Most

The S24 Ultra’s squared-off, Note-like silhouette gives it a purposeful grip and a distinct identity. The S26 Ultra is slimmer and lighter, which some will love, but its softened corners bring it closer to Samsung’s non-Ultra look. Subjectively, the S24 Ultra feels more planted in the hand, and the flat sides pair nicely with the S Pen for edge-to-edge notes and sketches.

Software Support And AI Are Already Covered Well

Samsung committed the S24 Ultra to seven years of Android OS and security updates, aligning with the longest policies in the industry. That’s a big deal: you’re only two years into a long runway. The headline Galaxy AI tricks—Circle to Search, Live Translate, generative edit tools—already run well on the S24 Ultra and continue to expand via One UI updates. While the S26 Ultra adds new AI flourishes, the fundamentals that change daily behavior are already on board.

Performance Uplift Few Will Notice In Daily Use

The S26 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy is faster and more efficient on paper, with stronger on-device AI throughput. But outside of specialized tasks—big video exports, AI image batches—most owners won’t feel a transformative shift from the S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. App launches, multitasking, high-refresh gaming, and camera processing already feel instantaneous on the older phone.

When An Upgrade Makes Sense For S24 Ultra Owners

If your S24 Ultra has taken a hard drop, your battery health has cratered, or you rely on privacy-angle display tech for commuting and travel, the S26 Ultra will serve you well. Otherwise, the smart money is to hold. Replace the battery if needed, keep enjoying that superb anti-reflective screen and Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, and let another cycle of meaningful changes stack up.

The bottom line: the S26 Ultra is a refined flagship, but the S24 Ultra hasn’t aged out. For most owners, the upgrade cost simply outweighs the real-world benefit right now.